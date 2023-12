VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to seek to generate stable returns, principally in the form of income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of global sustainable energy infrastructure assets, predominantly in countries that are members of the European Union (EU), an organization for economic co-operation and development (OECD), OECD Key Partner. The Company's investment policy states that it aims to achieve diversification principally by making a range of sustainable energy infrastructure investments across a number of distinct geographies and a mix of technologies that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) where the investments are a direct contributor to the acceleration of the energy transition towards a net zero carbon world. Victory Hill Capital Advisors LLP acts as the investment advisor of the Company.