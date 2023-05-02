Viña Concha y Toro S A : Corporate Presentation 2023
Corporate Presentation
2023
P U R P O S E
We exist to transform each glass of wine and each encounter around the world into a
memorable experience
1 4 0 Y E A R S O F H I S T O R Y
Viña Concha y Toro
Family of New World Wineries
140 years ago, Viña Concha y Toro began its journey to become a global wine industry leader. Our production origins in Chile, Argentina, and the United States imbue our wines with character and identity, giving rise to a great family of unique global brands, recognized worldwide for their quality, innovation, and sustainability.
Viña Concha y Toro at a glance
01
02 03
Presence in more than 130 countries, with 13
commercial and distribution offices.
Largest wine producer in Latin America.
One of the largest wineries in the world, with
more than 12,000 hectares of vineyards
planted in Chile, Argentina, and the USA.
04 05 06
Since 2021, the holding has formed part of the global community of Certified B Corporations,