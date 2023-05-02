Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Viña Concha y Toro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCHATORO   CLP9796J1008

VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.

(CONCHATORO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
938.82 CLP   -0.16%
03:23pViña Concha Y Toro S A : Corporate Presentation 2023
PU
04/28Viña Concha Y Toro S A : Consolidated results 1q2023
PU
03/27VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viña Concha y Toro S A : Corporate Presentation 2023

05/02/2023 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

2023

P U R P O S E

We exist to transform each glass of wine and each encounter around the world into a

memorable experience

1 4 0 Y E A R S O F H I S T O R Y

Viña Concha y Toro

Family of New World Wineries

140 years ago, Viña Concha y Toro began its journey to become a global wine industry leader. Our production origins in Chile, Argentina, and the United States imbue our wines with character and identity, giving rise to a great family of unique global brands, recognized worldwide for their quality, innovation, and sustainability.

Viña Concha y Toro at a glance

01

02 03

Presence in more than 130 countries, with 13

commercial and distribution offices.

Largest wine producer in Latin America.

One of the largest wineries in the world, with

more than 12,000 hectares of vineyards

planted in Chile, Argentina, and the USA.

Viña Concha y Toro at a glance

04 05 06

Since 2021, the holding has formed part of the global community of Certified B Corporations,

and it has been included in the Dow Jones

Sustainability Index for the last eight years.

It has more than 3,000 employees around the

In 2022, its premium and superior-level brands

world, and its head office is located in

obtained 160 scores of above 90 points in the

Santiago, Chile.

world's leading wine industry publications.

Disclaimer

Viña Concha y Toro SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 19:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.
03:23pViña Concha Y Toro S A : Corporate Presentation 2023
PU
04/28Viña Concha Y Toro S A : Consolidated results 1q2023
PU
03/27VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/27VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/16Viña Concha Y Toro S A : Papers by CRI researchers are published on important scientific p..
PU
03/15Viña Concha Y Toro S A : Investor Presentation 4Q22 Results (Transcript)
PU
03/14Viña Concha Y Toro S A : Investor Presentation 4Q22 Results
PU
03/13Viña Concha Y Toro S A : Consolidated results 4q2022
PU
03/13Viña Concha y Toro S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/13Viña Concha y Toro S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 863 B 1 069 M 1 069 M
Net income 2023 62 870 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net Debt 2023 383 B 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 713 B 883 M 883 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 579
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Viña Concha y Toro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 964,47 CLP
Average target price 1 490,00 CLP
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Guilisasti Gana Chief Executive Officer
Osvaldo Solar Venegas Manager-Administration & Finance
Alfonso Larraín Santa María Director
Marcelo Papa Cortesi Technical Director
Jaime Baraqui Anania Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-12.26%883
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED1.91%6 647
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-7.66%1 763
LAURENT-PERRIER-8.21%797
C&C GROUP PLC-10.78%765
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-11.27%568
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer