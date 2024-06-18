What is a memorable experience? Anecdotes, experiences, stories. There are as many answers to this question as there are people in the world.
1900
Publicity posters influenced by art nouveau. Chilean-Frenchillustrator Alejandro Fauré was a pioneer in the design of publicity posters.
OUR PURPOSE
Impressionist-inspired
publicity from the
start of the century.
The image behind
reveals the company's
ancient cellars.
1935
With its Belle Epoque look and typography, this poster promoted pink Chablis.
Perhaps a meeting or get- together that surprises you or that lingers in your memory. Or maybe it's a new chapter in your life, an unexpected moment, or something that transforms your routine into a great day.
INTEGRATED REPORT 2023
A memorable experience is something one seeks, feels, experiences, lives through, like a longed-for embrace or an anticipated achievement. It moves you like the depths of someone's regard and awakes your senses like the complexity of a great wine.
1937
This poster already features the logo that was to stamp its mark on the following decades. In this era, the marketing initiatives focused on the Concha y Toro brand.
1955
1966
Launch of Casillero del Diablo, regarded by connoisseurs as the highest quality wine on sale at that time in Chile. Its winemaker was Goetz von Gersdorff and with its attractive copy and novel packaging, it immediately captivated consumers.
Memorable experiences are what we offer in each bottle of Viña Concha y Toro;
the outcome of our vocation for excellence, innovation and our inspiration to embrace together a sustainable future.
1992
Iconic campaign by the Clos de Pirque brand in which a discussion between a father and son succeeds in touching the hearts of Chileans and transcends time with its claim "The quality is inside."
1994
The strengthening of the superior wine segment and the focus on quality begin to bear fruits. This publicity communicates outstanding accolades that praise our main premium wines.
A memorable experience is one that, once lived through, becomes part of your own story.
this is why we've spent more than 140 years dedicated to the art of making great wines, transforming every gathering into a memorable experience.
2001
Casillero del Diablo develops a new global concept with the slogan "The Wine Legend". It used the image of fire as an icon for a legendary brand that went out to conquer the world through a story starring the Devil as a guardian.
Don Melchor 2001 ranked 4th worldwide in Wine Spectator.
2005
We exist to transform every glass of wine and each encounter around the world into a memorable experience.
