  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Viña Concha y Toro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONCHATORO   CLP9796J1008

VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.

(CONCHATORO)
  Report
Viña Concha y Toro S A : Viña Concha y Toro's Tourist Center obtains sustainable tourism certification

02/08/2022 | 03:32pm EST
After achieving excellent results in the assessment process, the company's Tourist Center is now certified as "Preferred by Nature".

Between July and December 2021, Viña Concha y Toro's Tourist Center in Pirque, Chile, underwent a pioneering sustainability audit process. During the various stages of this participatory process, through which it aimed to obtain the certification and inform its visitors, the Tourist Center's operations met the environmental and social criteria required for the enotourism industry.

After more than a year's work between various areas and subsidiaries, the company obtained this certification with outstanding results. As such, starting from this week, its Tourist Center in Pirque is the first enotourism operation in Chile and the world to be certified as "Preferred by Nature" by the Rainforest Alliance.

The aspects assessed include business, sociocultural, and environmental requirements, in which Viña Concha y Toro obtained an overall score of 97.98%, above the 70% general compliance standard, as well as 100% compliance on critical indicators.

"Receiving this acknowledgment is not only a reflection of our efforts to implement a sustainable tourism model, but also the commitment of everyone at the company to implement sustainability initiatives in all our operations", said Valentina Lira, Viña Concha y Toro's Sustainability Director.

"This was an innovative and challenging initiative for VCT Chile, which we undertook together with the various areas that provided us support. We believe that this acknowledgment is in line with the future vision that we have for this place that is so special to us and the winery. We want to showcase this recognition to our visitors, and for our people to feel proud of the progress that we are making on sustainability", said Matías Holzapfel, Premium Retail Manager of VCT Chile.

The "Preferred by Nature" sustainable tourism certification involves an independent third-party assessment process which has been designed and implemented under strict transparency, impartiality, and objectivity principles in order to acknowledge sustainable tourism operations.

To find out more about its new certification, visit the Preferred by Naturewebsite.

Disclaimer

Viña Concha y Toro SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
