Inspiring, creative and optimistic: VSPT unveils its new corporate image

Wednesday April 14th, 2021

VSPT Wine Group has revealed its new corporate image with new colors, lines and a new logo. The image is portrayed using tones which evoke our land, wine and a cutting-edge design, as well as an isotype which represents the condor - the guardian of Andean culture. In a single flight, this majestic bird can pass across from Argentina or Chile, territories where our wines are born.

After a year of work and implementation, VSPT is proud to reveal its new corporate image. The image aims to demonstrate, through natural shapes, warm and lively tones, and a logo that stands out in the wine industry, everything we are about and what we strive to continue building.

During this search we came across the condor, a guardian of ecosystems. It is characterized as the largest flying bird in the world, and as an icon giving us territoriality, since it inhabits both sides of the great Andes mountain range. It reminds us of our origins, though it aspires to fly high - in a way that is majestic and inspiring for others.

The curved lines, inspired by the wings of the condor as well as the natural shapes which sculpt the industry, are another pillar of our new image. It is an allusion to nature; nature that, as a company, we have strived to protect for years through our sustainability policies and respect for the environment.

We hope we can continue to inspire with this new image, along with excellence in each bottle, a passion for wine which defines us, a love of nature which captivates us, and innovative minds which mobilize us. This transformation is a faithful reflection of our values, style and organization. We are VSPT, and today we are flying high with our condor, alluring and capturing the hearts of everyone who enjoys a good wine.