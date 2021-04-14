Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A.    VSPT   CL0002209253

VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.

(VSPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inspiring, creative and optimistic: VSPT unveils its new corporate image

04/14/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday April 14th, 2021

VSPT Wine Group has revealed its new corporate image with new colors, lines and a new logo. The image is portrayed using tones which evoke our land, wine and a cutting-edge design, as well as an isotype which represents the condor - the guardian of Andean culture. In a single flight, this majestic bird can pass across from Argentina or Chile, territories where our wines are born.

After a year of work and implementation, VSPT is proud to reveal its new corporate image. The image aims to demonstrate, through natural shapes, warm and lively tones, and a logo that stands out in the wine industry, everything we are about and what we strive to continue building.

During this search we came across the condor, a guardian of ecosystems. It is characterized as the largest flying bird in the world, and as an icon giving us territoriality, since it inhabits both sides of the great Andes mountain range. It reminds us of our origins, though it aspires to fly high - in a way that is majestic and inspiring for others.

The curved lines, inspired by the wings of the condor as well as the natural shapes which sculpt the industry, are another pillar of our new image. It is an allusion to nature; nature that, as a company, we have strived to protect for years through our sustainability policies and respect for the environment.

We hope we can continue to inspire with this new image, along with excellence in each bottle, a passion for wine which defines us, a love of nature which captivates us, and innovative minds which mobilize us. This transformation is a faithful reflection of our values, style and organization. We are VSPT, and today we are flying high with our condor, alluring and capturing the hearts of everyone who enjoys a good wine.

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.
03:15pINSPIRING, CREATIVE AND OPTIMISTIC : VSPT unveils its new corporate image
PU
2020VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S A  : Viña San Pedro launches new instagram account @Sa..
PU
2019VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA  : 1865 Selected Vineyards Pinot Noir D.O. Elqui Valley ..
PU
2019VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA  : VSPT Wine Group is selected as the Most Innovative Co..
PU
2019VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA  : VSPT Wine Group joins the first waste management prog..
PU
2019VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA  : Castillo de Molina launches Tributo 150 años in Colom..
PU
2019VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA  : La Celia takes part in exclusive “Alta Gama Bue..
PU
2019VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA  : VSPT Wine Group takes part in “Grand Tasting of..
PU
2019VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA  : VSPT Wine Group releases it sixth Sustainability Repo..
PU
2019VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA  : Winemaker for Viña San Pedro Icon Wines completes suc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 235 B 332 M 332 M
Net income 2020 22 452 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2020 28 716 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 302 B 426 M 426 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 4,31%
Chart VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro Herane Aguado Chief Executive Officer
Vicente Rosselot Soini Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Jose Granifo Lavín Chairman
Álvaro Pardo Sainz Chief Operations Officer
Carlos Mackenna Iñiguez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.3.57%427
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED9.89%5 673
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.10.24%1 468
ZHEJIANG GUYUELONGSHAN SHAOXING WINE CO., LTD.-34.51%1 396
C&C GROUP PLC27.82%1 238
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-0.99%1 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ