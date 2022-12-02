Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : Misiones de Rengo launches a new canned format for its Brut and Rosé sparkling wines

Friday December 2nd, 2022

Innovation in packaging formats is one of the latest trends in the wine and sparkling wine market. In response to this demand, the well-known and popular brand Misiones de Rengo has launched a new canned format for sparkling wines with the goal of winning those consumers who are opting for comfortable and original alternatives.

Therefore its Brut and Rosé sparkling wines will now be available with the same quality and freshness as always in a 250ml can, a practical and portable size that is perfect for every occasion.

These refreshing single-serve cans are ideal for enjoying this summer season. The Brut sparkling wine is golden coloured with pearly hues and reveals fresh aromas of green apple peel, lemon and pineapple, and a pleasant, balanced sensation in the mouth.

Meanwhile, the fresh Rosé sparkling is a pale pink colour with refreshing bubbles and is pleasantly fruity with red fruit notes like strawberries, well-balanced acidity and a sweet finish, as well as good body and length.

This new format joins other innovative products that VSPT has been developing, challenging the boundaries of the industry and adapting to new trends, not just through alternative packaging but also in new product subcategories like ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and reduced-alcohol and low-calorie wines.