Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSPT   CL0002209253

VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.

(VSPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
5.900 CLP   -.--%
12:54pViña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : Misiones de Rengo launches a new canned format for its Brut and Rosé sparkling wines
PU
11/25Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : A report presented at COP27 lists VSPT among the best Chilean companies in terms of GHG emissions management
PU
11/25Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : VSPT signs Business for Nature statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : Misiones de Rengo launches a new canned format for its Brut and Rosé sparkling wines

12/02/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Misiones de Rengo launches a new canned format for its Brut and Rosé sparkling wines

Friday December 2nd, 2022

Innovation in packaging formats is one of the latest trends in the wine and sparkling wine market. In response to this demand, the well-known and popular brand Misiones de Rengo has launched a new canned format for sparkling wines with the goal of winning those consumers who are opting for comfortable and original alternatives.

Therefore its Brut and Rosé sparkling wines will now be available with the same quality and freshness as always in a 250ml can, a practical and portable size that is perfect for every occasion.

These refreshing single-serve cans are ideal for enjoying this summer season. The Brut sparkling wine is golden coloured with pearly hues and reveals fresh aromas of green apple peel, lemon and pineapple, and a pleasant, balanced sensation in the mouth.

Meanwhile, the fresh Rosé sparkling is a pale pink colour with refreshing bubbles and is pleasantly fruity with red fruit notes like strawberries, well-balanced acidity and a sweet finish, as well as good body and length.

This new format joins other innovative products that VSPT has been developing, challenging the boundaries of the industry and adapting to new trends, not just through alternative packaging but also in new product subcategories like ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and reduced-alcohol and low-calorie wines.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 17:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.
12:54pViña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : Misiones de Rengo launches a new canned format for its Brut ..
PU
11/25Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : A report presented at COP27 lists VSPT among the best Chilea..
PU
11/25Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : VSPT signs Business for Nature statement
PU
11/16Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : Viña Tarapacá seals partnership with “1% for the Plane..
PU
11/07Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
08/01Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
08/01Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : VSPT Wine Group obtains Wines of Chile Sustainability Seal f..
PU
05/02Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
02/25Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : VSPT Argentina earns Fairtrade seal for all of its products
PU
02/23Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 262 B 293 M 293 M
Net income 2021 22 408 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2021 26 008 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 236 B 264 M 264 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 377
Free-Float 2,56%
Chart VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pedro Herane Aguado Chief Executive Officer
Vicente Rosselot Soini Chief Financial Officer
Pablo Jose Granifo Lavín Chairman
Álvaro Pardo Sainz Chief Operations Officer
Carlos Mackenna Iñiguez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.-7.09%264
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED11.63%6 683
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-31.15%1 846
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-19.47%873
C&C GROUP PLC-21.10%797
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-29.58%630