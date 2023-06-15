Advanced search
    VSPT   CL0002209253

VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.

(VSPT)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
5.473 CLP    0.00%
Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : VSPT winemakers travelled to the United States to present the super-premium portfolio
PU
05/08Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
02/28Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : VSPT winemakers travelled to the United States to present the super-premium portfolio

06/15/2023 | 11:24am EDT
VSPT winemakers travelled to the United States to present the super-premium portfolio

Thursday June 15th, 2023

As part of the 2023 USA Winemakers Tour, VSPT Wine Group winemakers Gabriel Mustakis, Viviana Navarrete and Andrea Calderón travelled to the United States to participate in a series of educational activities in New York and Florida. They met with different stakeholders to present the best of the company's premium portfolio for the US market, explaining the unique characteristics of the group's different terroirs for high-end wine production.

Seminar and walk-around tasting

On 15 May, the tour began with "The Extreme Terroirs of Chile: From the Andes to the Pacific Ocean" seminar in New York City. For the first time, VSPT's winemakers presented on Chile's extreme terroirs to the sales force of Southern Glazer - the group's US distributor - and the specialised press.

Winemaker Viviana Navarrete opened with a presentation on the Leyda Valley, renowned for producing some of Chile's best Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. She showed the attendees the expression of this unique origin through a tasting of Leyda Coastal Vineyards Garuma Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Leyda Coastal Vineyards Las Brisas Pinot Noir 2021 and Leyda Lot 21 Pinot Noir 2018.

Winemaker Andrea Calderón then presented on the Elqui Valley, one of Chile's northernmost wine-growing regions, where 1865 Desert Valley Syrah grows. She shared two vintages of this exceptional wine - 2014 and 2019 - and delved into the special characteristics of the terroir, which is adjacent to one of the world's driest deserts, the Atacama.

Finally, Winemaker Gabriel Mustakis explained the unique qualities of the Cachapoal Andes Valley, where Viña San Pedro's iconic wines grow. He presented two great examples from the terroir: Altair and Cabo de Hornos, both 2019 vintage.

The post-seminar walk-around tasting invited the Southern Glazer sales force and some of their customers to taste part of VSPT's US portfolio: Altair, Cape Horn, 1865, Leyda, B-Liv, Graffigna, and Ö-61.

Tour of Tampa

On 16 May, the second day of the Winemakers Tour, the winemakers visited specialty shops in Tampa with the President of VSPT US, Andrés Tauber. The team provided training and showcased their brands to different sellers and sommeliers.

VSPT continues strengthening its relationships with strategic partners in the leading US markets through these initiatives. It is betting on a premium portfolio produced to the highest oenological standards and never losing sight of conscious, sustainable production practices.

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 296 B 370 M 370 M
Net income 2022 29 950 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net Debt 2022 54 257 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 6,35%
Capitalization 219 B 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 378
Free-Float 2,56%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pedro Herane Aguado Chief Executive Officer
Vicente Rosselot Soini Manager-Finance & Administration
Pablo Jose Granifo Lavín Chairman
Álvaro Pardo Sainz Chief Operations Officer
Carlos Mackenna Iñiguez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.-7.24%273
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-16.09%5 634
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-15.51%1 614
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-11.12%879
LAURENT-PERRIER-5.22%814
C&C GROUP PLC-22.65%674
