Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : VSPT winemakers travelled to the United States to present the super-premium portfolio

Thursday June 15th, 2023

As part of the 2023 USA Winemakers Tour, VSPT Wine Group winemakers Gabriel Mustakis, Viviana Navarrete and Andrea Calderón travelled to the United States to participate in a series of educational activities in New York and Florida. They met with different stakeholders to present the best of the company's premium portfolio for the US market, explaining the unique characteristics of the group's different terroirs for high-end wine production.

Seminar and walk-around tasting

On 15 May, the tour began with "The Extreme Terroirs of Chile: From the Andes to the Pacific Ocean" seminar in New York City. For the first time, VSPT's winemakers presented on Chile's extreme terroirs to the sales force of Southern Glazer - the group's US distributor - and the specialised press.

Winemaker Viviana Navarrete opened with a presentation on the Leyda Valley, renowned for producing some of Chile's best Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. She showed the attendees the expression of this unique origin through a tasting of Leyda Coastal Vineyards Garuma Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Leyda Coastal Vineyards Las Brisas Pinot Noir 2021 and Leyda Lot 21 Pinot Noir 2018.

Winemaker Andrea Calderón then presented on the Elqui Valley, one of Chile's northernmost wine-growing regions, where 1865 Desert Valley Syrah grows. She shared two vintages of this exceptional wine - 2014 and 2019 - and delved into the special characteristics of the terroir, which is adjacent to one of the world's driest deserts, the Atacama.

Finally, Winemaker Gabriel Mustakis explained the unique qualities of the Cachapoal Andes Valley, where Viña San Pedro's iconic wines grow. He presented two great examples from the terroir: Altair and Cabo de Hornos, both 2019 vintage.

The post-seminar walk-around tasting invited the Southern Glazer sales force and some of their customers to taste part of VSPT's US portfolio: Altair, Cape Horn, 1865, Leyda, B-Liv, Graffigna, and Ö-61.

Tour of Tampa

On 16 May, the second day of the Winemakers Tour, the winemakers visited specialty shops in Tampa with the President of VSPT US, Andrés Tauber. The team provided training and showcased their brands to different sellers and sommeliers.

VSPT continues strengthening its relationships with strategic partners in the leading US markets through these initiatives. It is betting on a premium portfolio produced to the highest oenological standards and never losing sight of conscious, sustainable production practices.