VIÑA SAN PEDRO TARAPACÁ S.A.

(VSPT)
Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S A : Viña San Pedro launches new instagram account @Sanpedrowines

09/02/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Wednesday September 2nd, 2020

With an aim to bring the brand closer to its clients, specialized press and the general public, Viña San Pedro has launched its new instagram account, @Sanpedrowines, which aims to reinforce the attributes responsible for the winery's position.

Each week's posts will be built on the four pillars which reflect the essence of the winery: Excellence, its innovative and exploratory spirit, diversity and sustainability.

In August, Viña San Pedro began to use this new form of publicity. On the channel, relevant information and brand details can be found, including the numerous products for different consumption occasions, progress made in terms of sustainability, as well as product scores and launches.

The content is available in Spanish and English, in order to facilitate communication with all clients and he public, through friendly language that people can connect with.

To date, there are over 500 organic followers of San Pedro and their wines on this social network.

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 18:44:05 UTC
