  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VIA optronics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAO   US91823Y1091

VIA OPTRONICS AG

(VIAO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
1.500 USD   +7.14%
04:32pVIA optronics AG Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Results
BU
12/27European Equities Broadly Flat Amid End of Chinese COVID-19 Quarantine Restrictions
MT
11/30Via Optronics : Company Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIA optronics AG Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Results

12/29/2022 | 04:32pm EST
VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) held on December 29, 2022, at its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany.

The following items were approved by the shareholders:

  • Ratification of the acts of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2021
  • Ratification of the acts of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021
  • Election of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH as auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022
  • Approval of the Remuneration System of the members of the Management Board
  • Compensation of the members of the Supervisory Board
  • Amendments to the Articles of Association for the purpose of holding virtual General Shareholders’ Meetings and updating Articles 16, 17, and 19 of the Articles of Association
  • Authorization to grant subscription rights to members of the Management Board of the Company, to members of the management of affiliated companies, and to selected employees of the Company and of affiliated companies in Germany and abroad (Stock Program 2022) and creation of Conditional Capital 2022/I and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

The presentation given at the AGM and the voting results are available at https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VIA OPTRONICS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 204 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2022 -6,63 M -7,04 M -7,04 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 849
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart VIA OPTRONICS AG
VIA optronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIA OPTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,32 €
Average target price 3,15 €
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Eichner Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Markus Peters Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Frank Member-Supervisory Board
Bruno Paeger Chief Technical Officer
Ivo Kessler Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIA OPTRONICS AG-80.95%32
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%379 288
NVIDIA CORPORATION-52.28%345 426
BROADCOM INC.-16.81%227 702
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.10%146 291
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.50%119 913