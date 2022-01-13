VIA optronics AG Announces Changes to the Committee Composition of the Company's Supervisory Board

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced changes to the committee composition of its Supervisory Board.

VIA’s Supervisory Board has approved the following changes to committees, with effect from the conclusion of the Company’s 2021 Annual General Meeting on December 29, 2021:

Anthony John Best and Anil Doradla will continue to serve on the Audit Committee with Anil Doradla serving as Chairperson. Additionally, Shuji Aruga began serving on the Audit Committee effective December 29, 2021.

Anthony John Best and Anil Doradla will continue to serve on the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Additionally, Arthur Tan began serving as Chairperson on the Nomination and Compensation Committee effective December 29, 2021.

Dr. Heiko Frank will continue to serve on the Supervisory Board as Chairperson with Arthur Tan as his deputy.

