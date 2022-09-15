VIA optronics AG Announces Plans to Install New Production Equipment for its Cameras

Implementation planned in Q4 2022 for existing automotive OEM customer at a partner´s facility in Thailand

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced plans to establish a new camera production line in Thailand. The mission-critical production equipment will be owned by VIA optronics and the line will be operated by an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partner. Initially, the line will be dedicated to an existing automotive electric vehicle (EV) customer. Camera systems are becoming an increasingly important feature for cars with demand for these systems growing rapidly. These systems remain crucial for advancing autonomous driving by recognizing passenger behavior to block or unlock relevant automotive functions and must be carefully planned and integrated.

Jürgen Eichner, CEO & Founder of VIA optronics commented, “Given the tremendous demand for camera systems, not only in cars, but also in agriculture, construction, and all types of outdoor equipment, this implementation is a major milestone for VIA. As the desire for driver and operator assistance as well as autonomous driving functions grows, camera images need to be precise and vivid with continually improving resolution. Depending on the design, the cameras produced with our new production equipment will allow for viewing angles ranging up to 180 degrees for a single camera to full 360 degrees surround view in combination. This equipment will allow VIA to use bare die instead of housed sensors, increasing the precision and cost-effectiveness of our solutions in serving the needs of customers.”

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, the risks described under Item 3. “Key Information—D. Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of VIA’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and VIA specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

