    VIAO   US91823Y1091

VIA OPTRONICS AG

(VIAO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.120 USD   -3.08%
VIA optronics AG files Annual Report 2021 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
BU
05/05European ADRs Decline in Thursday Trading
MT
05/03VIA optronics AG Files SEC Form 12b-25
BU
VIA optronics AG files Annual Report 2021 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

05/16/2022 | 07:46am EDT
VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at VIA’s Investor Relations website https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors/financial-and-filings/annual-reports/default.aspx.

A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to ir@via-optronics.com.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 177 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net cash 2021 34,0 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,9 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 693
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 13,46 €
Spread / Average Target 349%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Eichner Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Markus Peters Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Frank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anthony John Best Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Anil Kumar Doradla Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIA OPTRONICS AG-57.55%71
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.91%444 496
NVIDIA CORPORATION-39.80%443 361
BROADCOM INC.-11.60%240 167
INTEL CORPORATION-15.34%178 266
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.94%156 523