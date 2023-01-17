Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VIA optronics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAO   US91823Y1091

VIA OPTRONICS AG

(VIAO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:56 2023-01-17 pm EST
2.610 USD   +15.99%
04:33pVIA optronics AG to Participate at the Sidoti January 2023 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference
BU
2022Weak Investors Sentiment Weighs on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities
MT
2022VIA optronics AG Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIA optronics AG to Participate at the Sidoti January 2023 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

01/17/2023 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that Jürgen Eicher, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Dr. Markus Peters, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti January 2023 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2023, at 10:00AM ET.

A link to the webcast can be accessed through the Sidoti website at (link). The presentation materials will be posted on the Company’s website and be archived under the Events and Presentations section.

Senior management will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors in attendance at the conference on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19, 2023.

About VIA:
VIA is a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of its customers.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VIA OPTRONICS AG
04:33pVIA optronics AG to Participate at the Sidoti January 2023 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference
BU
2022Weak Investors Sentiment Weighs on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities
MT
2022VIA optronics AG Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Results
BU
2022European Equities Broadly Flat Amid End of Chinese COVID-19 Quarantine Restrictions
MT
2022Via Optronics : Company Presentation
PU
2022Transcript : VIA optronics AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 23, 2022
CI
2022VIA optronics AG Reports Preliminary Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
2022VIA optronics AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022Via Optronics Ag Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter of 2022
CI
2022Via Optronics : Agenda 1. Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of VIA o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIA OPTRONICS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 204 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2022 -6,63 M -7,17 M -7,17 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,1 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 849
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart VIA OPTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
VIA optronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIA OPTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,08 €
Average target price 3,15 €
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Eichner Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Markus Peters Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Frank Member-Supervisory Board
Bruno Paeger Chief Technical Officer
Ivo Kessler Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIA OPTRONICS AG40.97%51
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%431 433
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.64%415 884
BROADCOM INC.3.55%241 956
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.35%162 464
QUALCOMM, INC.9.37%134 789