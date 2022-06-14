Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VIA optronics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAO   US91823Y1091

VIA OPTRONICS AG

(VIAO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
2.170 USD   -8.05%
06/02VIA OPTRONICS : Announces Plans for a New Production Site in the Philippines - Form 6-K
PU
06/02VIA optronics Plans New Philippine Production Site
MT
06/02VIA optronics AG Announces Plans for a New Production Site in the Philippines
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

VIA optronics AG to Showcase its Multifaceted Technologies at Embedded World 2022 Exhibition

06/14/2022 | 06:31am EDT
VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will participate at Embedded World 2022. The event will take place from June 21 to 23, 2022 at Nürnberg Messe in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA will showcase its products in hall 1, booth 1-255.

Jürgen Eichner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of VIA optronics AG, commented,

“We are excited to participate at the Embedded World Conference to showcase our multifaceted technology portfolio, from our patented optical bonding technology to our interactive display systems. The VIA team is looking forward to meeting customers and partners in person in Nuremberg at this premier event.”

The Company will showcase its multiple bonding capabilities with different demos including a demo introducing bonded organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) displays on a cold formed cover glass. The VIA team will also display its core competencies in the areas of display, optical bonding, copper metal mesh touch sensor technology, and automotive camera technology with several interactive display systems demos.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Further information on the Company can be found in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”), which the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at VIA’s Investor Relations website,

https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors/financials-and-filings/sec-filings/default.aspx. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by contacting the investor relations team via the information provided below.


© Business Wire 2022
