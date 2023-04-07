Advanced search
    VIAO   US91823Y1091

VIA OPTRONICS AG

(VIAO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
2.700 USD   -9.40%
02:35pVia Optronics : Company Presentation
PU
04/05Via Optronics : Information About the Departure of a Supervisory Board Member - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Anil Doradla Resigns from the Supervisory Board of VIA optronics AG
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIA optronics : Company Presentation

04/07/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
VIAO

Investor Presentation

April 2023

1

Disclaimers

This presentation, prepared by VIA optronics ("VIA" or the "Company"), is solely for informational purposes. The forwarding of such information to third parties is prohibited unless VIA optronics has granted express permission to do so.

This presentation contains estimates and other information concerning VIA optronics' industry that are based on third party reports. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and VIA optronics has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.

The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements

relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, the risks described under Item 3. "Key Information-D. Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of VIA's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and VIA specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No warranty of any kind, implied, expressed or statutory, is given in conjunction with the information set forth herein. The Company makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements and estimates presented herein. Neither the SEC nor the Securities Regulatory Authority of any state, foreign or other jurisdiction has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this presentation.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our management and supervisory boards utilize both IFRS and non-IFRS measures in a number of ways, including to facilitate the determination of our allocation of resources, to measure our performance against budgeted and forecasted financial plans and to establish and measure a portion of management's compensation. The non-IFRS measures used by our management and supervisory boards include:

EBITDA, which we define as net profit (loss) calculated in accordance with IFRS before financial result, taxes, depreciation and amortization; for purposes of our EBITDA calculation, we define "financial result" to include financial result as calculated in accordance with IFRS and foreign exchange gains (losses) on intercompany indebtedness.

Our management and supervisory boards believe these non-IFRS measures are helpful tools in understanding certain aspects of our financial performance and are important supplemental measures of operating performance because they eliminate items that may have less bearing on our operating performance and highlight trends that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. As an example, our acquisition of VTS in 2018 included acquisition-related costs, such as costs attributable to the consummation of the transaction and integration of VTS as a consolidated subsidiary (composed substantially of professional services fees, including legal, accounting and other consultants) and any transition compensation costs, and were not considered to be related to the continuing operation of VTS's business and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of VTS. We also believe that these non-IFRS measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our performance because these measures are the same measures used by our management and supervisory boards for these purposes.

This presentation contains trademarks, tradenames and service marks of the Company and, solely for convenience, these trademarks, tradenames and service marks may appear without the ® or TM symbols. This presentation may also include trademarks, tradenames and service marks that are property of other organizations.

Under no circumstances may a copy, in any format, be shown, reproduced, transmitted, or otherwise provided to any person other than the authorized recipients.

2

VIA optronics is a global one-stop-solution provider of sunlight readable display and touch solutions as well as camera modules in the automotive, industrial and consumer electronics industry

Our vision:

Technology leader in the field of interactive display and sensor

systems

Open the Gateway to the Digital World

© VIA optronics AG

3

About VIA - Snapshot

VIA optronics:

A Highly Reliable, Growing, Global interactive Display & Sensing System Provider with Cutting Edge Technology

*Preliminary

© VIA optronics AG

Founded

Listed since

Revenue 2022

Customer Base

2005

2020

€218.5*

Blue Chip

Headquarters

New York Stock

Million

Worldwide

Nuremberg,

Exchange

Germany

(NYSE:VIAO)

Subsidiaries

Employees

Patents

USA, China, Taiwan,

~850(1)

135(2)

Philippines, Japan

Production, Sales, R&D Worldwide Granted internationally with 20 more pending

(1) As of December 31, 2021 (2) As of December 31,2021 including VTS Touchsensor 4

Markets Where We Operate

Automotive

  • Automotive mirror replacement, surround view system, driver and passenger monitoring system (camera-based technology)
  • Infotainment systems
  • Instrument clusters
  • Rear seat entertainment
  • Autonomous delivery vehicle
  • Interior design (touch sensitive surfaces)

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Avionics and marine instruments

Notebooks

Agricultural combines

Tablets

Digital signage

All-in-one-monitors

Conference room displays

Smart home applications

  • Industrial robotics
  • Defense applications

© VIA optronics AG

5

Disclaimer

VIA Optronics AG published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 18:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 204 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 -8,25 M -9,01 M -9,01 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,0 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 849
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,47 €
Average target price 2,92 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Eichner Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Markus Peters Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Frank Member-Supervisory Board
Bruno Paeger Chief Technical Officer
Ivo Kessler Vice President-Information Technology
