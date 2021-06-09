Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VIA optronics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAO   US91823Y1091

VIA OPTRONICS AG

(VIAO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIA optronics : Forms Strategic Partnership with SigmaSense to DevelopNew Touch Sensing Solutions (Form 6-K)

06/09/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIA optronics Forms Strategic Partnership with SigmaSense to Develop
New Touch Sensing Solutions

Nuremberg, Germany: June 9, 2021 - VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ('VIA'), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with SigmaSense, a global leader in touch sensing performance. As part of the strategic partnership, VIA has made a financial investment into SigmaSense and expanded their collaboration to develop new touch solutions for automotive applications, industrial displays and consumer electronics.

'We are excited to announce our expanded collaboration and investment in SigmaSense. Combining the SigmaSense technology with our metal mesh touch capabilities will not only allow us to offer enhanced touch resolution and quality, we will also be able to provide new and exciting touch functionalities,' said Jürgen Eichner, CEO & Founder of VIA. 'With SigmaSense, we can deliver next level interactive user experiences while also applying new innovations across industries, from the consumer market to the high end automotive and industrial markets.'

SigmaSense is pioneering a digital transformation to low-power, multi-frequency, analog to digital converters (ADC), which have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems. SigmaSense's touch sensing technologies facilitate significant touch performance improvement and can offer between 100 and 1,000 times better signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) than solutions currently available in the market. This level of performance compares favorably with many of today's mobile phones, even on full-width dashboards using complex glass shapes or flexible polymers. This allows the touch sensing technology of SigmaSense to work in the harshest and most challenging environments like rain or snow, even while wearing thick winter gloves.

Rick Seger, CEO & Co-founder of SigmaSense, added: 'We're delighted to be working closely with VIA on delivering new, innovative touch experiences in harsh and demanding conditions. VIA's confidence to invest in SigmaSense will also accelerate our collaboration to take full advantage of our combined strengths in advanced displays and user interfaces.'

The Society for Information Display recently awarded SigmaSense the esteemed 2021 Display Component of the Year Award. The 2021 Display Industry Awards honors innovative display products, components, and applications that hold the most promise for shaping the future of the global display industry.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-

end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

About SigmaSense:
SigmaSense, a global leader in touch sensing performance, brings the best user experiences to products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to large monitors and digital signage. SigmaSense is pioneering a comprehensive sensing technology that delivers 100 to 1,000 times improved SNR performance that was previously not possible. SigmaVision™ capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover™ provides a superior touchless experience for public displays and any other device that uses touch sensors. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SigmaSense provides semiconductor products with software, development tools and support. For more information, please visit www.sigmasense.com.

Lindsay Savarese
Lindsay@blueshirtgroup.com
212-331-8417

Media:
Alexandra Müller-Plötz
AMueller-Ploetz@via-optronics.com
+49-911-597 575-302

Source: VIA optronics AG

Disclaimer

VIA Optronics AG published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIA OPTRONICS AG
04:38pVIA OPTRONICS  : Forms Strategic Partnership with SigmaSense to DevelopNew Touch..
PU
04:18pVIA OPTRONICS  : Forms Strategic Partnership With SigmaSense to Develop New Touc..
BU
11:09aEuropean ADRs Slightly Higher Wednesday With Biotechs Leading While Miners Dr..
MT
06/07European ADRs Nudge Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/03European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
05/25European ADRs Little Changed as Energy Giants Slip
MT
05/24European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
05/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Still Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
05/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Dragging on Friday Trade
MT
05/21VIA OPTRONICS  : Announces Acquisition of Germaneers (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 186 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2021 1,32 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net cash 2021 52,0 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 357x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 243 M 295 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 693
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart VIA OPTRONICS AG
Duration : Period :
VIA optronics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIA OPTRONICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,58 €
Last Close Price 10,71 €
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jürgen Eichner Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Daniel Jürgens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Heiko Frank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Diosdado P. Banatao Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Anthony John Best Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIA OPTRONICS AG-3.12%295
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.13%551 053
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.72%435 028
INTEL CORPORATION14.59%230 166
BROADCOM INC.5.87%189 260
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.88%172 634