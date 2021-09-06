Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Via S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VIIA3   BRVIIAACNOR7

VIA S.A.

(VIIA3)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Aggregate Holdings SA: Invitation to the conference call on 07 September 2021, 3:00 CEST (2:00 UK)

09/06/2021 | 04:17am EDT
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Aggregate Holdings SA: Invitation to the conference call on 07 September 2021, 3:00 CEST (2:00 UK) 2021-09-06 / 10:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregate Holdings SA: Invitation to the conference call on 07 September 2021, 3:00 CEST (2:00 UK)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

Luxembourg - 06 September 2021. Aggregate Holdings SA invites all bond investors and interested parties to the presentation of H1 2021 results in a telephone conference on 07 September 2021 at 3:00 CEST (2:00 UK).

For the conference call, please use the dial-in numbers listed below:

Location Phone Number Germany +4969201744220 Luxembourg +35227302111 United Kingdom +442030092470 United States +18774230830

PIN: 34828701#

When prompted, please provide the PIN number to dial-in.

You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (10 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time.

The presentation will also be broadcasted live via webcast. Please use the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/aggregateholdings20210907/en Contact Benjamin Lee, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Tel : +352 20 30 14 60 Mob : +44 7415 121218 b.lee@aggregateholdings.com Boris Lemke, Investment Director Tel : +352 20 30 14 60 Mob : +44 7943 025474 b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com

Olaf Zapke, Communications Tel: +49 (0) 69 921874-89 Mob: +49 (0) 170 7641 971 Finsbury Glover Hering olaf.zapke@fgh.com

About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate company, with interests also in Portugal. The company had EUR 4.8bn of assets and a project portfolio with a EUR 5.0bn gross development value as at FY 2020. Aggregate's Build & Hold division at year end included Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in Central Berlin with c.295,000 sqm of gross construction area, and has recently acquired project "Fürst", the prime asset located on Kurfürstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of gross construction area. Both these Build & Hold assets are due to be completed by 2023. In addition, Aggregate has recently acquired a real estate portfolio, of which it intends to develop c.675,000 sqm in Berlin. Aggregate's Build & Sell division also owns VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, with c.570,000 sqm of gross construction area and EUR 2.5bn gross development value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a long-term 26.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, one of Europe's largest residential players, among other investments.

2021-09-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Aggregate Holdings SA 
              Rue Antoine Jans 10 
              1820 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
ISIN:         DE000A184P98 
WKN:          A184P9 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1231382 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1231382 2021-09-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

