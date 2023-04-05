Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - April/2023

Unique Competitive Advantages

Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy

Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories* - support for small businesses

Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online

+150 thousand sellers and +60 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform

1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs

Nationwide logistics network - "as a service" - reinforcing reverse logistics

Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach

30 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store

✓ Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less

72% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores

Strong offering of financial services - promoting financial inclusion among low-income populations

Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs

✓ banQi, our Fintech: +15.8 downloads, +6.5M customers and +R$ 5.6bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 23X/year

Personal loans on banQi platform reached accumulated production of R$504mn, showing better than market NPLs,

2.3 mm active co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itaú

Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto

✓ 108 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today