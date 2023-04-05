Advanced search
    VIIA3   BRVIIAACNOR7

VIA S.A.

(VIIA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:26:29 2023-04-05 pm EDT
1.840 BRL   +6.36%
03:01pVia S A : Institutional Presentation Via - April/2023
PU
03/29Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - March/2023
PU
03/10Transcript : Via S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - April/2023

04/05/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
A L

Imagine caminhos.

1

R$44bn

Gross GMV

(2022)

1,133 stores

Omnichannel

Strategy

156 977

2

top of mind brands

Destination on core categories

Since 1957

Since 1946

108mm

Clients*

(~95% of the economically

active population)

151k sellers

64 mm SKUs

in the marketplace

In store sales reps helping boost 1P and 3P online sales

75

NPS

market share

+30% stores

+13% online (1P+3P)

R$1bn

Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB)

Our goal: by 2025: 90% of energy acquired

from clean and renewable sources

+6.5mm

Accounts at banQi our fintech as a service

R$12.9bn

TPV generated from Financial Services

R$5.5bn

Installment Plans

(Proprietary BNPL)

credit portfolio

Fulfillment

10% of 3P deliveries

Multi Marketplace

Platform

30 DCs

Nationwide logistics network as a service

100% Stores

Click&Collect

Shipping from Store

* 28 mm are active

Source: Company | Notes: As of December/22

Achievements in 2019-2022

2 0 1 9

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 1

2 0 2 2

Turnaround launched

Digital transformation

Established omnicanality

3P & Platform as a Service

Growth

Total Gross GMV

44.6

44.4

2022 vs. 2019

38.8

31.7

+40%

(R$bn)

Profitability

28.9%

29.9%

30.6%

31.2%

Gross Margin

+2.3 p.p.

Evolution (%)

EBITDA Margin

Gross Margin

6.8%

7.8%

1.4%

8.0%

8.8%

+2.0 p.p.

EBITDA Margin

1.7%

Net Income

Net Income Margin

Margin

-1.9%

-0.3%

+1.6 p.p.

Online as %

51%

52%

50%

+26 p.p.

of GMV

24%

Online Sales by type

55%

42%

51%

50%

App

34%

27%

31%

M-site

11%

25%

24%

25%

25%

+39 p.p.

Desktop

App

Consolidated NPS

60

68

73

75

+15 p.p.

Installment plans

4.5

5.0

5.5

+57%

credit portfolio (R$bn)

3.5

Deliveries

40%

+40%

+40%

+45%

within 24h*(%)

7%

Source: Company

* Deliveries of light and heavy items - 1P

4

Unique Competitive Advantages

Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy

Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories* - support for small businesses

  • Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online
  • +150 thousand sellers and +60 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform
  • 1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs
  • strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)

Nationwide logistics network - "as a service" - reinforcing reverse logistics

  • Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach
  • 30 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store

Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less

  • 72% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores

Strong offering of financial services - promoting financial inclusion among low-income populations

  • Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs

banQi, our Fintech: +15.8 downloads, +6.5M customers and +R$ 5.6bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 23X/year

  • Personal loans on banQi platform reached accumulated production of R$504mn, showing better than market NPLs,
  • 2.3 mm active co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itaú

Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto

108 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today

  • Destination in core categories*

* appliances, electronics, furniture, mobile/cell phones

5

Omnichannel Retail

Omnichannel 1P Retail: key highlights and strengths On us and Off us

1,133

stores

Potential to open 100+ stores per year

+190 million

clients visited the stores in 2021

28 million

Active Clients

Diversity

On our team it's a key for Via's success

  • 46% women
  • 43% Blacks
  • 34% Women leaders
  • 30% Blacks leaders

Omnichannel Retail Gross GMV

(Online 1P and Brick & Mortar, R$bn)

9% CAGR

39,0

30.4

35.6

38.2

2019

2020

2021

2022

Online Gross GMV - 1P and % of omnichannel retail

16%

38%

44%

39%

46% CAGR

13.7 16.8 15,2

4.9

2019

2020

2021

2022

Via's online market share1

(%)

+4 p.p.

9%

12%

14%

13%

2019

2020

2021

2022

STRENGTHS

On-us

Off-us

2 top of mind brands

Destination in the top 5 categories of the durable goods market

Omnichannel stores act as a relationship hub for Via's clients, boosting online sales and attracting banQi customers (branches)

Online salesforce to boost store sales

B2B: leveraging Via's expertise to offer customizable retail solutions for selected partners, increasing market share with lower CAC and new customers.

Via's internal audience is representative of Brazilian diversity, so we understand our clients well. Our target for 2025 is to reach 42% women and 45% blacks in leadership positions (managers and above).

Source: Company, Compre & Confie

#

% of omnichannel retail

Notes: (1) Considers 1P and 3P

6

Disclaimer

Via Varejo SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 34 365 M 6 813 M 6 813 M
Net income 2023 -399 M -79,2 M -79,2 M
Net Debt 2023 11 040 M 2 189 M 2 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,85x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 734 M 542 M 542 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 46 073
Free-Float 8,16%
Chart VIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Via S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,73 BRL
Average target price 3,10 BRL
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Fulcherberguer Chief Executive Officer
Orivaldo Padilha VP-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Renato Carvalho do Nascimento Chairman
Edson Tavares Chief Technology Officer
Abel Ornelas Vieira Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIA S.A.-27.92%537
WESFARMERS LIMITED12.18%39 385
FIVE BELOW, INC.16.81%11 499
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.35%8 479
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-3.24%7 876
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.16.22%4 857
