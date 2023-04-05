Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - April/2023
R$
44bn
Gross GMV
(2022)
1,133
stores
Omnichannel
Strategy
156 977
2
top of mind brands
Destination on core categories
Since 1957
Since 1946
108mm
Clients*
(~95% of the economically
active population)
151k sellers
64 mm
SKUs
in the marketplace
In store sales reps helping boost 1P and 3P online sales
75
NPS
market share
+ 30% stores
+13% online (1P+3P)
R$
1bn
Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB)
Our goal: by 2025: 90% of energy acquired
from clean and renewable sources
+6.5mm
Accounts at banQi our fintech as a service
R$
12.9bn
TPV generated from Financial Services
R$
5.5bn
Installment Plans
(Proprietary BNPL)
credit portfolio
Fulfillment
10% of 3P deliveries
Multi Marketplace
Platform
30 DCs
Nationwide logistics network as a service
100% Stores
Click&Collect
Shipping from Store
* 28 mm are active
Source: Company | Notes: As of December/22
Achievements in 2019-2022
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 1
2 0 2 2
Turnaround launched
Digital transformation
Established omnicanality
3P & Platform as a Service
Growth
Total Gross GMV
44.6
44.4
2022 vs. 2019
38.8
31.7
+40%
(R$bn)
Profitability
28.9%
29.9%
30.6%
31.2%
Gross Margin
+2.3 p.p.
Evolution
(%)
EBITDA Margin
Gross Margin
6.8%
7.8%
1.4%
8.0%
8.8%
+2.0 p.p.
EBITDA Margin
1.7%
Net Income
Net Income Margin
Margin
-1.9%
-0.3%
+1.6 p.p.
Online as %
51%
52%
50%
+26 p.p.
of GMV
24%
Online Sales by type
55%
42%
51%
50%
App
34%
27%
31%
M-site
11%
25%
24%
25%
25%
+39 p.p.
Desktop
App
Consolidated NPS
60
68
73
75
+15 p.p.
Installment plans
4.5
5.0
5.5
+57%
credit portfolio
(R$bn)
3.5
Deliveries
40%
+40%
+40%
+45%
within 24h*
(%)
7%
Source: Company
* Deliveries of light and heavy items - 1P
4
Unique Competitive Advantages
Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy
Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories
* - support for small businesses
Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online
+150 thousand sellers and +60 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform
1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs
strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)
Nationwide logistics network - "as a service" - reinforcing reverse logistics
Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach
30 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store
✓ Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less
72% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores
Strong offering of financial services - promoting financial inclusion among low-income populations
Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs
✓ banQi, our Fintech: +15.8 downloads, +6.5M customers and +R$ 5.6bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 23X/year
Personal loans on banQi platform reached accumulated production of R$504mn, showing better than market NPLs,
2.3 mm active co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itaú
Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto
✓ 108 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today
Destination in core categories*
* appliances, electronics, furniture, mobile/cell phones
5
Omnichannel Retail
Omnichannel 1P Retail: key highlights and strengths
On us and Off us
1,133
stores
Potential to open
100+ stores per year
+190 million
clients visited the stores in 2021
28 million
Active Clients
Diversity
On our team it's a key for Via's success
46% women
43% Blacks
34% Women leaders
30% Blacks leaders
Omnichannel Retail Gross GMV
(Online 1P and Brick & Mortar, R$bn)
9% CAGR
39,0
30.4
35.6
38.2
Online Gross GMV - 1P and % of omnichannel retail
46% CAGR
13.7 16.8 15,2
4.9
Via's online market share
1
(%)
STRENGTHS
2 top of mind brands
Destination in the top 5 categories of the durable goods market
Omnichannel stores act as a relationship hub for Via's clients, boosting online sales and attracting banQi customers (branches)
Online salesforce to boost store sales
B2B: leveraging Via's expertise to offer customizable retail solutions for selected partners, increasing market share with lower CAC and new customers.
Via's internal audience is representative of Brazilian diversity, so we understand our clients well. Our target for 2025 is to reach 42% women and 45% blacks in leadership positions (managers and above).
Source: Company, Compre & Confie
#
% of omnichannel retail
Notes: (1) Considers 1P and 3P
6
