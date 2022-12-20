Advanced search
    VIIA3   BRVIIAACNOR7

VIA S.A.

(VIIA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:15 2022-12-20 pm EST
2.520 BRL   +13.51%
Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - December/2022
PU
11/11Transcript : Via S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/10Via S A : 3q22 itr
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - December/2022

12/20/2022 | 01:09pm EST
A L

Imagine caminhos.

1

C O N F I D E N T I A L

R$45bn

Gross GMV

(2021)

1,121 stores

Omnichannel

Strategy

2

top of mind brands

Destination on core categories

Since 1957

Since 1946

97mm

Clients*

(~95% of the economically

active population)

143k sellers

58mm SKUs

in the marketplace

In store sales reps helping boost 1P and 3P online sales

77

NPS

market share

+30% stores

+13% online (1P+3P)

R$1bn

Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB)

Our goal: by 2025: 90% of energy acquired

from clean and renewable sources

+6.0mm

Accounts at banQi our fintech as a service

R$12.4bn

TPV generated from Financial Services

R$5.7bn

Installment Plans

(Proprietary BNPL)

credit portfolio

Fulfillment

Multi Marketplace

Platform

30 DCs

Nationwide logistics network as a service

100% Stores

Click&Collect

Shipping from Store

* 28 mm are active

Source: Company | Notes: As of September/22

C O N F I D E N T I A L

Management team from 2019 on

32

39

37

22

29

28

2021

21

Roberto Fulcherberguer

Padilha

Abel Ornelas

Helisson Lemos

Sérgio Leme

André Calabro

Ilca Sierra

Edson Tavares

CEO

CFO

COO & EVP

EVP Innovation,

EVP Supply Chain

banQi President &

CX & Marketing

CTO

Marketplace & HR

& IRO

Financial Solutions

Officer

  • years of experience

Source: Company

3

Achievements in 2019-2021

2 0 1 9

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 1

Turnaround launched

Digital transformation

Established omnicanality

Growth

2021 vs. 2019

Total Retail

31.71

38.8

44.6

+41%

Gross GMV (R$bn)

Online as % of GMV

24%

49%

59%

+35 p.p.

Online Sales by type

55%

2

42%

51%

App

34%

2

27%

31%

25%

M-site

11%

2

24%

+40 p.p.

Desktop

App

Consolidated NPS

2

68

73

+13 p.p.

60

MAU

18.0

24.0

(millions)

2

+1,500%

1.5

Installment plans

4.5

5.0

credit portfolio (R$bn)

3.5

+43%

Deliveries

40%

+40%

within 24h* (%)

7%

+33 p.p.

Source: Company

Notes: (1) Considers 2Q19 LTM; (2) Considers 2Q19

4

* Deliveries of light and heavy items

Unique Competitive Advantages

Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy

Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories*

  • Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online

+140 thousand sellers and +50 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform

  • 1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs
  • Strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)

Nationwide logistics network - "as a service"

  • Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach

30 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store

  • Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less
  • 68% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores

Strong offering of financial services

Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs banQi, our Fintech: +15m downloads, +6M customers and +R$ 5bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 21X/year

  • Personal loans on banQi platform started 2Q2021, showing better than market NPLs
  • 2.2 mm active co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itau

Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto

97 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today Destination in core categories*

* appliances, electronics, furniture, mobile/cell phones

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Via Varejo SA published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 18:08:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
