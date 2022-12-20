Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - December/2022

Unique Competitive Advantages

Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy

Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories*

Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online

✓ +140 thousand sellers and +50 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform

1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs

pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs Strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)

Nationwide logistics network - "as a service"

Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach

✓ 30 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store

Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less

24-hour or less 68% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores

Strong offering of financial services

✓ Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs ✓ banQi, our Fintech: +15m downloads, +6M customers and +R$ 5bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 21X/year

Personal loans on banQi platform started 2Q2021, showing better than market NPLs

2.2 mm active co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itau

Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto

✓ 97 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today ✓ Destination in core categories*