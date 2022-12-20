Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - December/2022
A L
Imagine caminhos.
1
C O N F I D E N T I A L
R$45bn
Gross GMV
(2021)
1,121 stores
Omnichannel
Strategy
2
top of mind brands
Destination on core categories
Since 1957
Since 1946
97mm
Clients*
(~95% of the economically
active population)
143k sellers
58mm SKUs
in the marketplace
In store sales reps helping boost 1P and 3P online sales
77
NPS
market share
+30% stores
+13% online (1P+3P)
R$1bn
Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB)
Our goal: by 2025: 90% of energy acquired
from clean and renewable sources
+6.0mm
Accounts at banQi our fintech as a service
R$12.4bn
TPV generated from Financial Services
R$5.7bn
Installment Plans
(Proprietary BNPL)
credit portfolio
Fulfillment
Multi Marketplace
Platform
30 DCs
Nationwide logistics network as a service
100% Stores
Click&Collect
Shipping from Store
* 28 mm are active
Source: Company | Notes: As of September/22
C O N F I D E N T I A L
Management team from 2019 on
32
39
37
22
29
28
2021
21
Roberto Fulcherberguer
Padilha
Abel Ornelas
Helisson Lemos
Sérgio Leme
André Calabro
Ilca Sierra
Edson Tavares
CEO
CFO
COO & EVP
EVP Innovation,
EVP Supply Chain
banQi President &
CX & Marketing
CTO
Marketplace & HR
& IRO
Financial Solutions
Officer
years of experience
Source: Company
3
Achievements in 2019-2021
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 1
Turnaround launched
Digital transformation
Established omnicanality
Growth
2021 vs. 2019
Total Retail
31.71
38.8
44.6
+41%
Gross GMV (R$bn)
Online as % of GMV
24%
49%
59%
+35 p.p.
Online Sales by type
55%
2
42%
51%
App
34%
2
27%
31%
25%
M-site
11%
2
24%
+40 p.p.
Desktop
App
Consolidated NPS
2
68
73
+13 p.p.
60
MAU
18.0
24.0
(millions)
2
+1,500%
1.5
Installment plans
4.5
5.0
credit portfolio (R$bn)
3.5
+43%
Deliveries
40%
+40%
within 24h* (%)
7%
+33 p.p.
Source: Company
Notes: (1) Considers 2Q19 LTM; (2) Considers 2Q19
4
* Deliveries of light and heavy items
Unique Competitive Advantages
Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy
Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories*
Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online
✓ +140 thousand sellers and +50 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform
1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs
Strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)
Nationwide logistics network - "as a service"
Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach
✓ 30 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store
Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less
68% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores
Strong offering of financial services
✓ Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs ✓ banQi, our Fintech: +15m downloads, +6M customers and +R$ 5bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 21X/year
Personal loans on banQi platform started 2Q2021, showing better than market NPLs
2.2 mm active co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itau
Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto
✓ 97 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today ✓ Destination in core categories*
