Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - June/2023
R$44bn
75
Gross GMV
NPS
(2022)
1,129 stores
108mm
Clients*
Omnichannel
(~95% of the economically
Strategy
active population)
155
974
2
155k sellers
top of mind brands
67 mm SKUs
Destination on core categories
in the marketplace
Since 1957
Since 1946
In store sales reps
helping boost 1P and
3P online sales
* 28 mm are active
Source: Company | Notes: As of March/23
Diversity
On our team it's a key
for Via's success
-
46% women
-
43% Blacks
-
34% Women leaders
-
30% Blacks leaders
market share
+30% stores
+13% online (1P+3P)
R$1bn
Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB)
Our goal: by 2025: 90% of energy acquired
from clean and renewable sources
+6.8mm
Accounts at banQi our fintech as a service
R$12.0bn
TPV generated from Financial Services
R$5.4bn
Installment Plans
(Proprietary BNPL)
credit portfolio
Fulfillment
10% of 3P deliveries
Multi Marketplace
Platform
29 DCs
Nationwide logistics network as a service
100% Stores
Click&Collect
Shipping from Store
Achievements in 2019-2022
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 1
2 0 2 2
Turnaround launched
Digital transformation
Established omnicanality
3P & Platform as a Service
Growth
Total Gross GMV
44.6
44.4
2022 vs. 2019
38.8
31.7
+40%
(R$bn)
Profitability
28.9%
29.9%
30.6%
31.2%
Gross Margin
+2.3 p.p.
Evolution (%)
8.8%
EBITDA Margin
Gross Margin
6.8%
7.8%
1.4%
8.0%
+2.0 p.p.
EBITDA Margin
1.7%
Net Income
Net Income Margin
-0.3%
Margin
-1.9%
+1.6 p.p.
Online as % of GMV
24%
51%
52%
50%
+26 p.p.
Online Sales by type
55%
42%
51%
50%
App
34%
27%
31%
M-site
11%
25%
24%
25%
25%
+39 p.p.
Desktop
App
Consolidated NPS
60
68
73
75
+15 p.p.
Installment plans
4.5
5.0
5.5
+57%
credit portfolio (R$bn)
3.5
Deliveries
7%
40%
+40%
+40%
+45%
within 24h*(%)
Source: Company
* Deliveries of light and heavy items - 1P
3
Unique Competitive Advantages
Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy
Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories* - support for small businesses
-
Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online
-
+155 thousand sellers and +67 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform
-
1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs
-
strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)
Nationwide logistics network - "as a service" - reinforcing reverse logistics
-
Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach
-
29 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store
✓ Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less
-
+70% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores
Strong offering of financial services - promoting financial inclusion among low-income populations
-
Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs
✓ banQi, our Fintech: +16.5 downloads, +6.8M customers and +R$ 6.5bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 25X/year
-
Personal loans on banQi platform reached accumulated production of R$584mn, showing better than market NPLs
-
3.4 mm co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itaú
Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto
✓ 108 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today
-
Destination in core categories*
* appliances, electronics, furniture, mobile/cell phones
4
Omnichannel Retail
Omnichannel 1P Retail: key highlights and strengths On us and Off us
1,129
stores
+30% of Market Share in 1P (On & Off)
88% of total
GMV
28 million
Active Clients
Source: Company, Compre & Confie
Notes: (1) Considers 1P and 3P
Omnichannel Retail Gross GMV
(Online 1P and Brick & Mortar, R$bn)
9% CAGR
39.0
30.4
35.6
38.2
Online Gross GMV - 1P and % of omnichannel retail
46% CAGR
13.7 16.8 15.2
4.9
Via's online market share1
(%)
STRENGTHS
On-usOff-us
2 top of mind brands
Destination in the top 5 categories of the durable goods market
Omnichannel stores act as a relationship hub for Via's clients, boosting online sales and attracting banQi customers (branches)
Online salesforce to boost store sales
B2B: leveraging Via's expertise (Off-us) to offer
customizable retail solutions for selected partners, increasing market share with lower CAC and new customers.
5
