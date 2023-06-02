Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Via S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VIIA3   BRVIIAACNOR7

VIA S.A.

(VIIA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:54 2023-06-02 pm EDT
2.250 BRL   -10.36%
Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - June/2023
PU
05/23Via S A : 2022 Tax Transparency Report
PU
05/23Via S A : Casas Bahia Foundation Activity Report
PU
Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - June/2023

06/02/2023 | 04:48pm EDT
L

Imagine caminhos.

1

R$44bn

75

Gross GMV

NPS

(2022)

1,129 stores

108mm

Clients*

Omnichannel

(~95% of the economically

Strategy

active population)

155

974

2

155k sellers

top of mind brands

67 mm SKUs

Destination on core categories

in the marketplace

Since 1957

Since 1946

In store sales reps

helping boost 1P and

3P online sales

* 28 mm are active

Source: Company | Notes: As of March/23

Diversity

On our team it's a key

for Via's success

  • 46% women
  • 43% Blacks
  • 34% Women leaders
  • 30% Blacks leaders

market share

+30% stores

+13% online (1P+3P)

R$1bn

Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB)

Our goal: by 2025: 90% of energy acquired

from clean and renewable sources

+6.8mm

Accounts at banQi our fintech as a service

R$12.0bn

TPV generated from Financial Services

R$5.4bn

Installment Plans

(Proprietary BNPL)

credit portfolio

Fulfillment

10% of 3P deliveries

Multi Marketplace

Platform

29 DCs

Nationwide logistics network as a service

100% Stores

Click&Collect

Shipping from Store

Achievements in 2019-2022

2 0 1 9

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 1

2 0 2 2

Turnaround launched

Digital transformation

Established omnicanality

3P & Platform as a Service

Growth

Total Gross GMV

44.6

44.4

2022 vs. 2019

38.8

31.7

+40%

(R$bn)

Profitability

28.9%

29.9%

30.6%

31.2%

Gross Margin

+2.3 p.p.

Evolution (%)

8.8%

EBITDA Margin

Gross Margin

6.8%

7.8%

1.4%

8.0%

+2.0 p.p.

EBITDA Margin

1.7%

Net Income

Net Income Margin

-0.3%

Margin

-1.9%

+1.6 p.p.

Online as % of GMV

24%

51%

52%

50%

+26 p.p.

Online Sales by type

55%

42%

51%

50%

App

34%

27%

31%

M-site

11%

25%

24%

25%

25%

+39 p.p.

Desktop

App

Consolidated NPS

60

68

73

75

+15 p.p.

Installment plans

4.5

5.0

5.5

+57%

credit portfolio (R$bn)

3.5

Deliveries

7%

40%

+40%

+40%

+45%

within 24h*(%)

Source: Company

* Deliveries of light and heavy items - 1P

3

Unique Competitive Advantages

Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy

Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories* - support for small businesses

  • Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online
  • +155 thousand sellers and +67 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform
  • 1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs
  • strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)

Nationwide logistics network - "as a service" - reinforcing reverse logistics

  • Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach
  • 29 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store

Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less

  • +70% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores

Strong offering of financial services - promoting financial inclusion among low-income populations

  • Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs

banQi, our Fintech: +16.5 downloads, +6.8M customers and +R$ 6.5bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 25X/year

  • Personal loans on banQi platform reached accumulated production of R$584mn, showing better than market NPLs
  • 3.4 mm co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itaú

Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto

108 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today

  • Destination in core categories*

* appliances, electronics, furniture, mobile/cell phones

4

Omnichannel Retail

Omnichannel 1P Retail: key highlights and strengths On us and Off us

1,129

stores

+30% of Market Share in 1P (On & Off)

88% of total

GMV

28 million

Active Clients

Source: Company, Compre & Confie

Notes: (1) Considers 1P and 3P

Omnichannel Retail Gross GMV

(Online 1P and Brick & Mortar, R$bn)

9% CAGR

39.0

30.4

35.6

38.2

2019

2020

2021

2022

Online Gross GMV - 1P and % of omnichannel retail

16%

38%

44%

39%

46% CAGR

13.7 16.8 15.2

4.9

2019

2020

2021

2022

Via's online market share1

(%)

+4 p.p.

9%

12%

14%

13%

2019

2020

2021

2022

  • % of omnichannel retail

STRENGTHS

On-usOff-us

2 top of mind brands

Destination in the top 5 categories of the durable goods market

Omnichannel stores act as a relationship hub for Via's clients, boosting online sales and attracting banQi customers (branches)

Online salesforce to boost store sales

B2B: leveraging Via's expertise (Off-us) to offer

customizable retail solutions for selected partners, increasing market share with lower CAC and new customers.

5

Disclaimer

Via Varejo SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 20:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 32 789 M 6 618 M 6 618 M
Net income 2023 -536 M -108 M -108 M
Net Debt 2023 11 837 M 2 389 M 2 389 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 967 M 801 M 801 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 46 073
Free-Float 8,16%
Chart VIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Via S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,51 BRL
Average target price 2,60 BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Orivaldo Padilha VP-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Renato Carvalho do Nascimento Chairman
Edson Tavares Chief Technology Officer
Abel Ornelas Vieira Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIA S.A.4.58%789
WESFARMERS LIMITED4.40%35 716
FIVE BELOW, INC.-4.25%9 427
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.22%8 279
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-12.97%7 058
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.59.16%6 416
