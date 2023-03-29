Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Via S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIIA3   BRVIIAACNOR7

VIA S.A.

(VIIA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:30 2023-03-29 pm EDT
1.860 BRL   -4.12%
05:37pVia S A : Institutional Presentation Via - March/2023
PU
03/10Transcript : Via S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
03/10Via S A : Notice to the Market - Call 4Q22 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - March/2023

03/29/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Management team

years of experience

Source: Company

Achievements in 2019-2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Company

* Deliveries of light and heavy items - 1P

Unique Competitive Advantages

Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy

Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories* - support for small businesses

  • Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online

  • +150 thousand sellers and +60 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform

  • 1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs

  • strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)

Nationwide logistics network - "as a service" - reinforcing reverse logistics

Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach

  • 30 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store

  • Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less

  • 72% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores

    Strong offering of financial services - promoting financial inclusion among low-income populations

    • Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs

    • banQi, our Fintech: +15.8 downloads, +6.5M customers and +R$ 5.6bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 23X/year

    • Personal loans on banQi platform reached accumulated production of R$504mn, showing better than market NPLs,

    • 2.3 mm active co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itaú

Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto 108 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today

Destination in core categories*

* appliances, electronics, furniture, mobile/cell phones

Disclaimer

Via Varejo SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 21:35:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 34 365 M 6 690 M 6 690 M
Net income 2023 -399 M -77,7 M -77,7 M
Net Debt 2023 11 040 M 2 149 M 2 149 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 066 M 597 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 46 073
Free-Float 8,16%
Chart VIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Via S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,94 BRL
Average target price 3,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Fulcherberguer Chief Executive Officer
Orivaldo Padilha VP-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Renato Carvalho do Nascimento Chairman
Edson Tavares Chief Technology Officer
Abel Ornelas Vieira Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIA S.A.-19.17%593
WESFARMERS LIMITED7.99%37 711
FIVE BELOW, INC.14.25%11 247
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.95%8 445
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-2.70%7 925
BERLI JUCKER8.51%4 623
