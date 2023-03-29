Via S A : Institutional Presentation Via - March/2023

Management team
Source: Company
Achievements in 2019-2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source: Company
* Deliveries of light and heavy items - 1P
Unique Competitive Advantages
Omnichannel platform, nationwide logistics and in house credit as the backbone of VIA's strategy
Leading Brazilian omnichannel platform with +30% market share in core categories* - support for small businesses
-
✓ Around 50/50 GMV split between offline and online
-
✓ +150 thousand sellers and +60 million SKUs in the 3P marketplace platform
-
✓ 1,100+ physical stores with online pick-up capabilities and serving as last-mile delivery hubs
-
✓ strong salespeople acting as online sales support via Meta´s WhatsApp (productivity + client engagement)
Nationwide logistics network - "as a service" - reinforcing reverse logistics
✓
Nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach
-
✓ 30 DCs and 1,100+ stores acting as mini-hubs for click & collect and shipping from store
-
✓ Delivers in 100% Brazilian zip codes and 92% of GDP reached in 24-hour or less
-
✓ 72% of deliveries flow through our own network of DCs, fulfillment centers and stores
Strong offering of financial services - promoting financial inclusion among low-income populations
-
✓ Largest and longest installment plan provider in Brazil ("Buy Now Pay Later") with in house credit and better than market NPLs
-
✓ banQi, our Fintech: +15.8 downloads, +6.5M customers and +R$ 5.6bn TPV. banQi customers recurrence at 23X/year
-
✓ Personal loans on banQi platform reached accumulated production of R$504mn, showing better than market NPLs,
-
✓ 2.3 mm active co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bradesco and Itaú
Top of mind brands - Casas Bahia and Ponto ✓ 108 million clients have bought with Via over history, +28 million are active today
✓
Destination in core categories*
* appliances, electronics, furniture, mobile/cell phones
Disclaimer
Via Varejo SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 21:35:54 UTC.