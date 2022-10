Via S A : Reunião da Administração

brasileiro, casado, engenheiro mecânico, portador da Cédula de Identidade RG nº 29150306 SSP/SP e inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 280.663.258-78, ao cargo de membro do Comitê de Pessoas e Governança da Companhia. O membro ora eleito será empossado a partir desta data, conforme disposto no Regimento Interno do Comitê de Pessoas e Governança da Companhia, com mandato até a primeira reunião do Conselho de Administração a ser realizada após a Assembleia Geral Ordinária da Companhia do ano de 2024.

VIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.041.260/0652-90

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.394.925

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 4, 2022

1. DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: October 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, with

participation via videoconference allowed, pursuant to article 10, paragraph 2 of the Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors of Via S.A. ("Company").

2. CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived, pursuant to paragraph 3 of article

18 of the Company's Bylaws and the sole paragraph of article 9 of the Internal Regulations of the Company's Board of Directors, due to the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors. All members of the Company's Board of Directors were present via videoconference, namely Raphael Oscar Klein, Marcel Cecchi Vieira, Claudia Quintella Woods, Renato Carvalho do Nascimento and Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres.

PRESIDING BOARD: Chair: Mr. Raphael Oscar Klein; and Secretary: Mr. Rafael Lopes Segatelli. AGENDA: Analysis and discussion of the election of a member to the People and Governance Committee. RESOLUTIONS : After the meeting was called to order, the members to the Board of Directors examined the item on the Agenda and resolved as follows:

5.1. Analysis and discussion on the election of a member of the People and Governance Committee: the members of the Board of Directors decided to approvethe election of Mr. Marco Antonio Moreira Pinto Santana, Brazilian, married, mechanical engineer, holder of Identity Document (RG) number 29150306 SSP/SP and enrolled in the register of individual taxpayers (CPF/ME) under number 280.663.258-78, as a member of the Company's People and Governance Committee. The hereby elected member will take office as of this date, pursuant to the Internal Regulations of the

Company's People and Governance Committee, for a term of office that will last until the first meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Company's 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.