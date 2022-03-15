VIA Technologies : Announcement for the distribution of the dividends approved by the board of directors on behalf of VIATECH CO., LTD., a subsidiary of VIA.
03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Provided by: VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
14:41:47
Subject
Announcement for the distribution of the dividends
approved by the board of directors on behalf of
VIATECH CO., LTD., a subsidiary of VIA.
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends USD30,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
VIA holds 100% of VIATECH CO., LTD.
VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.