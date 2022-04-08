Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. VIA Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2388   TW0002388006

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(2388)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
60.30 TWD   -5.63%
03/15VIA TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the distribution of the dividends approved by the board of directors on behalf of VIATECH CO., LTD., a subsidiary of VIA.
PU
03/10VIA Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/08VIA TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement the record date of capitalization of exercising of employee stock option.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIA Technologies : Announcement on the change of Company's General Counsel

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 16:56:42
Subject 
 Announcement on the change of Company's
General Counsel
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):General Counsel
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/08
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
 Susan Huang, Assistant Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:resignation
7.Effective date:2022/04/08
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03/15VIA TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the distribution of the dividends approved by the boar..
PU
03/10VIA Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/08VIA TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement the record date of capitalization of exercising of employe..
PU
03/08VIA TECHNOLOGIES : Board of Directors approved the 2021 consolidated financial statements
PU
03/08VIA TECHNOLOGIES : Board Meeting Resolution on dividend distribution
PU
03/08VIA TECHNOLOGIES : The Company announced the record date for cash dividend
PU
03/08VIA TECHNOLOGIES : Board of Directors Approved the Convening of 2022 Annual General Shareh..
PU
03/08VIA Technologies, Inc. Announces for Cash Dividend
CI
02/25VIA TECHNOLOGIES : to debut Mobile360 M800 Video Telematics System at Work Truck Show 2022
PU
02/17VIA TECHNOLOGIES : accelerates time to market for Edge AI devices with the SOM-9X35 Starte..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 001 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2021 3 961 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2021 9 083 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 29 867 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
VIA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Chen Head-Global Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.80%1 035
MEDIATEK INC.-28.57%46 868
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.68%19 895
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.11%18 655
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-1.73%11 604
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-11.01%11 397