VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Other Equity

Unrealized Gain

or Loss on

Exchange Financial Assets

Differences on at Fair Value Total Equity

Retained Earnings Translating Through Other Unearned Attributable to

Capital Collected Unappropriated Foreign Comprehensive Employee Owners of the Non-controlling

Share Capital in Advance Capital Surplus Legal Reserve Special Reserve Earnings Operations Income Benefits Company Interests Total Equity

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2022 $ 4,944,109 $ 24,881 $ 1,209,690 $ 354,878 $ 595,929 $ 6,150,928 $ (666,970) $ (22,498) $ - $ 12,590,947 $ 1,558,660 $ 14,149,607

Appropriation of 2021 earnings

Legal reserve - - - 394,847 - (394,847) - - - - - -

Special reserve - - - - 314,356 (314,356) - - - - - -

Cash dividends distributed by the Company - - - - - (495,350) - - - (495,350) - (495,350)

Net (loss) profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 - - - - - (294,028) - - - (294,028) 237,510 (56,518)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the six months ended June 30,

2022 - - - - - - 658,167 (5,386) - 652,781 (7,034) 645,747

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 - - - - - (294,028) 658,167 (5,386) - 358,753 230,476 589,229

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (325,580) (325,580)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates - - 102 - - - - - - 102 - 102

Share-based payment transaction - - 10,539 - - - - - - 10,539 - 10,539

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options 10,430 (3,932) 18,247 - - - - - - 24,745 - 24,745

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary - - (9,831) - - - - - - (9,831) 16,937 7,106

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary - - 377 - - - - - - 377 288 665

BALANCE, JUNE 30, 2022 $ 4,954,539 $ 20,949 $ 1,229,124 $ 749,725 $ 910,285 $ 4,652,347 $ (8,803) $ (27,884) $ - $ 12,480,282 $ 1,480,781 $ 13,961,063

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2023 $ 4,970,099 $ 12,037 $ 1,241,826 $ 749,725 $ 910,285 $ 4,908,847 $ 266,586 $ (58,445) $ (1,043) $ 12,999,917 $ 1,556,791 $ 14,556,708

Appropriation of 2022 earnings

Special reserve - - - - (733,680) 733,680 - - - - - -

Cash dividends distributed by the Company - - - - - (74,752) - - - (74,752) - (74,752)

Net profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 - - - - - 18,040 - - - 18,040 35,890 53,930

Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 - - - - - - 46,365 5,509 - 51,874 706 52,580

Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 - - - - - 18,040 46,365 5,509 - 69,914 36,596 106,510

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (225,851) (225,851)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates - - (2,144) - - - - - 300 (1,844) - (1,844)

Share-based payment transaction - - 2,684 - - - - - - 2,684 - 2,684

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options 12,600 (9,788) 15,377 - - - - - - 18,189 - 18,189

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary - - (3,799) - - - - - - (3,799) 8,327 4,528

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary - - 169 - - - - - - 169 131 300