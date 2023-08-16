VIA Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,156,935

47

$

11,850,296

49

$

11,835,861

52

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current

375,680

2

382,613

2

317,190

2

Financial assets at amortized cost - current

294,641

1

103,071

-

60,000

-

Notes and accounts receivable

557,634

2

445,645

2

631,982

3

Other receivables

116,020

-

34,492

-

40,562

-

Inventories

3,250,785

13

2,857,115

12

1,887,463

8

Other current assets

1,497,303

6

1,313,929

5

952,160

4

Total current assets

18,248,998

71

16,987,161

70

15,725,218

69

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current

1,813,600

7

1,769,876

7

1,694,447

7

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income -

non-current

1,110,859

4

1,072,567

5

1,024,766

5

Investments accounted for using the equity method

225,669

1

244,482

1

92,884

-

Property, plant and equipment

1,993,245

8

1,989,134

8

1,983,215

9

Right-of-use assets

206,166

1

239,587

1

268,593

1

Investment properties, net

1,794,824

7

1,847,568

8

1,884,594

8

Intangible assets

110,516

1

72,016

-

82,743

-

Deferred tax assets

90,380

-

79,143

-

57,039

-

Other assets - non-current

74,763

-

80,813

-

120,886

1

Total non-current assets

7,420,022

29

7,395,186

30

7,209,167

31

TOTAL

$

25,669,020

100

$

24,382,347

100

$

22,934,385

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - current

$

-

-

$

1,861

-

$

-

-

Contract liabilities - current

4,271,877

17

2,080,007

9

1,322,904

6

Notes and accounts payable

652,033

2

926,511

4

831,626

4

Other payables

1,737,193

7

1,731,268

7

1,701,624

7

Current tax liabilities

200,361

1

303,715

1

326,005

1

Provisions - current

112,031

-

290,786

1

114,754

1

Lease liabilities - current

42,897

-

52,466

-

98,284

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,019,274

4

1,399,352

6

860,000

4

Other current liabilities

199,144

1

272,352

1

190,844

1

Total current liabilities

8,234,810

32

7,058,318

29

5,446,041

24

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term borrowings

2,330,000

9

2,010,000

8

1,792,000

8

Long-term bills payable

-

-

-

-

986,753

4

Deferred tax liabilities

189,318

1

192,906

1

198,576

1

Lease liabilities - non-current

94,726

-

114,530

-

149,744

1

Net defined benefit liabilities

310,033

1

308,755

1

354,483

1

Other non-current liabilities

123,661

1

141,130

1

45,725

-

Total non-current liabilities

3,047,738

12

2,767,321

11

3,527,281

15

Total liabilities

11,282,548

44

9,825,639

40

8,973,322

39

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

Share capital

4,982,699

20

4,970,099

20

4,954,539

22

Capital collected in advance

2,249

-

12,037

-

20,949

-

Capital surplus

1,254,113

5

1,241,826

5

1,229,124

5

Retained earnings

Legal reserve

749,725

3

749,725

3

749,725

3

Special reserve

176,605

-

910,285

4

910,285

4

Unappropriated earnings

5,585,815

22

4,908,847

20

4,652,347

20

Other equity

259,272

1

207,098

1

(36,687)

-

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

13,010,478

51

12,999,917

53

12,480,282

54

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

1,375,994

5

1,556,791

7

1,480,781

7

Total equity

14,386,472

56

14,556,708

60

13,961,063

61

TOTAL

$

25,669,020

100

$

24,382,347

100

$

22,934,385

100

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

OPERATING REVENUE

$ 3,150,779

100

$ 2,289,001

100

$ 5,195,346

100

$ 4,497,220

100

OPERATING COSTS

2,259,629

72

1,458,494

64

3,720,151

72

2,726,445

61

GROSS PROFIT

891,150

28

830,507

36

1,475,195

28

1,770,775

39

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling and marketing

expenses

195,045

6

191,874

8

380,913

7

365,252

8

General and administrative

expenses

172,698

5

148,545

7

323,122

6

294,889

6

Research and development

expenses

496,185

16

484,080

21

937,599

18

1,022,907

23

Expected credit loss

-

-

339

-

-

-

2,579

-

Total operating

expenses

863,928

27

824,838

36

1,641,634

31

1,685,627

37

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM

OPERATIONS

27,222

1

5,669

-

(166,439)

(3)

85,148

2

NON-OPERATING INCOME

AND EXPENSES

Interest income

117,456

4

11,024

1

233,198

4

17,235

1

Other income

74,150

2

91,498

4

111,792

2

190,319

4

Other gains and losses

23,853

1

16,922

1

35,144

1

(89,058)

(2)

Finance costs

(19,946)

(1)

(16,497)

(1)

(39,036)

(1)

(31,321)

(1)

Share of profit or loss of

associates

(3,625)

-

1,303

-

(15,729)

-

77

-

Total non-operating

income and

expenses

191,888

6

104,250

5

325,369

6

87,252

2

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME

TAX

219,110

7

109,919

5

158,930

3

172,400

4

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

(87,366)

(3)

(160,225)

(7)

(105,000)

(2)

(228,918)

(5)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR

THE PERIOD

131,744

4

(50,306)

(2)

53,930

1

(56,518)

(1)

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS)

Items that will not be

reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Unrealized gain or loss

on investments in

equity instruments at

fair value through

other comprehensive

income

$

24,219

1

$

(17,988)

(1)

$

6,291

-

$

(12,815)

-

Items that may be

reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on

translating foreign

operations

108,760

3

261,287

11

47,529

1

656,775

14

Share of the other

comprehensive (loss)

income of associates

(1,476)

-

(821)

-

(1,240)

-

1,787

-

Other comprehensive

income for the

period, net of

income tax

131,503

4

242,478

10

52,580

1

645,747

14

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME FOR THE

PERIOD

$

263,247

8

$

192,172

8

$

106,510

2

$

589,229

13

NET PROFIT (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

$

97,558

3

$ (163,006)

(7)

$

18,040

-

$ (294,028)

(6)

Non-controlling interests

34,186

1

112,700

5

35,890

1

237,510

5

$

131,744

4

$

(50,306)

(2)

$

53,930

1

$

(56,518)

(1)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

$

224,305

7

$

88,360

4

$

69,914

1

$

358,753

8

Non-controlling interests

38,942

1

103,812

4

36,596

1

230,476

5

$

263,247

8

$

192,172

8

$

106,510

2

$

589,229

13

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER

SHARE

From continuing operations

Basic

$

0.20

$

(0.33)

$

0.04

$

(0.59)

Diluted

$

0.19

$

(0.33)

$

0.04

$

(0.59)

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Other Equity

Unrealized Gain

or Loss on

Exchange

Financial Assets

Differences on

at Fair Value

Total Equity

Retained Earnings

Translating

Through Other

Unearned

Attributable to

Capital Collected

Unappropriated

Foreign

Comprehensive

Employee

Owners of the

Non-controlling

Share Capital

in Advance

Capital Surplus

Legal Reserve

Special Reserve

Earnings

Operations

Income

Benefits

Company

Interests

Total Equity

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2022

$

4,944,109

$

24,881

$

1,209,690

$

354,878

$

595,929

$

6,150,928

$

(666,970)

$

(22,498)

$

-

$

12,590,947

$

1,558,660

$

14,149,607

Appropriation of 2021 earnings

Legal reserve

-

-

-

394,847

-

(394,847)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Special reserve

-

-

-

-

314,356

(314,356)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by the Company

-

-

-

-

-

(495,350)

-

-

-

(495,350)

-

(495,350)

Net (loss) profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(294,028)

-

-

-

(294,028)

237,510

(56,518)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the six months ended June 30,

2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

658,167

(5,386)

-

652,781

(7,034)

645,747

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the six months ended June 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(294,028)

658,167

(5,386)

-

358,753

230,476

589,229

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(325,580)

(325,580)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates

-

-

102

-

-

-

-

-

-

102

-

102

Share-based payment transaction

-

-

10,539

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,539

-

10,539

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options

10,430

(3,932)

18,247

-

-

-

-

-

-

24,745

-

24,745

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary

-

-

(9,831)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,831)

16,937

7,106

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary

-

-

377

-

-

-

-

-

-

377

288

665

BALANCE, JUNE 30, 2022

$

4,954,539

$

20,949

$

1,229,124

$

749,725

$

910,285

$

4,652,347

$

(8,803)

$

(27,884)

$

-

$

12,480,282

$

1,480,781

$

13,961,063

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2023

$

4,970,099

$

12,037

$

1,241,826

$

749,725

$

910,285

$

4,908,847

$

266,586

$

(58,445)

$

(1,043)

$

12,999,917

$

1,556,791

$

14,556,708

Appropriation of 2022 earnings

Special reserve

-

-

-

-

(733,680)

733,680

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by the Company

-

-

-

-

-

(74,752)

-

-

-

(74,752)

-

(74,752)

Net profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

18,040

-

-

-

18,040

35,890

53,930

Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

46,365

5,509

-

51,874

706

52,580

Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

18,040

46,365

5,509

-

69,914

36,596

106,510

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(225,851)

(225,851)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates

-

-

(2,144)

-

-

-

-

-

300

(1,844)

-

(1,844)

Share-based payment transaction

-

-

2,684

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,684

-

2,684

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options

12,600

(9,788)

15,377

-

-

-

-

-

-

18,189

-

18,189

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary

-

-

(3,799)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,799)

8,327

4,528

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary

-

-

169

-

-

-

-

-

-

169

131

300

BALANCE, JUNE 30, 2023

$

4,982,699

$

2,249

$

1,254,113

$

749,725

$

176,605

$

5,585,815

$

312,951

$

(52,936)

$

(743)

$

13,010,478

$

1,375,994

$

14,386,472

