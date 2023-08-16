VIA Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,156,935
47
$
11,850,296
49
$
11,835,861
52
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current
375,680
2
382,613
2
317,190
2
Financial assets at amortized cost - current
294,641
1
103,071
-
60,000
-
Notes and accounts receivable
557,634
2
445,645
2
631,982
3
Other receivables
116,020
-
34,492
-
40,562
-
Inventories
3,250,785
13
2,857,115
12
1,887,463
8
Other current assets
1,497,303
6
1,313,929
5
952,160
4
Total current assets
18,248,998
71
16,987,161
70
15,725,218
69
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current
1,813,600
7
1,769,876
7
1,694,447
7
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income -
non-current
1,110,859
4
1,072,567
5
1,024,766
5
Investments accounted for using the equity method
225,669
1
244,482
1
92,884
-
Property, plant and equipment
1,993,245
8
1,989,134
8
1,983,215
9
Right-of-use assets
206,166
1
239,587
1
268,593
1
Investment properties, net
1,794,824
7
1,847,568
8
1,884,594
8
Intangible assets
110,516
1
72,016
-
82,743
-
Deferred tax assets
90,380
-
79,143
-
57,039
-
Other assets - non-current
74,763
-
80,813
-
120,886
1
Total non-current assets
7,420,022
29
7,395,186
30
7,209,167
31
TOTAL
$
25,669,020
100
$
24,382,347
100
$
22,934,385
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - current
$
-
-
$
1,861
-
$
-
-
Contract liabilities - current
4,271,877
17
2,080,007
9
1,322,904
6
Notes and accounts payable
652,033
2
926,511
4
831,626
4
Other payables
1,737,193
7
1,731,268
7
1,701,624
7
Current tax liabilities
200,361
1
303,715
1
326,005
1
Provisions - current
112,031
-
290,786
1
114,754
1
Lease liabilities - current
42,897
-
52,466
-
98,284
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,019,274
4
1,399,352
6
860,000
4
Other current liabilities
199,144
1
272,352
1
190,844
1
Total current liabilities
8,234,810
32
7,058,318
29
5,446,041
24
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term borrowings
2,330,000
9
2,010,000
8
1,792,000
8
Long-term bills payable
-
-
-
-
986,753
4
Deferred tax liabilities
189,318
1
192,906
1
198,576
1
Lease liabilities - non-current
94,726
-
114,530
-
149,744
1
Net defined benefit liabilities
310,033
1
308,755
1
354,483
1
Other non-current liabilities
123,661
1
141,130
1
45,725
-
Total non-current liabilities
3,047,738
12
2,767,321
11
3,527,281
15
Total liabilities
11,282,548
44
9,825,639
40
8,973,322
39
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
Share capital
4,982,699
20
4,970,099
20
4,954,539
22
Capital collected in advance
2,249
-
12,037
-
20,949
-
Capital surplus
1,254,113
5
1,241,826
5
1,229,124
5
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
749,725
3
749,725
3
749,725
3
Special reserve
176,605
-
910,285
4
910,285
4
Unappropriated earnings
5,585,815
22
4,908,847
20
4,652,347
20
Other equity
259,272
1
207,098
1
(36,687)
-
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
13,010,478
51
12,999,917
53
12,480,282
54
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,375,994
5
1,556,791
7
1,480,781
7
Total equity
14,386,472
56
14,556,708
60
13,961,063
61
TOTAL
$
25,669,020
100
$
24,382,347
100
$
22,934,385
100
- 1 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
For the Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE
$ 3,150,779
100
$ 2,289,001
100
$ 5,195,346
100
$ 4,497,220
100
OPERATING COSTS
2,259,629
72
1,458,494
64
3,720,151
72
2,726,445
61
GROSS PROFIT
891,150
28
830,507
36
1,475,195
28
1,770,775
39
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling and marketing
expenses
195,045
6
191,874
8
380,913
7
365,252
8
General and administrative
expenses
172,698
5
148,545
7
323,122
6
294,889
6
Research and development
expenses
496,185
16
484,080
21
937,599
18
1,022,907
23
Expected credit loss
-
-
339
-
-
-
2,579
-
Total operating
expenses
863,928
27
824,838
36
1,641,634
31
1,685,627
37
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM
OPERATIONS
27,222
1
5,669
-
(166,439)
(3)
85,148
2
NON-OPERATING INCOME
AND EXPENSES
Interest income
117,456
4
11,024
1
233,198
4
17,235
1
Other income
74,150
2
91,498
4
111,792
2
190,319
4
Other gains and losses
23,853
1
16,922
1
35,144
1
(89,058)
(2)
Finance costs
(19,946)
(1)
(16,497)
(1)
(39,036)
(1)
(31,321)
(1)
Share of profit or loss of
associates
(3,625)
-
1,303
-
(15,729)
-
77
-
Total non-operating
income and
expenses
191,888
6
104,250
5
325,369
6
87,252
2
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME
TAX
219,110
7
109,919
5
158,930
3
172,400
4
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(87,366)
(3)
(160,225)
(7)
(105,000)
(2)
(228,918)
(5)
NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR
THE PERIOD
131,744
4
(50,306)
(2)
53,930
1
(56,518)
(1)
(Continued)
- 2 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
For the Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS)
Items that will not be
reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Unrealized gain or loss
on investments in
equity instruments at
fair value through
other comprehensive
income
$
24,219
1
$
(17,988)
(1)
$
6,291
-
$
(12,815)
-
Items that may be
reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on
translating foreign
operations
108,760
3
261,287
11
47,529
1
656,775
14
Share of the other
comprehensive (loss)
income of associates
(1,476)
-
(821)
-
(1,240)
-
1,787
-
Other comprehensive
income for the
period, net of
income tax
131,503
4
242,478
10
52,580
1
645,747
14
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD
$
263,247
8
$
192,172
8
$
106,510
2
$
589,229
13
NET PROFIT (LOSS)
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
$
97,558
3
$ (163,006)
(7)
$
18,040
-
$ (294,028)
(6)
Non-controlling interests
34,186
1
112,700
5
35,890
1
237,510
5
$
131,744
4
$
(50,306)
(2)
$
53,930
1
$
(56,518)
(1)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
$
224,305
7
$
88,360
4
$
69,914
1
$
358,753
8
Non-controlling interests
38,942
1
103,812
4
36,596
1
230,476
5
$
263,247
8
$
192,172
8
$
106,510
2
$
589,229
13
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER
SHARE
From continuing operations
Basic
$
0.20
$
(0.33)
$
0.04
$
(0.59)
Diluted
$
0.19
$
(0.33)
$
0.04
$
(0.59)
(Concluded)
- 3 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Other Equity
Unrealized Gain
or Loss on
Exchange
Financial Assets
Differences on
at Fair Value
Total Equity
Retained Earnings
Translating
Through Other
Unearned
Attributable to
Capital Collected
Unappropriated
Foreign
Comprehensive
Employee
Owners of the
Non-controlling
Share Capital
in Advance
Capital Surplus
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Operations
Income
Benefits
Company
Interests
Total Equity
BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2022
$
4,944,109
$
24,881
$
1,209,690
$
354,878
$
595,929
$
6,150,928
$
(666,970)
$
(22,498)
$
-
$
12,590,947
$
1,558,660
$
14,149,607
Appropriation of 2021 earnings
Legal reserve
-
-
-
394,847
-
(394,847)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special reserve
-
-
-
-
314,356
(314,356)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by the Company
-
-
-
-
-
(495,350)
-
-
-
(495,350)
-
(495,350)
Net (loss) profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(294,028)
-
-
-
(294,028)
237,510
(56,518)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the six months ended June 30,
2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
658,167
(5,386)
-
652,781
(7,034)
645,747
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the six months ended June 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(294,028)
658,167
(5,386)
-
358,753
230,476
589,229
Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(325,580)
(325,580)
Change in capital surplus from investments in associates
-
-
102
-
-
-
-
-
-
102
-
102
Share-based payment transaction
-
-
10,539
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,539
-
10,539
Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options
10,430
(3,932)
18,247
-
-
-
-
-
-
24,745
-
24,745
Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary
-
-
(9,831)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,831)
16,937
7,106
Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary
-
-
377
-
-
-
-
-
-
377
288
665
BALANCE, JUNE 30, 2022
$
4,954,539
$
20,949
$
1,229,124
$
749,725
$
910,285
$
4,652,347
$
(8,803)
$
(27,884)
$
-
$
12,480,282
$
1,480,781
$
13,961,063
BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2023
$
4,970,099
$
12,037
$
1,241,826
$
749,725
$
910,285
$
4,908,847
$
266,586
$
(58,445)
$
(1,043)
$
12,999,917
$
1,556,791
$
14,556,708
Appropriation of 2022 earnings
Special reserve
-
-
-
-
(733,680)
733,680
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by the Company
-
-
-
-
-
(74,752)
-
-
-
(74,752)
-
(74,752)
Net profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
18,040
-
-
-
18,040
35,890
53,930
Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,365
5,509
-
51,874
706
52,580
Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
18,040
46,365
5,509
-
69,914
36,596
106,510
Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(225,851)
(225,851)
Change in capital surplus from investments in associates
-
-
(2,144)
-
-
-
-
-
300
(1,844)
-
(1,844)
Share-based payment transaction
-
-
2,684
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,684
-
2,684
Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options
12,600
(9,788)
15,377
-
-
-
-
-
-
18,189
-
18,189
Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary
-
-
(3,799)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,799)
8,327
4,528
Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary
-
-
169
-
-
-
-
-
-
169
131
300
BALANCE, JUNE 30, 2023
$
4,982,699
$
2,249
$
1,254,113
$
749,725
$
176,605
$
5,585,815
$
312,951
$
(52,936)
$
(743)
$
13,010,478
$
1,375,994
$
14,386,472
- 4 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 06:28:06 UTC.