VIA Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
(Reviewed)
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,986,907
47
$
11,850,296
49
$
11,917,604
53
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current
414,210
2
382,613
2
369,999
2
Financial assets at amortized cost - current
293,389
1
103,071
-
117,250
-
Notes and accounts receivable
373,791
1
443,715
2
618,923
3
Accounts receivable - related parties
623
-
1,930
-
139,616
1
Other receivables
43,630
-
34,492
-
25,138
-
Inventories
3,201,690
13
2,857,115
12
1,722,880
7
Other current assets
1,858,492
7
1,313,929
5
659,038
3
Total current assets
18,172,732
71
16,987,161
70
15,570,448
69
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current
1,799,711
7
1,769,876
7
1,682,044
7
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - non-current
1,063,747
4
1,072,567
5
812,749
4
Investments accounted for using the equity method
231,634
1
244,482
1
92,350
-
Property, plant and equipment
1,988,634
8
1,989,134
8
2,018,008
9
Right-of-use assets
225,094
1
239,587
1
286,439
1
Investment properties, net
1,838,646
7
1,847,568
8
1,913,847
9
Intangible assets
70,193
-
72,016
-
84,831
-
Deferred tax assets
82,901
1
79,143
-
46,471
-
Refundable deposits
76,425
-
77,727
-
107,401
1
Other assets - non-current
312
-
3,086
-
12,447
-
Total non-current assets
7,377,297
29
7,395,186
30
7,056,587
31
TOTAL
$
25,550,029
100
$
24,382,347
100
$
22,627,035
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - current
$
-
-
$
1,861
-
$
-
-
Contract liabilities - current
3,979,498
16
2,080,007
9
696,504
3
Notes payable
302
-
678
-
534
-
Accounts payable
1,019,273
4
891,369
4
776,965
3
Accounts payable - related parties
13,412
-
34,464
-
24,892
-
Other payables
1,571,790
6
1,731,268
7
2,346,245
10
Current tax liabilities
320,379
1
303,715
1
387,341
2
Provisions - current
41,872
-
290,786
1
175,654
1
Lease liabilities - current
47,900
-
52,466
-
97,314
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,079,267
4
1,399,352
6
1,250,000
6
Other current liabilities
26,734
-
272,352
1
116,132
1
Total current liabilities
8,100,427
31
7,058,318
29
5,871,581
26
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term borrowings
2,380,000
9
2,010,000
8
840,000
4
Long-term bills payable
-
-
-
-
1,399,646
6
Deferred tax liabilities
193,779
1
192,906
1
201,582
1
Lease liabilities - non-current
105,643
1
114,530
-
168,614
1
Net defined benefit liabilities
309,420
1
308,755
1
354,104
1
Other non-current liabilities
265,402
1
141,130
1
49,922
-
Total non-current liabilities
3,254,244
13
2,767,321
11
3,013,868
13
Total liabilities
11,354,671
44
9,825,639
40
8,885,449
39
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
Share capital
4,974,974
20
4,970,099
20
4,953,142
22
Capital collected in advance
16,217
-
12,037
-
3,796
-
Capital surplus
1,246,768
5
1,241,826
5
1,220,936
5
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
749,725
3
749,725
3
749,725
4
Special reserve
910,285
3
910,285
4
910,285
4
Unappropriated earnings
4,829,329
19
4,908,847
20
4,815,353
21
Other equity
131,127
1
207,098
1
(288,053)
(1)
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
12,858,425
51
12,999,917
53
12,365,184
55
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,336,933
5
1,556,791
7
1,376,402
6
Total equity
14,195,358
56
14,556,708
60
13,741,586
61
TOTAL
$
25,550,029
100
$
24,382,347
100
$
22,627,035
100
- 1 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Loss Per Share) (Reviewed, Not Audited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE
$ 2,044,567
100
$ 2,208,219
100
OPERATING COSTS
1,460,522
71
1,267,951
57
GROSS PROFIT
584,045
29
940,268
43
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling and marketing expenses
185,868
9
173,378
8
General and administrative expenses
150,424
7
146,344
7
Research and development expenses
441,414
22
538,827
24
Expected credit loss
-
-
2,240
-
Total operating expenses
777,706
38
860,789
39
(LOSS) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
(193,661)
(9)
79,479
4
NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
Interest income
115,742
5
6,211
-
Other income
37,642
2
98,821
5
Other gains and losses
11,291
1
(105,980)
(5)
Finance costs
(19,090)
(1)
(14,824)
(1)
Share of profit or loss of associates
(12,104)
(1)
(1,226)
-
Total non-operating income and expenses
133,481
6
(16,998)
(1)
(LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
(60,180)
(3)
62,481
3
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(17,634)
(1)
(68,693)
(3)
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(77,814)
(4)
(6,212)
-
(Continued)
- 2 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Loss Per Share) (Reviewed, Not Audited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Unrealized gain or loss on investments in equity
instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
$
(17,928)
(1)
$
5,173
-
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign
operations
(61,231)
(3)
395,488
18
Share of the other comprehensive income of
associates
236
-
2,608
-
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the
period, net of income tax
(78,923)
(4)
403,269
18
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME FOR
THE PERIOD
$
(156,737)
(8)
$
397,057
18
NET (LOSS) PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
$
(79,518)
(4)
$
(131,022)
(6)
Non-controlling interests
1,704
-
124,810
6
$
(77,814)
(4)
$
(6,212)
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
$
(154,391)
(8)
$
270,393
12
Non-controlling interests
(2,346)
-
126,664
6
$
(156,737)
(8)
$
397,057
18
LOSS PER SHARE
From continuing operations
Basic
$
(0.16)
$
(0.26)
Diluted
$
(0.16)
$
(0.26)
(Concluded)
- 3 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
(Reviewed, Not Audited)
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Other Equity
Unrealized Gain
or Loss on
Exchange
Financial Assets
Differences on
at Fair Value
Total Equity
Retained Earnings
Translating
Through Other
Unearned
Attributable to
Capital Collected
Unappropriated
Foreign
Comprehensive
Employee
Owners of the
Non-controlling
Share Capital
in Advance
Capital Surplus
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Operations
Income
Benefits
Company
Interests
Total Equity
BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2022
$
4,944,109
$
24,881
$
1,209,690
$
354,878
$
595,929
$
6,150,928
$
(666,970)
$
(22,498)
$
-
$
12,590,947
$
1,558,660
$
14,149,607
Appropriation of 2021 earnings
Legal reserve
-
-
-
394,847
-
(394,847)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special reserve
-
-
-
-
314,356
(314,356)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by the Company
-
-
-
-
-
(495,350)
-
-
-
(495,350)
-
(495,350)
Net (loss) profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(131,022)
-
-
-
(131,022)
124,810
(6,212)
Other comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
397,758
3,657
-
401,415
1,854
403,269
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the three months ended March 31,
2022
-
-
-
-
-
(131,022)
397,758
3,657
-
270,393
126,664
397,057
Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(325,606)
(325,606)
Change in capital surplus from investments in associates
-
-
73
-
-
-
-
-
-
73
-
73
Share-based payment transaction
-
-
4,915
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,915
-
4,915
Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options
9,033
(21,085)
15,848
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,796
-
3,796
Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary
-
-
(9,779)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,779)
16,541
6,762
Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary
-
-
189
-
-
-
-
-
-
189
143
332
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022
$
4,953,142
$
3,796
$
1,220,936
$
749,725
$
910,285
$
4,815,353
$
(269,212)
$
(18,841)
$
-
$
12,365,184
$
1,376,402
$
13,741,586
BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2023
$
4,970,099
$
12,037
$
1,241,826
$
749,725
$
910,285
$
4,908,847
$
266,586
$
(58,445)
$
(1,043)
$
12,999,917
$
1,556,791
$
14,556,708
Net (loss) profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
(79,518)
-
-
-
(79,518)
1,704
(77,814)
Other comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
(60,985)
(13,888)
-
(74,873)
(4,050)
(78,923)
Total comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
(79,518)
(60,985)
(13,888)
-
(154,391)
(2,346)
(156,737)
Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(225,865)
(225,865)
Change in capital surplus from investments in associates
-
-
118
-
-
-
-
-
(1,098)
(980)
-
(980)
Share-based payment transaction
-
-
1,736
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,736
-
1,736
Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options
4,875
4,180
6,885
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,940
-
15,940
Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary
-
-
(3,881)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,881)
8,287
4,406
Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary
-
-
84
-
-
-
-
-
-
84
66
150
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023
$
4,974,974
$
16,217
$
1,246,768
$
749,725
$
910,285
$
4,829,329
$
205,601
$
(72,333)
$
(2,141)
$
12,858,425
$
1,336,933
$
14,195,358
- 4 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 06:28:07 UTC.