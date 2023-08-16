VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

(Reviewed, Not Audited)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Other Equity

Unrealized Gain

or Loss on

Exchange Financial Assets

Differences on at Fair Value Total Equity

Retained Earnings Translating Through Other Unearned Attributable to

Capital Collected Unappropriated Foreign Comprehensive Employee Owners of the Non-controlling

Share Capital in Advance Capital Surplus Legal Reserve Special Reserve Earnings Operations Income Benefits Company Interests Total Equity

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2022 $ 4,944,109 $ 24,881 $ 1,209,690 $ 354,878 $ 595,929 $ 6,150,928 $ (666,970) $ (22,498) $ - $ 12,590,947 $ 1,558,660 $ 14,149,607

Appropriation of 2021 earnings

Legal reserve - - - 394,847 - (394,847) - - - - - -

Special reserve - - - - 314,356 (314,356) - - - - - -

Cash dividends distributed by the Company - - - - - (495,350) - - - (495,350) - (495,350)

Net (loss) profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 - - - - - (131,022) - - - (131,022) 124,810 (6,212)

Other comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 - - - - - - 397,758 3,657 - 401,415 1,854 403,269

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the three months ended March 31,

2022 - - - - - (131,022) 397,758 3,657 - 270,393 126,664 397,057

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (325,606) (325,606)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates - - 73 - - - - - - 73 - 73

Share-based payment transaction - - 4,915 - - - - - - 4,915 - 4,915

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options 9,033 (21,085) 15,848 - - - - - - 3,796 - 3,796

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary - - (9,779) - - - - - - (9,779) 16,541 6,762

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary - - 189 - - - - - - 189 143 332

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022 $ 4,953,142 $ 3,796 $ 1,220,936 $ 749,725 $ 910,285 $ 4,815,353 $ (269,212) $ (18,841) $ - $ 12,365,184 $ 1,376,402 $ 13,741,586

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2023 $ 4,970,099 $ 12,037 $ 1,241,826 $ 749,725 $ 910,285 $ 4,908,847 $ 266,586 $ (58,445) $ (1,043) $ 12,999,917 $ 1,556,791 $ 14,556,708

Net (loss) profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 - - - - - (79,518) - - - (79,518) 1,704 (77,814)

Other comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 - - - - - - (60,985) (13,888) - (74,873) (4,050) (78,923)

Total comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 - - - - - (79,518) (60,985) (13,888) - (154,391) (2,346) (156,737)

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (225,865) (225,865)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates - - 118 - - - - - (1,098) (980) - (980)

Share-based payment transaction - - 1,736 - - - - - - 1,736 - 1,736

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options 4,875 4,180 6,885 - - - - - - 15,940 - 15,940

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary - - (3,881) - - - - - - (3,881) 8,287 4,406

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary - - 84 - - - - - - 84 66 150