VIA Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

(Reviewed)

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,986,907

47

$

11,850,296

49

$

11,917,604

53

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current

414,210

2

382,613

2

369,999

2

Financial assets at amortized cost - current

293,389

1

103,071

-

117,250

-

Notes and accounts receivable

373,791

1

443,715

2

618,923

3

Accounts receivable - related parties

623

-

1,930

-

139,616

1

Other receivables

43,630

-

34,492

-

25,138

-

Inventories

3,201,690

13

2,857,115

12

1,722,880

7

Other current assets

1,858,492

7

1,313,929

5

659,038

3

Total current assets

18,172,732

71

16,987,161

70

15,570,448

69

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current

1,799,711

7

1,769,876

7

1,682,044

7

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - non-current

1,063,747

4

1,072,567

5

812,749

4

Investments accounted for using the equity method

231,634

1

244,482

1

92,350

-

Property, plant and equipment

1,988,634

8

1,989,134

8

2,018,008

9

Right-of-use assets

225,094

1

239,587

1

286,439

1

Investment properties, net

1,838,646

7

1,847,568

8

1,913,847

9

Intangible assets

70,193

-

72,016

-

84,831

-

Deferred tax assets

82,901

1

79,143

-

46,471

-

Refundable deposits

76,425

-

77,727

-

107,401

1

Other assets - non-current

312

-

3,086

-

12,447

-

Total non-current assets

7,377,297

29

7,395,186

30

7,056,587

31

TOTAL

$

25,550,029

100

$

24,382,347

100

$

22,627,035

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - current

$

-

-

$

1,861

-

$

-

-

Contract liabilities - current

3,979,498

16

2,080,007

9

696,504

3

Notes payable

302

-

678

-

534

-

Accounts payable

1,019,273

4

891,369

4

776,965

3

Accounts payable - related parties

13,412

-

34,464

-

24,892

-

Other payables

1,571,790

6

1,731,268

7

2,346,245

10

Current tax liabilities

320,379

1

303,715

1

387,341

2

Provisions - current

41,872

-

290,786

1

175,654

1

Lease liabilities - current

47,900

-

52,466

-

97,314

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,079,267

4

1,399,352

6

1,250,000

6

Other current liabilities

26,734

-

272,352

1

116,132

1

Total current liabilities

8,100,427

31

7,058,318

29

5,871,581

26

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term borrowings

2,380,000

9

2,010,000

8

840,000

4

Long-term bills payable

-

-

-

-

1,399,646

6

Deferred tax liabilities

193,779

1

192,906

1

201,582

1

Lease liabilities - non-current

105,643

1

114,530

-

168,614

1

Net defined benefit liabilities

309,420

1

308,755

1

354,104

1

Other non-current liabilities

265,402

1

141,130

1

49,922

-

Total non-current liabilities

3,254,244

13

2,767,321

11

3,013,868

13

Total liabilities

11,354,671

44

9,825,639

40

8,885,449

39

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

Share capital

4,974,974

20

4,970,099

20

4,953,142

22

Capital collected in advance

16,217

-

12,037

-

3,796

-

Capital surplus

1,246,768

5

1,241,826

5

1,220,936

5

Retained earnings

Legal reserve

749,725

3

749,725

3

749,725

4

Special reserve

910,285

3

910,285

4

910,285

4

Unappropriated earnings

4,829,329

19

4,908,847

20

4,815,353

21

Other equity

131,127

1

207,098

1

(288,053)

(1)

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

12,858,425

51

12,999,917

53

12,365,184

55

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

1,336,933

5

1,556,791

7

1,376,402

6

Total equity

14,195,358

56

14,556,708

60

13,741,586

61

TOTAL

$

25,550,029

100

$

24,382,347

100

$

22,627,035

100

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Loss Per Share) (Reviewed, Not Audited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

OPERATING REVENUE

$ 2,044,567

100

$ 2,208,219

100

OPERATING COSTS

1,460,522

71

1,267,951

57

GROSS PROFIT

584,045

29

940,268

43

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling and marketing expenses

185,868

9

173,378

8

General and administrative expenses

150,424

7

146,344

7

Research and development expenses

441,414

22

538,827

24

Expected credit loss

-

-

2,240

-

Total operating expenses

777,706

38

860,789

39

(LOSS) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

(193,661)

(9)

79,479

4

NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

Interest income

115,742

5

6,211

-

Other income

37,642

2

98,821

5

Other gains and losses

11,291

1

(105,980)

(5)

Finance costs

(19,090)

(1)

(14,824)

(1)

Share of profit or loss of associates

(12,104)

(1)

(1,226)

-

Total non-operating income and expenses

133,481

6

(16,998)

(1)

(LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

(60,180)

(3)

62,481

3

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

(17,634)

(1)

(68,693)

(3)

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(77,814)

(4)

(6,212)

-

(Continued)

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Loss Per Share) (Reviewed, Not Audited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Unrealized gain or loss on investments in equity

instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

$

(17,928)

(1)

$

5,173

-

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign

operations

(61,231)

(3)

395,488

18

Share of the other comprehensive income of

associates

236

-

2,608

-

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the

period, net of income tax

(78,923)

(4)

403,269

18

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME FOR

THE PERIOD

$

(156,737)

(8)

$

397,057

18

NET (LOSS) PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

$

(79,518)

(4)

$

(131,022)

(6)

Non-controlling interests

1,704

-

124,810

6

$

(77,814)

(4)

$

(6,212)

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

$

(154,391)

(8)

$

270,393

12

Non-controlling interests

(2,346)

-

126,664

6

$

(156,737)

(8)

$

397,057

18

LOSS PER SHARE

From continuing operations

Basic

$

(0.16)

$

(0.26)

Diluted

$

(0.16)

$

(0.26)

(Concluded)

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

(Reviewed, Not Audited)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Other Equity

Unrealized Gain

or Loss on

Exchange

Financial Assets

Differences on

at Fair Value

Total Equity

Retained Earnings

Translating

Through Other

Unearned

Attributable to

Capital Collected

Unappropriated

Foreign

Comprehensive

Employee

Owners of the

Non-controlling

Share Capital

in Advance

Capital Surplus

Legal Reserve

Special Reserve

Earnings

Operations

Income

Benefits

Company

Interests

Total Equity

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2022

$

4,944,109

$

24,881

$

1,209,690

$

354,878

$

595,929

$

6,150,928

$

(666,970)

$

(22,498)

$

-

$

12,590,947

$

1,558,660

$

14,149,607

Appropriation of 2021 earnings

Legal reserve

-

-

-

394,847

-

(394,847)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Special reserve

-

-

-

-

314,356

(314,356)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by the Company

-

-

-

-

-

(495,350)

-

-

-

(495,350)

-

(495,350)

Net (loss) profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(131,022)

-

-

-

(131,022)

124,810

(6,212)

Other comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

397,758

3,657

-

401,415

1,854

403,269

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the three months ended March 31,

2022

-

-

-

-

-

(131,022)

397,758

3,657

-

270,393

126,664

397,057

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(325,606)

(325,606)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates

-

-

73

-

-

-

-

-

-

73

-

73

Share-based payment transaction

-

-

4,915

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,915

-

4,915

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options

9,033

(21,085)

15,848

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,796

-

3,796

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary

-

-

(9,779)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,779)

16,541

6,762

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary

-

-

189

-

-

-

-

-

-

189

143

332

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022

$

4,953,142

$

3,796

$

1,220,936

$

749,725

$

910,285

$

4,815,353

$

(269,212)

$

(18,841)

$

-

$

12,365,184

$

1,376,402

$

13,741,586

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2023

$

4,970,099

$

12,037

$

1,241,826

$

749,725

$

910,285

$

4,908,847

$

266,586

$

(58,445)

$

(1,043)

$

12,999,917

$

1,556,791

$

14,556,708

Net (loss) profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

(79,518)

-

-

-

(79,518)

1,704

(77,814)

Other comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

(60,985)

(13,888)

-

(74,873)

(4,050)

(78,923)

Total comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

(79,518)

(60,985)

(13,888)

-

(154,391)

(2,346)

(156,737)

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(225,865)

(225,865)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates

-

-

118

-

-

-

-

-

(1,098)

(980)

-

(980)

Share-based payment transaction

-

-

1,736

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,736

-

1,736

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options

4,875

4,180

6,885

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,940

-

15,940

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary

-

-

(3,881)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,881)

8,287

4,406

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary

-

-

84

-

-

-

-

-

-

84

66

150

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2023

$

4,974,974

$

16,217

$

1,246,768

$

749,725

$

910,285

$

4,829,329

$

205,601

$

(72,333)

$

(2,141)

$

12,858,425

$

1,336,933

$

14,195,358

