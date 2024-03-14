VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30

2023 2022

Proceeds from sale of financial assets at amortized cost $ 293,415 $ 1,486,144

Purchase of long-term equity investments using the equity method - (165,760)

Payments for property, plant and equipment (139,238) (109,617)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,698 6,953

Increase in refundable deposits (219) (537)

Decrease in refundable deposits 4,198 371

Payments for intangible assets (59,744) (59,330)

Payments for investment properties (272) (394)

Increase in other financial assets (2,226) (12,560)

Dividends received from associates 720 41,507

Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (985,226) 620,543

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Increase in long-term bills payable - 298,000

Decrease in long-term bills payable (36,000) (692,000)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings 300,000 1,425,000

Repayments of long-term borrowings (568,000) (838,000)

Increase in guarantee deposits 164,440 391,159

Decrease in guarantee deposits (243,768) (4,282)

Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (42,396) (79,259)

Distribution of cash dividends (74,752) (495,350)

Proceeds from exercise of employee share options 34,567 32,820

Partial disposal of interests in the subsidiary without a loss of control 5,664 7,360

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (225,851) (325,580)

Net cash used in financing activities (686,096) (280,132)

EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON THE BALANCE

OF CASH HELD IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES 437,285 1,072,608

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS (86,507) 1,773,898

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE

PERIOD 11,850,296 10,479,747