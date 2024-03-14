VIA Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,763,789

47

$

11,850,296

49

$

12,253,645

50

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current

322,919

1

382,613

2

373,404

1

Financial assets at amortized cost - current

751,854

3

103,071

-

168,900

1

Notes and accounts receivable

439,144

2

445,645

2

459,678

2

Other receivables

136,908

-

34,492

-

20,915

-

Inventories

2,979,991

12

2,857,115

12

2,270,089

9

Other current assets

920,897

4

1,313,929

5

1,372,799

6

Total current assets

17,315,502

69

16,987,161

70

16,919,430

69

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current

1,868,351

8

1,769,876

7

1,749,544

7

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - non-current

1,195,095

5

1,072,567

5

1,112,199

5

Investments accounted for using the equity method

234,459

1

244,482

1

261,173

1

Property, plant and equipment

1,992,448

8

1,989,134

8

1,974,400

8

Right-of-use assets

204,389

1

239,587

1

260,117

1

Investment properties, net

1,862,408

8

1,847,568

8

1,901,360

8

Intangible assets

108,597

-

72,016

-

72,841

-

Deferred tax assets

96,978

-

79,143

-

67,069

-

Other assets - non-current

76,979

-

80,813

-

123,759

1

Total non-current assets

7,639,704

31

7,395,186

30

7,522,462

31

TOTAL

$

24,955,206

100

$

24,382,347

100

$

24,441,892

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - current

$

-

-

$

1,861

-

$

-

-

Contract liabilities - current

3,016,758

12

2,080,007

9

1,949,442

8

Notes and accounts payable

913,405

4

926,511

4

664,753

3

Other payables

1,572,146

6

1,731,268

7

1,556,281

6

Current tax liabilities

218,618

1

303,715

1

280,379

1

Provisions - current

164,673

1

290,786

1

239,898

1

Lease liabilities - current

43,374

-

52,466

-

89,888

1

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,135,495

4

1,399,352

6

530,000

2

Other current liabilities

265,370

1

272,352

1

308,344

1

Total current liabilities

7,329,839

29

7,058,318

29

5,618,985

23

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term borrowings

1,970,000

8

2,010,000

8

2,172,000

9

Long-term bills payable

-

-

-

-

707,320

3

Deferred tax liabilities

196,170

1

192,906

1

200,276

1

Lease liabilities - non-current

91,340

-

114,530

-

134,041

-

Net defined benefit liabilities

310,623

1

308,755

1

354,792

1

Other non-current liabilities

121,282

1

141,130

1

436,260

2

Total non-current liabilities

2,689,415

11

2,767,321

11

4,004,689

16

Total liabilities

10,019,254

40

9,825,639

40

9,623,674

39

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

Share capital

4,983,832

20

4,970,099

20

4,966,029

21

Capital collected in advance

16,377

-

12,037

-

8,075

-

Capital surplus

1,256,114

5

1,241,826

5

1,242,397

5

Retained earnings

Legal reserve

749,725

3

749,725

3

749,725

3

Special reserve

176,605

-

910,285

4

910,285

4

Unappropriated earnings

5,677,799

23

4,908,847

20

4,856,577

20

Other equity

658,246

3

207,098

1

547,119

2

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

13,518,698

54

12,999,917

53

13,280,207

55

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

1,417,254

6

1,556,791

7

1,538,011

6

Total equity

14,935,952

60

14,556,708

60

14,818,218

61

TOTAL

$

24,955,206

100

$

24,382,347

100

$

24,441,892

100

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended September 30

For the Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

OPERATING REVENUE

$

3,238,600

100

$

2,595,420

100

$

8,433,946

100

$

7,092,640

100

OPERATING COSTS

2,472,346

76

1,736,924

67

6,192,497

73

4,463,369

63

GROSS PROFIT

766,254

24

858,496

33

2,241,449

27

2,629,271

37

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling and marketing expenses

186,163

6

187,212

7

567,076

7

552,464

8

General and administrative

expenses

159,184

5

151,425

6

482,306

6

446,314

6

Research and development

expenses

418,237

13

447,106

17

1,355,836

16

1,470,013

21

Expected credit loss

-

-

45

-

-

-

2,624

-

Total operating expenses

763,584

24

785,788

30

2,405,218

29

2,471,415

35

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM

OPERATIONS

2,670

-

72,708

3

(163,769)

(2)

157,856

2

NON-OPERATING INCOME

AND EXPENSES

Interest income

132,512

4

37,540

1

365,710

4

54,775

1

Other income

59,793

2

74,555

3

171,585

2

264,874

4

Other gains and losses

7,627

-

129,070

5

42,771

1

40,012

1

Finance costs

(18,429)

-

(16,529)

(1)

(57,465)

(1)

(47,850)

(1)

Share of profit or loss of

associates

(6,226)

-

2,124

-

(21,955)

-

2,201

-

Total non-operating

income and expenses

175,277

6

226,760

8

500,646

6

314,012

5

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME

TAX

177,947

6

299,468

11

336,877

4

471,868

7

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

(50,504)

(2)

(37,129)

(1)

(155,504)

(2)

(266,047)

(4)

NET PROFIT FOR THE

PERIOD

127,443

4

262,339

10

181,373

2

205,821

3

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME AND LOSS

Items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Unrealized loss on

investments in equity

instruments at fair value

through other

comprehensive income

(27,123)

(1)

(2,435)

-

(20,832)

-

(15,250)

-

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or

loss:

Exchange differences on

translating foreign

operations

414,812

13

584,044

23

462,341

6

1,240,819

17

Share of the other

comprehensive income of

associates

14,986

-

764

-

13,746

-

2,551

-

Other comprehensive

income for the period,

net of income tax

402,675

12

582,373

23

455,255

6

1,228,120

17

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

$

530,118

16

$

844,712

33

$

636,628

8

$

1,433,941

20

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended September 30

For the Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

NET PROFIT (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

$

91,984

3

$

204,230

8

$

110,024

1

$

(89,798)

(1)

Non-controlling interests

35,459

1

58,109

2

71,349

1

295,619

4

$

127,443

4

$

262,339

10

$

181,373

2

$

205,821

3

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO:

Owners of the Company

$

491,080

15

$

788,036

31

$

560,994

7

$

1,146,789

16

Non-controlling interests

39,038

1

56,676

2

75,634

1

287,152

4

$

530,118

16

$

844,712

33

$

636,628

8

$

1,433,941

20

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER

SHARE

From continuing operations

Basic

$

0.18

$

0.41

$

0.22

$ (0.18)

Diluted

$

0.18

$

0.41

$

0.22

$ (0.18)

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Other Equity

Unrealized Gain

or Loss on

Exchange

Financial Assets

Differences on

at Fair Value

Total Equity

Retained Earnings

Translating

Through Other

Unearned

Attributable to

Capital Collected

Unappropriated

Foreign

Comprehensive

Employee

Owners of the

Non-controlling

Share Capital

in Advance

Capital Surplus

Legal Reserve

Special Reserve

Earnings

Operations

Income

Benefits

Company

Interests

Total Equity

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2022

$

4,944,109

$

24,881

$

1,209,690

$

354,878

$

595,929

$

6,150,928

$

(666,970)

$

(22,498)

$

-

$

12,590,947

$

1,558,660

$

14,149,607

Appropriation of 2021 earnings

Legal reserve

-

-

-

394,847

-

(394,847)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Special reserve

-

-

-

-

314,356

(314,356)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by the Company

-

-

-

-

-

(495,350)

-

-

-

(495,350)

-

(495,350)

Net (loss) profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(89,798)

-

-

-

(89,798)

295,619

205,821

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended

September 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,242,618

(6,031)

-

1,236,587

(8,467)

1,228,120

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the nine months ended

September 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(89,798)

1,242,618

(6,031)

-

1,146,789

287,152

1,433,941

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(325,580)

(325,580)

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates

-

-

132

-

-

-

-

-

-

132

-

132

Share-based payment transaction

-

-

14,290

-

-

-

-

-

-

14,290

-

14,290

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options

21,920

(16,806)

27,706

-

-

-

-

-

-

32,820

-

32,820

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary

-

-

(9,987)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,987)

17,347

7,360

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary

-

-

566

-

-

-

-

-

-

566

432

998

BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

$

4,966,029

$

8,075

$

1,242,397

$

749,725

$

910,285

$

4,856,577

$

575,648

$

(28,529)

$

-

$

13,280,207

$

1,538,011

$

14,818,218

BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2023

$

4,970,099

$

12,037

$

1,241,826

$

749,725

$

910,285

$

4,908,847

$

266,586

$

(58,445)

$

(1,043)

$

12,999,917

$

1,556,791

$

14,556,708

Appropriation of 2022 earnings

Special reserve

-

-

-

-

(733,680)

733,680

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by the Company

-

-

-

-

-

(74,752)

-

-

-

(74,752)

-

(74,752)

Net profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

110,024

-

-

-

110,024

71,349

181,373

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended

September 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

475,717

(24,747)

-

450,970

4,285

455,255

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended

September 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

110,024

475,717

(24,747)

-

560,994

75,634

636,628

Change in capital surplus from investments in associates

-

-

(1,272)

-

-

-

-

-

178

(1,094)

-

(1,094)

Share-based payment transaction

-

-

3,632

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,632

-

3,632

Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options

13,733

4,340

16,494

-

-

-

-

-

-

34,567

-

34,567

Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary

-

-

(4,819)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,819)

10,483

5,664

Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary

-

-

253

-

-

-

-

-

-

253

197

450

Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(225,851)

(225,851)

BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

$

4,983,832

$

16,377

$

1,256,114

$

749,725

$

176,605

$

5,677,799

$

742,303

$

(83,192)

$

(865)

$

13,518,698

$

1,417,254

$

14,935,952

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before income tax

$

336,877

$

471,868

Adjustments for:

Depreciation expense

171,218

175,848

Amortization expense

50,893

52,026

Expected credit loss

-

2,624

Finance costs

57,465

47,850

Interest income

(365,710)

(54,775)

Dividend income

(3,396)

(5,612)

Compensation costs of employee share options

4,082

15,288

Share of profit or loss of associates

21,955

(2,201)

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

9,894

(6,087)

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

-

27

Reversal of impairment loss on non-financial assets

(8,393)

-

Loss on changes in fair value of investment properties

17,491

-

Gain on lease modification

(14)

(3,328)

Gain on bargain purchase

-

(327)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

9,898

167,376

Notes and accounts receivable

6,501

195,043

Other receivables

(62,486)

10,183

Inventories

(122,876)

(658,454)

Other current assets

393,032

(1,107,435)

Other non-current assets

3,086

9,514

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(1,861)

-

Contract liabilities

936,751

1,589,155

Notes and accounts payable

(13,106)

(290,427)

Other payables

(175,658)

(162,060)

Provisions

(126,113)

100,214

Other current liabilities

(6,982)

167,887

Net defined benefit liabilities

1,868

975

Cash generated from operations

1,134,416

715,172

Interest received

325,780

54,052

Dividends received

3,396

5,612

Interest paid

(57,626)

(47,820)

Income tax paid

(258,436)

(366,137)

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,147,530

360,879

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

(143,360)

(457,334)

Purchase of financial assets at amortized cost

(942,198)

(108,900)

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30

2023

2022

Proceeds from sale of financial assets at amortized cost

$

293,415

$

1,486,144

Purchase of long-term equity investments using the equity method

-

(165,760)

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(139,238)

(109,617)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

3,698

6,953

Increase in refundable deposits

(219)

(537)

Decrease in refundable deposits

4,198

371

Payments for intangible assets

(59,744)

(59,330)

Payments for investment properties

(272)

(394)

Increase in other financial assets

(2,226)

(12,560)

Dividends received from associates

720

41,507

Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities

(985,226)

620,543

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Increase in long-term bills payable

-

298,000

Decrease in long-term bills payable

(36,000)

(692,000)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

300,000

1,425,000

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(568,000)

(838,000)

Increase in guarantee deposits

164,440

391,159

Decrease in guarantee deposits

(243,768)

(4,282)

Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities

(42,396)

(79,259)

Distribution of cash dividends

(74,752)

(495,350)

Proceeds from exercise of employee share options

34,567

32,820

Partial disposal of interests in the subsidiary without a loss of control

5,664

7,360

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(225,851)

(325,580)

Net cash used in financing activities

(686,096)

(280,132)

EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON THE BALANCE

OF CASH HELD IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES

437,285

1,072,608

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

(86,507)

1,773,898

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE

PERIOD

11,850,296

10,479,747

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

$

11,763,789

$

12,253,645

