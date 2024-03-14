VIA Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,763,789
47
$
11,850,296
49
$
12,253,645
50
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current
322,919
1
382,613
2
373,404
1
Financial assets at amortized cost - current
751,854
3
103,071
-
168,900
1
Notes and accounts receivable
439,144
2
445,645
2
459,678
2
Other receivables
136,908
-
34,492
-
20,915
-
Inventories
2,979,991
12
2,857,115
12
2,270,089
9
Other current assets
920,897
4
1,313,929
5
1,372,799
6
Total current assets
17,315,502
69
16,987,161
70
16,919,430
69
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current
1,868,351
8
1,769,876
7
1,749,544
7
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - non-current
1,195,095
5
1,072,567
5
1,112,199
5
Investments accounted for using the equity method
234,459
1
244,482
1
261,173
1
Property, plant and equipment
1,992,448
8
1,989,134
8
1,974,400
8
Right-of-use assets
204,389
1
239,587
1
260,117
1
Investment properties, net
1,862,408
8
1,847,568
8
1,901,360
8
Intangible assets
108,597
-
72,016
-
72,841
-
Deferred tax assets
96,978
-
79,143
-
67,069
-
Other assets - non-current
76,979
-
80,813
-
123,759
1
Total non-current assets
7,639,704
31
7,395,186
30
7,522,462
31
TOTAL
$
24,955,206
100
$
24,382,347
100
$
24,441,892
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - current
$
-
-
$
1,861
-
$
-
-
Contract liabilities - current
3,016,758
12
2,080,007
9
1,949,442
8
Notes and accounts payable
913,405
4
926,511
4
664,753
3
Other payables
1,572,146
6
1,731,268
7
1,556,281
6
Current tax liabilities
218,618
1
303,715
1
280,379
1
Provisions - current
164,673
1
290,786
1
239,898
1
Lease liabilities - current
43,374
-
52,466
-
89,888
1
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,135,495
4
1,399,352
6
530,000
2
Other current liabilities
265,370
1
272,352
1
308,344
1
Total current liabilities
7,329,839
29
7,058,318
29
5,618,985
23
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term borrowings
1,970,000
8
2,010,000
8
2,172,000
9
Long-term bills payable
-
-
-
-
707,320
3
Deferred tax liabilities
196,170
1
192,906
1
200,276
1
Lease liabilities - non-current
91,340
-
114,530
-
134,041
-
Net defined benefit liabilities
310,623
1
308,755
1
354,792
1
Other non-current liabilities
121,282
1
141,130
1
436,260
2
Total non-current liabilities
2,689,415
11
2,767,321
11
4,004,689
16
Total liabilities
10,019,254
40
9,825,639
40
9,623,674
39
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
Share capital
4,983,832
20
4,970,099
20
4,966,029
21
Capital collected in advance
16,377
-
12,037
-
8,075
-
Capital surplus
1,256,114
5
1,241,826
5
1,242,397
5
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
749,725
3
749,725
3
749,725
3
Special reserve
176,605
-
910,285
4
910,285
4
Unappropriated earnings
5,677,799
23
4,908,847
20
4,856,577
20
Other equity
658,246
3
207,098
1
547,119
2
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
13,518,698
54
12,999,917
53
13,280,207
55
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,417,254
6
1,556,791
7
1,538,011
6
Total equity
14,935,952
60
14,556,708
60
14,818,218
61
TOTAL
$
24,955,206
100
$
24,382,347
100
$
24,441,892
100
- 1 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended September 30
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE
$
3,238,600
100
$
2,595,420
100
$
8,433,946
100
$
7,092,640
100
OPERATING COSTS
2,472,346
76
1,736,924
67
6,192,497
73
4,463,369
63
GROSS PROFIT
766,254
24
858,496
33
2,241,449
27
2,629,271
37
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling and marketing expenses
186,163
6
187,212
7
567,076
7
552,464
8
General and administrative
expenses
159,184
5
151,425
6
482,306
6
446,314
6
Research and development
expenses
418,237
13
447,106
17
1,355,836
16
1,470,013
21
Expected credit loss
-
-
45
-
-
-
2,624
-
Total operating expenses
763,584
24
785,788
30
2,405,218
29
2,471,415
35
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM
OPERATIONS
2,670
-
72,708
3
(163,769)
(2)
157,856
2
NON-OPERATING INCOME
AND EXPENSES
Interest income
132,512
4
37,540
1
365,710
4
54,775
1
Other income
59,793
2
74,555
3
171,585
2
264,874
4
Other gains and losses
7,627
-
129,070
5
42,771
1
40,012
1
Finance costs
(18,429)
-
(16,529)
(1)
(57,465)
(1)
(47,850)
(1)
Share of profit or loss of
associates
(6,226)
-
2,124
-
(21,955)
-
2,201
-
Total non-operating
income and expenses
175,277
6
226,760
8
500,646
6
314,012
5
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME
TAX
177,947
6
299,468
11
336,877
4
471,868
7
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(50,504)
(2)
(37,129)
(1)
(155,504)
(2)
(266,047)
(4)
NET PROFIT FOR THE
PERIOD
127,443
4
262,339
10
181,373
2
205,821
3
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME AND LOSS
Items that will not be
reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Unrealized loss on
investments in equity
instruments at fair value
through other
comprehensive income
(27,123)
(1)
(2,435)
-
(20,832)
-
(15,250)
-
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or
loss:
Exchange differences on
translating foreign
operations
414,812
13
584,044
23
462,341
6
1,240,819
17
Share of the other
comprehensive income of
associates
14,986
-
764
-
13,746
-
2,551
-
Other comprehensive
income for the period,
net of income tax
402,675
12
582,373
23
455,255
6
1,228,120
17
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
$
530,118
16
$
844,712
33
$
636,628
8
$
1,433,941
20
(Continued)
- 2 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended September 30
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
NET PROFIT (LOSS)
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
$
91,984
3
$
204,230
8
$
110,024
1
$
(89,798)
(1)
Non-controlling interests
35,459
1
58,109
2
71,349
1
295,619
4
$
127,443
4
$
262,339
10
$
181,373
2
$
205,821
3
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO:
Owners of the Company
$
491,080
15
$
788,036
31
$
560,994
7
$
1,146,789
16
Non-controlling interests
39,038
1
56,676
2
75,634
1
287,152
4
$
530,118
16
$
844,712
33
$
636,628
8
$
1,433,941
20
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER
SHARE
From continuing operations
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.41
$
0.22
$ (0.18)
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.41
$
0.22
$ (0.18)
(Concluded)
- 3 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Other Equity
Unrealized Gain
or Loss on
Exchange
Financial Assets
Differences on
at Fair Value
Total Equity
Retained Earnings
Translating
Through Other
Unearned
Attributable to
Capital Collected
Unappropriated
Foreign
Comprehensive
Employee
Owners of the
Non-controlling
Share Capital
in Advance
Capital Surplus
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Operations
Income
Benefits
Company
Interests
Total Equity
BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2022
$
4,944,109
$
24,881
$
1,209,690
$
354,878
$
595,929
$
6,150,928
$
(666,970)
$
(22,498)
$
-
$
12,590,947
$
1,558,660
$
14,149,607
Appropriation of 2021 earnings
Legal reserve
-
-
-
394,847
-
(394,847)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special reserve
-
-
-
-
314,356
(314,356)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by the Company
-
-
-
-
-
(495,350)
-
-
-
(495,350)
-
(495,350)
Net (loss) profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(89,798)
-
-
-
(89,798)
295,619
205,821
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended
September 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,242,618
(6,031)
-
1,236,587
(8,467)
1,228,120
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the nine months ended
September 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(89,798)
1,242,618
(6,031)
-
1,146,789
287,152
1,433,941
Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(325,580)
(325,580)
Change in capital surplus from investments in associates
-
-
132
-
-
-
-
-
-
132
-
132
Share-based payment transaction
-
-
14,290
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,290
-
14,290
Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options
21,920
(16,806)
27,706
-
-
-
-
-
-
32,820
-
32,820
Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary
-
-
(9,987)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,987)
17,347
7,360
Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary
-
-
566
-
-
-
-
-
-
566
432
998
BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
$
4,966,029
$
8,075
$
1,242,397
$
749,725
$
910,285
$
4,856,577
$
575,648
$
(28,529)
$
-
$
13,280,207
$
1,538,011
$
14,818,218
BALANCE, JANUARY 1, 2023
$
4,970,099
$
12,037
$
1,241,826
$
749,725
$
910,285
$
4,908,847
$
266,586
$
(58,445)
$
(1,043)
$
12,999,917
$
1,556,791
$
14,556,708
Appropriation of 2022 earnings
Special reserve
-
-
-
-
(733,680)
733,680
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by the Company
-
-
-
-
-
(74,752)
-
-
-
(74,752)
-
(74,752)
Net profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
110,024
-
-
-
110,024
71,349
181,373
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended
September 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
475,717
(24,747)
-
450,970
4,285
455,255
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended
September 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
110,024
475,717
(24,747)
-
560,994
75,634
636,628
Change in capital surplus from investments in associates
-
-
(1,272)
-
-
-
-
-
178
(1,094)
-
(1,094)
Share-based payment transaction
-
-
3,632
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,632
-
3,632
Issuance of shares from exercise of employee share options
13,733
4,340
16,494
-
-
-
-
-
-
34,567
-
34,567
Changes in percentage of ownership interests in the subsidiary
-
-
(4,819)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,819)
10,483
5,664
Recognition of employee share options issued by the subsidiary
-
-
253
-
-
-
-
-
-
253
197
450
Cash dividends distributed by the subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(225,851)
(225,851)
BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
$
4,983,832
$
16,377
$
1,256,114
$
749,725
$
176,605
$
5,677,799
$
742,303
$
(83,192)
$
(865)
$
13,518,698
$
1,417,254
$
14,935,952
- 4 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before income tax
$
336,877
$
471,868
Adjustments for:
Depreciation expense
171,218
175,848
Amortization expense
50,893
52,026
Expected credit loss
-
2,624
Finance costs
57,465
47,850
Interest income
(365,710)
(54,775)
Dividend income
(3,396)
(5,612)
Compensation costs of employee share options
4,082
15,288
Share of profit or loss of associates
21,955
(2,201)
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
9,894
(6,087)
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
-
27
Reversal of impairment loss on non-financial assets
(8,393)
-
Loss on changes in fair value of investment properties
17,491
-
Gain on lease modification
(14)
(3,328)
Gain on bargain purchase
-
(327)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
9,898
167,376
Notes and accounts receivable
6,501
195,043
Other receivables
(62,486)
10,183
Inventories
(122,876)
(658,454)
Other current assets
393,032
(1,107,435)
Other non-current assets
3,086
9,514
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
(1,861)
-
Contract liabilities
936,751
1,589,155
Notes and accounts payable
(13,106)
(290,427)
Other payables
(175,658)
(162,060)
Provisions
(126,113)
100,214
Other current liabilities
(6,982)
167,887
Net defined benefit liabilities
1,868
975
Cash generated from operations
1,134,416
715,172
Interest received
325,780
54,052
Dividends received
3,396
5,612
Interest paid
(57,626)
(47,820)
Income tax paid
(258,436)
(366,137)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,147,530
360,879
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income
(143,360)
(457,334)
Purchase of financial assets at amortized cost
(942,198)
(108,900)
(Continued)
- 5 -
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
2023
2022
Proceeds from sale of financial assets at amortized cost
$
293,415
$
1,486,144
Purchase of long-term equity investments using the equity method
-
(165,760)
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(139,238)
(109,617)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
3,698
6,953
Increase in refundable deposits
(219)
(537)
Decrease in refundable deposits
4,198
371
Payments for intangible assets
(59,744)
(59,330)
Payments for investment properties
(272)
(394)
Increase in other financial assets
(2,226)
(12,560)
Dividends received from associates
720
41,507
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
(985,226)
620,543
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Increase in long-term bills payable
-
298,000
Decrease in long-term bills payable
(36,000)
(692,000)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
300,000
1,425,000
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(568,000)
(838,000)
Increase in guarantee deposits
164,440
391,159
Decrease in guarantee deposits
(243,768)
(4,282)
Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(42,396)
(79,259)
Distribution of cash dividends
(74,752)
(495,350)
Proceeds from exercise of employee share options
34,567
32,820
Partial disposal of interests in the subsidiary without a loss of control
5,664
7,360
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(225,851)
(325,580)
Net cash used in financing activities
(686,096)
(280,132)
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON THE BALANCE
OF CASH HELD IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES
437,285
1,072,608
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS
(86,507)
1,773,898
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE
PERIOD
11,850,296
10,479,747
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
$
11,763,789
$
12,253,645
(Concluded)
- 6 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 11:11:47 UTC.