VIA Technologies : Launches Ruggedized AMOS-3007 Intelligent Edge System for Most Demanding Industrial IoT Deployments

Robust ultra-compact system provides a versatile and ultra-reliable solution for the most demanding outdoor and indoor environments.

Rich I/O feature set enables flexible configurations for a diverse array of industrial equipment monitoring, process automation, data visualization, and building management use cases.

Supports dual HDMI display and 4G/5G connectivity.

Taipei, Taiwan, November 17, 2022 - VIA Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of the ruggedized VIA AMOS-3007 Intelligent Edge System for the most demanding Industrial IoT use cases ranging from equipment monitoring and process automation to rich data visualization and facilities management.

Powered by a fanless 1.5GHz Intel® Atom® quad core processor, the VIA AMOS-3007 packs a rich I/O and connectivity feature set in a ruggedized ultra-compact enclosure measuring just 70mm (W) x 48.5mm (H) x 126mm (D). The system's wall and VESA mounting options ensure that it can be easily fitted into the most constrained spaces, and its wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C ensures continued reliable operation in almost every work environment.

The VIA AMOS-3007 solution provides a wealth of I/O and connectivity options, including two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two lockable USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI connectors supporting dual display, two COM ports, and one DIO port for 8-bit GPIO. Internal expansion options including three M.2 slots for SATA storage and wireless expansion models, one 4G/5G SIM card slot, and one DDR4 SODIMM slot that supports up to 32GB of memory.

"The VIA AMOS-3007 provides the complete package of high performance, low power, and rich I/O connectivity required for the most demanding IIoT use cases," said Richard Brown, VP of International Marketing, VIA Technologies, Inc. "With its ruggedized design and support for a wide operating temperature range, this robust, ultra-compact system delivers rock-solid reliability in the toughest operating environments."

The VIA AMOS-3007 is the latest addition to the growing range of VIA Intelligent Edge Solutions. Samples can be ordered through the VIA online store at a price of US$650 per unit.

Learn more about the VIA AMOS-3007 here:

https://www.viatech.com/en/products/systems/amos/via-amos-3007/

For information regarding ordering, visit the dedicated store page here:

https://www.viatech.com/product/via-amos-3007/

