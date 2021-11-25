VIA Technologies : The Company is invited to attend online investor conference held by Capital Securities
11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/25
Time of announcement
15:18:03
Subject
The Company is invited to attend online investor
conference held by Capital Securities
Date of events
2021/11/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 p.m
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company is invited to
attend online investor conference held by Capital Securities to brief the
Company��s operating results based on the information released on the
Company��s website.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:02 UTC.