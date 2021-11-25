Log in
    2388   TW0002388006

VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(2388)
VIA Technologies : The Company is invited to attend online investor conference held by Capital Securities

11/25/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/25 Time of announcement 15:18:03
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend online investor
conference held by Capital Securities
Date of events 2021/11/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 p.m
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company is invited to
 attend online investor conference held by Capital Securities to brief the
 Company��s operating results based on the information released on the
 Company��s website.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 503 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 4 723 M 170 M 170 M
Net cash 2020 1 227 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,71x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 42 024 M 1 511 M 1 513 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Chen Chief Executive Officer-China
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.59.18%1 511
MEDIATEK INC.39.22%60 341
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.36.99%26 380
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.2.72%25 885
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.52.42%19 853
SILERGY CORP.88.80%15 876