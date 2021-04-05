ViacomCBS : to buy Chilevision from WarnerMedia in Latin America push

The acquisition will bolster ViacomCBS' Americas portfolio, which includes streaming services Paramount+ and Pluto TV as well as Argentine broadcaster Television Federal SA (Telefe).

Streaming platforms, which witnessed a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic are increasingly investing in content to lure and retain more subscribers amid intense competition.

Chilevision, which airs news shows, talk shows and soap operas, attracted nearly a quarter of Chile's total television viewership in 2020, according to ViacomCBS.

"Latin America is one of the world's fastest-growing streaming markets, and Chilevisión will be a key driver of our accelerated streaming strategy in the region," said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International.

In 2010, WarnerMedia - then known as Time Warner Inc - acquired Chilevision from Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in a deal estimated to have been worth $150 million.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)