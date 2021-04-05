Log in
ViacomCBS Inc.

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIACA)
News 
News

ViacomCBS : to buy Chilevision from WarnerMedia in Latin America push

04/05/2021
ViacomCBS headquarters in New York, New York

(Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc said on Monday it had agreed to buy broadcaster Chilevision from AT&T Inc-owned WarnerMedia for an undisclosed sum, as the media giant looks to boost its streaming audience in Latin America.

The acquisition will bolster ViacomCBS' Americas portfolio, which includes streaming services Paramount+ and Pluto TV as well as Argentine broadcaster Television Federal SA (Telefe).

Streaming platforms, which witnessed a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic are increasingly investing in content to lure and retain more subscribers amid intense competition.

Chilevision, which airs news shows, talk shows and soap operas, attracted nearly a quarter of Chile's total television viewership in 2020, according to ViacomCBS.

"Latin America is one of the world's fastest-growing streaming markets, and Chilevisión will be a key driver of our accelerated streaming strategy in the region," said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International.

In 2010, WarnerMedia - then known as Time Warner Inc - acquired Chilevision from Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in a deal estimated to have been worth $150 million.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 560 M - -
Net income 2021 2 651 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 28 952 M 28 952 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 22 109
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 58,23 $
Last Close Price 44,64 $
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Steve Mirante Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.25.54%28 952
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.30%343 030
COMCAST CORPORATION4.48%250 791
VIACOMCBS INC.19.81%28 952
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.67%15 453
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.89%10 026
