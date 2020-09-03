Log in
BET and Entertainment Tonight to Honor Chadwick Boseman with Exclusive News Special “BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy,” Premiering Sunday, September 6 at 9 PM ET/PT

09/03/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Hosted by ET’s Kevin Frazier, the half-hour news special will feature never-before-seen footage from Entertainment Tonight’s archives to celebrate Boseman’s remarkable and impactful career

----

At 6 PM ET/PT, BET will also air “Marshall” starring Chadwick Boseman as the first African American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall

---

#BETRemembersChadwick

Today, BET, in partnership with Entertainment Tonight, announced a new primetime news special honoring an extraordinary talent Chadwick Boseman. Hosted by Kevin Frazier, “BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy” will feature compelling and intimate footage of Boseman. The half-hour news special will trace his inspiring and impactful career, from playing James Brown, Jackie Robinson, to T'Challa in "Black Panther." His influence extended beyond Hollywood and into many other facets of American culture. We join so many in celebration of his life, legacy and immeasurable contributions to film and representation of African Americans in the media. Chadwick Boseman will always be our king. “BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacypremieres Sunday, September 6 at 9 PM ET/ET on BET.

“We were all grief-stricken when we learned the tragic news of Chadwick’s passing. He was an accomplished actor, a kind spirit, and an inspiration to millions around the world. He embodied a diverse roster of Black icons with brilliance, and his legacy will forever live on. We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Scott Mills, President, BET.

At 6 PM ET/PT, BET will also air “Marshall,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the first African American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.

BET Digital will celebrate and honor the groundbreaking actor across digital and social platforms using the hashtag #BETRemembersChadwick. For more information, please visit www.bet.com.

About BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

About Entertainment Tonight

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is a multi-platform entertainment news brand, with a cross-screen portfolio that includes the #1 entertainment newsmagazine on television with nearly 4 million viewers daily, the 24/7 streaming network ET Live, and a top entertainment news network online, delivering more than 150 million video views per month. ETonline.com averages 20 million monthly unique visitors in the U.S. per comScore, while ET’s social audience reaches more than 70 million U.S. users monthly.

Produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is hosted by Kevin Frazier with Nischelle Turner, Keltie Knight, Lauren Zima, Rachel Smith and Matt Cohen as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as Executive Producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as Co-Executive Producers.


© Business Wire 2020
