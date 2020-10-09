CBS : Amendment to a previously filed 11-K

Except as described above, no other amendments have been made to the Original Filing, and the Amendment does not purport to provide an update or a discussion of any other developments with respect to the Plan subsequent to the filing date of the Original Filing.

This Amendment No. 1 on Form 11-K/A (the "Amendment") is being filed by the Viacom 401(k) Plan to amend its Annual Report on Form 11-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Form 11-K"), as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2020 (the "Original Filing"). The purpose of the Amendment is to: (i) include Schedule G, Part III - Schedule of Nonexempt Transactions and Schedule H, Part IV - Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions, which were inadvertently omitted from the Original Filing, and include a reference to these Schedules in the Index and (ii) provide an updated Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. The Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm included in the Amendment is dated June 25, 2020, except for Schedule G, Part III and Schedule H, Part IV, as to which the date is October 9, 2020. For the convenience of the reader, this Amendment sets forth the Form 11-K in its entirety.

All other schedules required by the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 are omitted as not applicable or not required.

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the ViacomCBS Administrative Committee and Plan Participants of

Viacom 401(k) Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the Viacom 401(k) Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Viacom 401(k) Plan as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2019, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Supplemental Information

The supplemental information contained in Schedule H, Line 4i-Schedule of Assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2019 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2017.

Melville, NY

June 25, 2020, except for Schedule G, Part III - Schedule of Nonexempt Transactions and Schedule H, Part IV - Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions, which are dated October 9, 2020