CBS : ViacomCBS Global Business Practices Statement

Team,

Thanks to your resiliency, talent and dedication, we continue to make great progress toward unlocking the incredible value of ViacomCBS. We have integrated our teams across functions, and are now operating as a fully combined company.

To further unify our organization, it's critical that we coalesce around a core set of practices that guide how we do business, and that reflect our values and culture. This ongoing work matters more than ever as we experience significant change - internally, industry-wide and at a societal level. And, with an organization as global as ours, it's especially important that we lay out our standards in a company code of conduct that is accessible to all of you.

Our code of conduct is the ViacomCBS Global Business Practices Statement, or BPS. The BPS, which we continue to update, describes our shared expectations for appropriate behavior in the workplace and our individual ethical and legal responsibilities as ViacomCBS employees.

It emphasizes our commitment to fostering a culture that is open and inclusive for everyone, and it offers guidance to help us navigate difficult and sensitive situations at work.

Our entire ViacomCBS community must adhere to the practices outlined in the BPS, so please consult this resource when you need to, and be mindful of our policies in your day-to-day activities. If you have any questions or feedback, reach out to our Compliance Team at GlobalCompliance@ViacomCBS.comfor more information.

Of course, no code of conduct can cover every situation that may arise in our complex business environment. Should you become aware of a potential violation of our policies, we ask that you speak up and report your concerns by contacting your manager, department head, HR Business Partner or any of ViacomCBS' Compliance Officers or lawyers. If you'd prefer to discuss your questions or concerns with someone outside your location or team, please contact our reporting assistance resource OPENLINE by calling 855-833-5027 or visiting OPENLINE. Calls to OPENLINE can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and you may remain anonymous if you wish. Please know that any concern you raise will be kept as confidential as possible, and that we strongly prohibit any retaliation against someone for doing the right thing by speaking up.

Thank you for helping to make our company better in all ways.

Best,

Bob