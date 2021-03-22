Communications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors rotated back into growth sectors.
The British competition regulator said it's investigating Penguin Random House's proposed acquisition of rival publisher Simon & Schuster, a deal that would create a behemoth in the book industry.
Shares of cable giant ViacomCBS advanced, continuing a long winning streak, after analysts at research firm Benchmark said skepticism about its growth plans for streaming service Paramount + was overdone.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-22-21 1732ET