ViacomCBS Inc.

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Communications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

03/22/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Communications services companies rose as investors rotated back into growth sectors.

The British competition regulator said it's investigating Penguin Random House's proposed acquisition of rival publisher Simon & Schuster, a deal that would create a behemoth in the book industry.

Shares of cable giant ViacomCBS advanced, continuing a long winning streak, after analysts at research firm Benchmark said skepticism about its growth plans for streaming service Paramount + was overdone. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 1732ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 559 M - -
Net income 2021 2 701 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 60 314 M 60 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 22 109
Free-Float 49,2%
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 57,50 $
Last Close Price 97,35 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target -40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Henry T. A. Moniz Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.161.27%59 689
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.50%357 171
COMCAST CORPORATION5.84%263 525
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP3.82%15 490
FORMULA ONE GROUP8.87%10 752
RTL GROUP S.A.25.67%8 958
