  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ViacomCBS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAC   US92556H2067

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTV : Entertainment Studios taps The Surreal Life for Fall 2021 premiere on VH1

07/22/2021 | 09:03am EDT
The iconic series returns with Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny MUA for a boundary-pushing, unfiltered journey into the surreal

MTV Entertainment Studios today announced The Surreal Life will premiere on VH1 this Fall, reimagined for new audiences 15 years later as the brand continues to harness its extensive library of IP. The iconic series notorious for legendary “celeb-reality,” returns with eight unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

Celebrity cast includes:

  • August Alsina
  • CJ Perry
  • Dennis Rodman
  • Frankie Muniz
  • Kim Coles
  • Manny MUA
  • Stormy Daniels
  • Tamar Braxton

Join the conversation and keep up with #TheSurrealLife!

The Surreal Life is executive produced by Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds Entertainment. Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group. Donny Herran & Angela Liao serve as Executives in Charge for MTV Entertainment Group and Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan and Jordan Browne are co-executive producers for 51 Minds.

VH1 is a dominant pop culture brand focused on reality content that explores the personal stories of today’s popular artists and celebrities including the Emmy® Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race and powerhouse franchises, Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew.

About 51 Minds

51 Minds Entertainment is the traditionally non-scripted production powerhouse behind shows like Below Deck (Bravo), Below Deck: Mediterranean (Bravo), Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo), Below Deck Down Under (Peacock), Happily Wherever (HGTV), Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix), an upcoming renovation series with Marsai Martin (Discovery+) and much more. A division of Banijay, the world’s largest international content producer and distributor, 51 Minds is led by President, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein, who serves as EVP of Operations + Productions.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 811 M - -
Net income 2021 2 592 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 26 840 M 26 840 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 22 109
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 41,30 $
Average target price 50,94 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Steve Mirante Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.10.84%28 512
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.37%324 050
COMCAST CORPORATION8.93%259 210
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP5.84%15 816
FORMULA ONE GROUP11.76%11 186
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.67.81%8 122