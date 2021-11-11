Nickelodeon Gets Into the Holly Jolly “Nickmas” Spirit With Seasonal Programming Beginning Friday, Nov. 20

Holiday-Themed Lineup Includes Brand-New Live-Action TV Movie, A Loud House Christmas and All-New Festive Premieres of Hit Series, Blue’s Clues & You!, PAW Patrol , Rugrats, Danger Force, That Girl Lay Lay and More

Share it: @Nickelodeon #Nickmas

*Click HERE to download art.

Nickelodeon is getting into the holly jolly “Nickmas” spirit with a holiday-themed lineup of premieres and specials across its hit animation, live-action and preschool series beginning Friday, Nov. 20. Viewers will be treated to a festive lineup featuring: A Loud House Christmas, the brand-new original live-action holiday movie based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series The Loud House, and all-new episodes of the net’s hit series, including Blue’s Clues and You!, PAW Patrol, Rugrats, Danger Force, That Girl Lay Lay.

In A Loud House Christmas, premiering Friday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) gears up for the ultimate Christmas until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde McBride (Jahzir Bruno) embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions. A Loud House Christmas will also see additional characters from the animated The Loud House series come to life as they join Lincoln, Clyde, and the Loud family in the town of Royal Woods for the holidays.

The “Nickmas” slate of holiday-themed programming will also feature fan-favorite titles and original holiday movies from Nickelodeon’s library of holiday classics, which includes the iconic perennial Rugrats, “A Rugrats Chanukah,” SpongeBob SquarePants “It’s A SpongeBob Christmas!” and PAW Patrol “Pups Save Christmas,” and Nickelodeon original holiday movies A Fairly Odd Christmas, Merry Christmas Drake & Josh, Santa Hunters, and Tiny Christmas. A collection of “Nickmas” episodes and movies are also available to stream on Paramount+ and Download-To-Own services, as well as Nick.com and the Nickelodeon App, which also features short-form content.

Below is the rundown of Nickelodeon’s “Nickmas” premieres, airing (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, unless otherwise noted. Times and dates are subject to change.

Danger Force – “Krampapalooza” – Saturday, Nov. 20, at 8pm

Danger Force sees an opportunity to make money fast by hosting Swellview's hottest music festival, but they catch a case of the Kramps when Krampus threatens to ruin their plans.

Side Hustle – “A Mouth Noise Christmas” – Saturday, Nov. 20, at 8:30pm

Tasked with getting Mouth Nosie back together by the new town billionaire, the kids must put on an epic holiday concert. When a sensitive hearing group bans all music in town, the kids will have to find a way to save Christmas and their concert.

Blue’s Clues and You! – “A Blue’s Clues Festival of Lights” – Friday, Nov. 26, at 11am

A special, surprise guest comes to Periwinkle’s house to celebrate Chanukah, the very festive, festival of lights. Josh and Blue play Blue’s Clues to figure out who the surprise guest is, and celebrate the holiday by spinning dreidels, frying latkes and singing an original Chanukah song.

A Loud House Christmas– Friday, Nov. 26, at 7pm

This feature-length live-action TV movie follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he gears up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde McBride (Jahzir Bruno) embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions.

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan – “Waiting for Santa” – Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7pm

The family tries to make Dylan’s first Christmas away from home special, but goes overboard trying to recreate his favorite traditions. Meanwhile, the kids panic when they realize they don’t have gifts for their parents.

That Girl Lay Lay – “Fa-La-La-La-La-La-La-Lay-Lay” – Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7:30pm

It’s Lay Lay’s first Christmas and she is joining in on the Alexander family traditions. Things go terribly wrong when the family volunteers at a gift drive and Lay Lay accidentally gives away Bryce’s beloved guitar.

The Adventures of Paddington – “Paddington Gets Locked Out on Christmas Day/Paddington Feels the Music” – Friday, Dec. 3, at 8:30pm (Nick Jr. channel)

The Browns get locked out of the house on Christmas Day and try to get back inside in time for dinner. Then, when Ms. Potts gets injured, Paddington must lead the Windsor Gardens Parade and Simi helps him find the beat.

The Patrick Star Show– “Just in Time for Christmas” – Friday, Dec. 3, at 7pm

Patrick travels through time to find a last-minute Christmas gift for his family.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years – “Ho! Ho! Horror!” – Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:15pm

Santa Claus visits the children of Kamp Koral who aren’t quite sure what to make of the jolly giant.

Middlemost Post – “Parker Saves Christmas” – Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30pm

When Santa gets injured during a stop on Mt. Middlemost, Parker, Angus, and Russell help finish his deliveries.

PAW Patrol – “Pups Save the Treasure Cruise/Pups Save Rocket Ryder” – Friday, Dec. 3, at 12pm

Mayor Humdinger tricks people to sail icy waters in search of an Antarctic treasure, but they all need rescuing when they get stranded on shore. Then, the pups need to rescue Ryder and Alex when they get out of control on a rocket-powered ATV.

Blue’s Clues and You! – “Blue’s Snowy Day Surprise” – Monday, Dec. 6, at 12pm

There are SNOW many great things to do on a snowy day, but Blue’s surprise may be the best! Josh and Blue play a wintry game of Blue’s Clues to figure out what her surprise is. Along the way, they make shapes in the snow with their friends and sing a snow day song with Mo Snow.

Special Guest: Leslie Odom Jr. as “Mo Snow”

Bubble Guppies – “Christmas is Coming!” – Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 12pm

On a quest to attend King Grouper’s Christmas party and deliver a promised tree, Lady Oona and Lord Goby must face the ravages of winter and a mysterious Freezy Dragon, who seems intent on keeping them from the festivities.

Special Guest: David Cross as “Freezy Dragon”

Peppa Pig – “Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo / Winter Games / London / George’s Wooly Hat / Doctor Hamster's Big Present” – Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 12pm

Peppa and her family spend Christmas in Australia. Then, Madame Gazelle takes the whole class to London for the day. George has a new hat, and Peppa and her family take Goldie the Fish to Doctor Hamster for her check-up.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – “Snowball Bonanza/The Present”– Thursday, Dec. 9, at 12pm

Chucks tries to help Baby Shark and his friends win the annual Snowball Bonanza against Carnivore Cove’s neighboring town. Then, Baby Shark goes undercover to figure out the perfect gift for Mommy Shark.

Blaze and the Monster Machines – “Snowbie the Snow Truck” – Friday, Dec. 10, at 12pm

Blaze and AJ help a truck named Snowbie get home in time for the Great Snowball Fight.

SpongeBob SquarePants – “SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas” – Friday, Dec. 10, at 7pm

SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.

Rugrats – “Traditions” – Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 pm

When Tommy’s first Chanukah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.

The Casagrandes – “Throwing Pains” – Friday, Dec. 10, at 8pm

During a snow day, Ronnie Anne and her skater pals must battle for the gym space by playing dodgeball.

Fans can head to the Nick and Nick Jr. apps, and NickJr.com to view holiday-themed episodes and short-form content. Noggin, Nickelodeon’s interactive learning service for preschoolers, will continue to spread cheer this season with a holiday hub featuring over 50 pieces of festive long and short-form content, including: holiday-themed shorts; full-length episodes of hit series PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Peppa Pig and more; games; play-along videos; and e-books.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005815/en/