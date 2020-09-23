Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nickelodeon : Orders Brendar the Barbarian, New Live-Action Puppet Comedy Series From Co-Creators Mike Mitchell and Drew Massey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Share it: @Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon today announced the greenlight of Brendar the Barbarian (working title, 13 episodes), a brand-new live-action puppet comedy series from co-creators Mike Mitchell (Trolls, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) and expert puppeteer Drew Massey (Mutt & Stuff, Sid the Science Kid). The series follows Evan, a bridge troll in search of adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior, on a quest to defeat the evil demon who has imprisoned her brother. Production on Brendar the Barbarian will begin later this year and is slated to premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021.

“It’s amazing to work with such immensely talented creators like Mike and Drew. Their imaginative puppetry, uniquely cinematic vision, and hilarious voice make this a show like no other,” said Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content. “Brendar the Barbarian is a truly original series that kids and families of all ages are going to love.”

In Brendar the Barbarian, Evan, a troll who has never ventured out from under his bridge, decides to explore the world for the first time in search of a great adventure and inspiration to fulfill his dream of becoming a singer. He soon meets Brendar, Gothmoria’s most feared and revered warrior, and joins in her quest across treacherous terrain and confrontations with bizarre and magical creatures. Throughout their journey and encounters with an eclectic puppet cast of wacky characters, they both learn that they’re better together and form an unbreakable friendship.

Brendar the Barbarian is co-created, written and executive produced by Mitchell, who also serves as director, and Massey, who also serves as lead puppeteer. Production of Brendar the Barbarian is overseen for Nickelodeon by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content; and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VIACOMCBS INC.
01:01pNICKELODEON : Orders Brendar the Barbarian, New Live-Action Puppet Comedy Series..
BU
05:45aVIACOMCBS : Stays All In on Showtime
DJ
09/22BET DIGITAL PRESENTS &LDQUO;BLACK AM : HBCU Students Interview Sen. Kamala Harri..
BU
09/18BET : National Urban League and an Expanding List of Key Impact Partners Unite o..
BU
09/17VIACOMCBS : CBS Wins Full-Year 2019-2020 Season for Second Consecutive Year Acro..
BU
09/17VIACOMCBS : launches Vote For Your Life campaign in partnership with the Ad Coun..
BU
09/15VIACOMCBS : to rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus
AQ
09/15VIACOMCBS : to rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus
AQ
09/15VIACOMCBS UNVEILS BRAND FOR UPCOMING : Paramount+
BU
09/14Red Ventures to buy CNET from ViacomCBS for $500 million
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 827 M - -
Net income 2020 2 029 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 18 249 M 18 249 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 23 990
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 28,86 $
Last Close Price 29,41 $
Spread / Highest target 93,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-29.94%18 249
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-12.04%229 877
COMCAST CORPORATION2.71%211 001
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-31.84%11 305
FORMULA ONE GROUP-23.81%8 043
RTL GROUP S.A.-30.65%5 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group