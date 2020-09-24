Nickelodeon : Picks up Third Season of The Casagrandes

Hit-Animated Series Ranks Number Two Across All Television with Kids 2-11 on the Heels of Sister Series, The Loud House

Danny Trejo, Ally Brooke, Jorge Gutierrez, Stephanie Beatriz, Justin Chon and More To Lend Voices Throughout Season Two, Kicking off October 9 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

Nickelodeon, the number-one network for kids, has greenlit a third season of The Casagrandes, which will find Ronnie Anne and her family members on a variety of adventures while exploring different areas of the city. A spinoff of Nickelodeon’s top-rated animated series The Loud House, Emmy Award-winning The Casagrandes has ranked as the number two animated property across television with Kids 2-11 since its Oct. 2019 debut. Season three is currently in production by Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

“Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories and rich animation found in The Casagrandes since the series debuted last year,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “The success of the show is due to the creative leadership who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today.”

Since its debut, The Casagrandes has told stories infused with humor, heart and the everyday escapades of family and friends. Season two of The Casagrandes kicks off with “Fails from the Crypt,” where the kids try to break a local record for staying in the cemetery overnight. Followed by “Bad Cluck,” where a haunted chicken is pestering the Casagrandes, on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Season two will debut internationally later this year.

The original animated series will feature a variety of guest stars giving voice to new and returning characters throughout season two, including Danny Trejo (Spy Kids), pop star Ally Brooke, Jorge Gutierrez (The Book of Life), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Justin Chon (Twilight) and more.

The Casagrandes voice cast includes: Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) as Ronnie Anne; Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) as Bobby; Eugenio Derbez (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Arturo; Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents) as Carlos, “Tio;” Roxana Ortega (The League) as Frida, “Tia;” Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids) as Carlota; Jared Kozak (Born this Way) as CJ; Alex Cazares (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as Carl; Ruben Garfias (East Los High) as Hector, “Abuelo;” Sonia Manzano (Sesame Street) as Rosa, “Abuela.” Additionally, Ken Jeong (Dr. Ken) gives voice as Stanley; Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) as Becca; Leah Mei Gold (Legion) as Sid; and Lexi Sexton (The Loud House) as Adelaide.

Emmy Award-winning The Casagrandes tells the story of Ronnie Anne, who moves to the city with her mom and older brother to live with their big, loving family, the Casagrandes. A spinoff of The Loud House, the series showcases the culture, humor, and love that’s part of growing up in a multigenerational Mexican-American family. The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Miguel Puga serves as co-executive producer, Alan Foreman is supervising producer and Miguel Gonzalez serves as art director, with award-winning cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz as consulting producer and cultural consultant.

