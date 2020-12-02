Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nickelodeon :'s Brand-New Animated Preschool Series Kinderwood Debuts on Noggin, Net's Interactive Learning Service, Thursday, Dec. 3

12/02/2020 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Share it: @NickJr @Noggin #Kinderwood

Click HERE for art.

Preschoolers will make discoveries, use their imaginations and explore an exciting new world when Nickelodeon’s brand-new animated series Kinderwood (30 x 7-min episodes) debuts Thursday, Dec. 3, on Noggin, Nick’s interactive learning service. Created and produced by Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company (T.O.T.S., Little Big Awesome, Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart), the series follows five best friends as they play, learn and grow together in Kinderwood, an extraordinary preschool and fantastical world able to transform into everchanging environments making for endless adventures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005720/en/

Kinderwood (Photo: Business Wire)

Kinderwood (Photo: Business Wire)

The classmates in Kinderwood are: the always curious and imaginative Olive; shy, detail-oriented Fifi and her sweet and spontaneous little brother Luplup; DD, the quiet observer who expresses himself through music; and the stylish and outgoing Liddo. Together the “Kinderkids” explore and learn from their unique surroundings through investigation, trying new things, making mistakes, using their creativity and more. Kinderwood features a social-emotional curriculum highlighting friendship, compassion and problem-solving skills.

Kinderwood aligns with Noggin’s “Big Heart” educational approach which focuses on building preschoolers’ emotional knowledge and awareness, as each episode of the series aims to help children understand different emotions and recognize others’ points of view. Kinderwood is the latest addition to Noggin’s content slate which includes the recently launched original series School of Yum, Word Play, Imagination Trips and more.

A special festive episode of Kinderwood will also air Thursday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon as part of the net’s “Nickmas” holiday-themed lineup which features joyous premieres and specials from Nick’s live-action, animation and preschool series, including all-new episodes of hit series Blue’s Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, Danger Force, All That and more, plus classic fan-favorite holiday episodes of Rugrats, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.

Noggin will also continue to spread cheer featuring over 50 pieces of festive long and short-form content, including: holiday-themed shorts; full-length episodes of PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Peppa Pig and more; games; play-along videos; and books.

Kinderwood is created and co-executive produced by Otto Tang (Big Mouth, Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja) with Chris Prynoski (T.O.T.S., Niko and the Sword of Light) serving as executive producer and Carin Greenberg (Tumble Leaf, Lalaloopsy) as co-executive producer. Production of Kinderwood for Nickelodeon Animation Studio is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.

Noggin is the interactive learning service from Nickelodeon. In Noggin, learning is led by the Nickelodeon preschool characters kids know and love, and developed by education and child development experts. Noggin offers an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts and 1,000+ ad-free episodes of preschool favorites like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig and Blue’s Clues & You! With Noggin, kids can go on fun learning adventures that explore science, literacy, math, music and more.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).


© Business Wire 2020
All news about VIACOMCBS INC.
11:02aNICKELODEON : 's Brand-New Animated Preschool Series Kinderwood Debuts on Noggin..
BU
09:01aVIACOMCBS : Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
11/29VIACOMCBS : Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hos..
BU
11/27SALESFORCE, DELTA AIR LINES, BEST BU : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Salesforce could acquire Slack
11/25VIACOMCBS : sells Simon & Schuster to Pengiun Random House
AQ
11/25VIACOMCBS : Penguin to buy Simon & Schuster, create publishing giant
AQ
11/25VIACOMCBS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/25VIACOMCBS : to Sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for $2.175 Billion
BU
11/25VIACOMCBS : 'One Day At a Time' canceled at ViacomCBS
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 043 M - -
Net income 2020 2 268 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 22 497 M 22 497 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 23 990
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 30,46 $
Last Close Price 36,36 $
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-14.08%22 497
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.33%270 559
COMCAST CORPORATION13.45%233 433
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-13.54%14 151
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.58%9 836
RTL GROUP S.A.-10.96%7 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ