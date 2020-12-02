Nickelodeon :'s Brand-New Animated Preschool Series Kinderwood Debuts on Noggin, Net's Interactive Learning Service, Thursday, Dec. 3

Share it: @NickJr @Noggin #Kinderwood

Preschoolers will make discoveries, use their imaginations and explore an exciting new world when Nickelodeon’s brand-new animated series Kinderwood (30 x 7-min episodes) debuts Thursday, Dec. 3, on Noggin, Nick’s interactive learning service. Created and produced by Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company (T.O.T.S., Little Big Awesome, Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart), the series follows five best friends as they play, learn and grow together in Kinderwood, an extraordinary preschool and fantastical world able to transform into everchanging environments making for endless adventures.

The classmates in Kinderwood are: the always curious and imaginative Olive; shy, detail-oriented Fifi and her sweet and spontaneous little brother Luplup; DD, the quiet observer who expresses himself through music; and the stylish and outgoing Liddo. Together the “Kinderkids” explore and learn from their unique surroundings through investigation, trying new things, making mistakes, using their creativity and more. Kinderwood features a social-emotional curriculum highlighting friendship, compassion and problem-solving skills.

Kinderwood aligns with Noggin’s “Big Heart” educational approach which focuses on building preschoolers’ emotional knowledge and awareness, as each episode of the series aims to help children understand different emotions and recognize others’ points of view. Kinderwood is the latest addition to Noggin’s content slate which includes the recently launched original series School of Yum, Word Play, Imagination Trips and more.

A special festive episode of Kinderwood will also air Thursday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon as part of the net’s “Nickmas” holiday-themed lineup which features joyous premieres and specials from Nick’s live-action, animation and preschool series, including all-new episodes of hit series Blue’s Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, Danger Force, All That and more, plus classic fan-favorite holiday episodes of Rugrats, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.

Noggin will also continue to spread cheer featuring over 50 pieces of festive long and short-form content, including: holiday-themed shorts; full-length episodes of PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Peppa Pig and more; games; play-along videos; and books.

Kinderwood is created and co-executive produced by Otto Tang (Big Mouth, Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja) with Chris Prynoski (T.O.T.S., Niko and the Sword of Light) serving as executive producer and Carin Greenberg (Tumble Leaf, Lalaloopsy) as co-executive producer. Production of Kinderwood for Nickelodeon Animation Studio is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.

Noggin is the interactive learning service from Nickelodeon. In Noggin, learning is led by the Nickelodeon preschool characters kids know and love, and developed by education and child development experts. Noggin offers an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts and 1,000+ ad-free episodes of preschool favorites like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig and Blue’s Clues & You! With Noggin, kids can go on fun learning adventures that explore science, literacy, math, music and more.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

