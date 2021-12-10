Nickelodeon's Nick News Takes Viewers Into Afghanistan, as Girls Navigate the Fight for Their Right to an Education in Brand-new Special Airing Wednesday, Dec. 15

Additional Segments Include a Backstage Pass to Broadway’s Latest Musical Comedy Mrs. Doubtfire and an Inspiring Visit with Philadelphia’s West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad

Nickelodeon will premiere a brand-new installment of its celebrated Nick News series on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), which highlights the stories of incredible kids who are rising to the challenges they are faced with in order to make their dreams a reality, including female students in the heart of Afghanistan who are now being denied an education by laws reenacted by the Taliban, the kids from Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire who are hitting the stage after a year and a half COVID-imposed hiatus and the members of Philadelphia’s renowned West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad who have found a safe haven and inspiration on this remarkable drill team.

Hosted by CBS News Correspondent Jamie Yuccas, Nick News opens with a segment from Kabul, Afghanistan, where CBS News’ Imtiaz Tyab met with kids to discuss the reinstituted restrictive rules that ban girls over the age of 11 from going to school and highlights their fight to keep their dreams of a formal education and a bright productive future alive. The half-hour Nick News special will also feature a visit to the Great White Way, where CBS News Correspondent Vladimir Duthiers provides viewers a backstage pass to Broadway’s newest musical comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, where the young cast shares what it takes to make it to the big show.

“With this episode of Nick News, we offer viewers a window into three very different worlds that somehow all converge to showcase how despite our differences we are all connected. Whether it’s girls in Afghanistan fighting for their right to an education, young actors finding their way back to the stage after a year of uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, or young people in West Philadelphia making themselves heard instead of becoming another statistic, these stories all share one thing in common: the resilience of incredible kids, which we hope will inspire our audience to continue to work towards their goals and make them a reality,” said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News.

Additionally, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, star of Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay and All That heads to Philadelphia to introduce viewers to the West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad, which was founded by Elsie Wise and 25 years later is led by her grandson Antoine Mapp, who continues her legacy of providing kids a safe environment to learn that Philly sound and beat, while acquiring invaluable life skills on and off the drums.

Nickelodeon’s Nick News has won 10 Emmys, a Peabody, a Columbia DuPont, and the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for Journalistic Excellence, the first and only time it was given to a children’s program. The show originally aired for 25 years, ending with the retirement of creator and original host Linda Ellerbee in 2016. Created with a core ethos of respecting its kid audience, the show explained world events in a direct way, and always ensured kids were given a platform to voice their opinions and a safe place to question the world. Nick News made its return last June with a special hour-long presentation Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, hosted by global superstar Alicia Keys. Nick News is executive produced by Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News.

