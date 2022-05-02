PARAMOUNT ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH YOUTUBE FOR GLOBAL LIVESTREAM CELEBRATING PARAMOUNT PICTURES' TOP GUN: MAVERICK B871EE66-5E04-4262-AEC6-29CB86971C00

Harnessing the power of its popular brands, including MTV, Comedy Central, BET and more, Paramount will celebrate the premiere of the highly anticipated Paramount Pictures film, Top Gun: Maverick, with the livestream event across nearly 150 YouTube channels globally

NEW YORK, MAY 2, 2022-Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) ("Paramount") today announced an exclusive partnership with YouTube to livestream the world premiere event of the Paramount Pictures theatrical release, Top Gun: Maverick.

Produced by MTV News and Velocity, MTV News correspondents Josh Horowitz, Dometi Pongo and Simone Boyce will host the livestream and provide fans at home with the opportunity to view real-time, exclusive content and red-carpet moments from the film's San Diego premiere event on May 4th. Cast members and creative talent who will be in attendance include: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Joe Kosinski (Director), Jerry Bruckheimer (Producer), and more.

Paramount will leverage the power of its global YouTube footprint across its expansive portfolio of consumer brands to distribute the event in real-time to millions of subscribers of the MTV, Comedy Central, BET and additional Paramount brand channels. The event will utilize YouTube's new Live Redirect feature and direct global audiences from nearly 150 Paramount branded YouTube channels to the livestream.

"Through our partnership with YouTube, for the first-time Paramount will fully capture the collective power of our global YouTube channels from our brands. The Top Gun franchise has a truly global reach and is loved by fans around the world, and through the livestream of Top Gun: Maverick's premiere event, we'll connect with audiences worldwide in an inclusive and engaging way," said Lee Sears, Executive Vice President and Head of Velocity International, and General Manager of International Events, Digital, Ad sales & Integrated Marketing, Paramount Global.

"This livestream event is such a powerful and innovative use of Paramount's global reach across their network of YouTube channels," said Fede Goldenberg, Global Head of TV & Movie AVOD Partnerships, YouTube. "We're proud to partner with such an iconic brand on an experience that will delight fans around the world through exclusive access to the Top Gun: Maverick red carpet."

The partnership encompasses multiple touchpoints, with YouTube creators, such as Ian Boggs, attending the event's red-carpet celebration in-person and offering subscribers exclusive behind-the-scenes moments. Regional channel managers across the globe will be interacting live with fans from the MTV YouTube channels in their native languages, to give fans a more engaging and inclusive global experience. The livestream will be promoted on Google TV carousel, and there will be an exclusive screening for creators later in May.

Fans can tune-in beginning May 4th at 3:30PM PST / 6:30PM EST, via Paramount's branded channels around the world.

About Top Gun: Maverick

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Executive Producers: Tommy Harper, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chad Oman, and Mike Stenson

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison

Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer; and Christopher McQuarrie

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddi, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer

