ViacomCBS Inc.

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Paramount+ Invites Fans to Attend an Under-the-Sea Road Trip Adventure Drive-Through Experience and Exclusive Drive-In Screening for “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”

02/12/2021 | 04:32pm EST
Experience Includes First Look at Paramount+ Original Series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years”

Join SpongeBob SquarePants and the Bikini Bottom gang on their most epic adventure yet! Paramount+ invites Los Angeles-based SpongeBob fans to a one-of-a-kind immersive drive-through experience followed by an exclusive drive-in screening of the upcoming movie THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN.

Attendees will start their in-car underwater journey with a contactless check-in, and proceed through multiple experiential environments with digital interactions and photo moments along the way. After the “dive”-through, guests will park in socially distanced parking spaces to enjoy a first look at an episode of the all-new upcoming Paramount+ Original Series KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS followed by the full feature film, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN. Paramount+ is proudly supporting Heal the Bay as part of this event (additional info below).

WHEN:

Multiple screenings on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28

WHERE:

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

TICKETING INFO:

Advance tickets are required for entry and can be purchased HERE. Tickets are limited. All ticket proceeds will benefit Heal The Bay. Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. They use science, education, community action and advocacy to fulfill their mission.

About THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN:

In the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.

From Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, in association with MRC Film, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN is a United Plankton Pictures production. Directed and written by Tim Hill from a story by Tim Hill and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger, the film features the voice talent of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, and Reggie Watts.

THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 4. THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN will also be released by Paramount Home Entertainment for Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) on the same day.

About KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS:

From Nickelodeon, KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS is the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. The CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of the series. Production of KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS is overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif.

The first six episodes of KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS will be available to stream beginning Thursday, March 4, exclusively on Paramount+ for subscribers in the U.S. The rest of the season’s 13-episode order will roll out on the platform at later dates to be announced.

About Paramount+

ViacomCBS’ existing subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4, 2021 as part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

@ParamountPlus #ParamountPlus
#SpongeOnTheRun #BringGaryHome

VIAC-IR


© Business Wire 2021
