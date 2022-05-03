Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimate

May 3 (Reuters) - Paramount Global missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, hurt by weak growth in advertising sales and intense competition in the streaming space.

Revenue at the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)