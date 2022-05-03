Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ViacomCBS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARA   US92556H2067

VIACOMCBS INC.

(PARA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
30.27 USD   +3.95%
07:06aParamount misses quarterly revenue estimate
RE
06:00aArchegos indictment raises fresh questions over banks' risk management controls
RE
05/02Archegos indictment raises fresh questions over banks' risk management controls
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimate

05/03/2022 | 07:06am EDT
May 3 (Reuters) - Paramount Global missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, hurt by weak growth in advertising sales and intense competition in the streaming space.

Revenue at the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VIACOMCBS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 683 M - -
Net income 2022 1 803 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 19 758 M 19 758 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 22 965
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 30,27 $
Average target price 39,83 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Colleen Fahey Rush Chief Research Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.0.30%19 758
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-27.93%206 642
COMCAST CORPORATION-19.63%181 217
FORMULA ONE GROUP-1.68%14 317
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-17.64%14 030
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-1.32%5 264