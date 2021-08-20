Aug 20 (Reuters) - When “Paw Patrol: The Movie” hits
theaters and the Paramount+ streaming service on Friday, it will
kick off one of ViacomCBS’ most ambitious efforts to take on
Disney in the streaming wars.
The release of the feature film based on the animated
children’s series about a group of rescue dogs who protect their
community, will be backed by an “eight figure” marketing blitz,
with 1,800 TV ads across channels like Nickelodeon. It involves
partnerships with almost 200 companies - from Kellogg’s cereal
to Best Western hotels - on tie-ins for toys and other products,
many of which will come with a free trial of Paramount+.
The strategy is the highest-profile example of a game plan
ViacomCBS has developed to build out its kids’ franchises -
including “SpongeBob,” “iCarly,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles” - and use their success to help become a credible
competitor in the war for paying streaming subscribers at a time
when consolidation in the industry is leaving the company at a
disadvantage.
“Disney is the gold standard in terms of really creating and
monetizing franchises,” said CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi.
“ViacomCBS is looking to do the same thing, but they haven’t
been as aggressive in terms of actually getting an early start
and pivoting into streaming and taking some of the potentially
game-changing actions that we’ve seen from other companies,
especially with the way COVID affected the industry. So the ‘Paw
Patrol’ film could be a litmus test in terms of going
day-and-date streaming and theatrical.”
Friday will mark the first time ViacomCBS has debuted a film
in theaters and on Paramount+ simultaneously, a decision the
company announced in June. According to executives, it assessed
the likelihood of parents bringing their unvaccinated children
to theaters amid rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
In the near-term, ViacomCBS’ family films will likely debut
theatrically and on Paramount+ on the same date, via a very
short theatrical window followed by a Paramount+ release, or
skip a theatrical release altogether, said Brian Robbins, the
president of Nickelodeon, the ViacomCBS kids’ channel where “Paw
Patrol” debuted as TV series in 2013.
The “Paw Patrol” film, the first theatrical spinoff of the
TV show, has among the most tie-in products and global retailers
of any film the company has distributed, said Pam Kaufman,
President of ViacomCBS Consumer Products.
Canadian toy and children's entertainment company Spin
Master Corp, which owns the intellectual property rights
to "Paw Patrol," kicked off the franchise with a partnership
with ViacomCBS's Nickelodeon in 2013.
It is also the first time ViacomCBS is using the full force
of its properties and partnerships to drive people to
Paramount+, the streaming service it crafted from the merger of
CBS and Viacom. Many of the consumer product tie-ins include a
free one-month subscription to the service, which costs $5 per
month with ads and $10 per month ad-free.
The marketing push around the film “is not just in service
of Paramount+,” said Robbins. “This is in service of the
franchise of 'Paw Patrol' which, in turn, as that franchise
grows, so should our streaming service.”
New franchise content is crucial to Paramount+ subscriber
growth, executives say, because it helps drive new subscribers,
who then stay on the service so their children can watch older
franchise content, like the six seasons of “Paw Patrol”
currently available on the streaming service.
ViacomCBS is also betting on its “Star Trek” franchise,
among others, premiering its first-ever animated “Star Trek”
series for families - “Star Trek: Prodigy” - later this year on
Paramount+, followed by a second viewing window on Nickelodeon.
Yet for “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” success across consumer
products sales, box office tickets and new streaming subscribers
is far from guaranteed. Families may prefer to stay home rather
than go to movie theaters or shop at brick and mortar stores
that are promoting the film in their aisles. A preschool film
has a limited audience compared to multi-generational offerings
from Marvel and others.
And on streaming, ViacomCBS is among the smallest of its
peers, with 42 million total streaming subscribers compared to
Disney’s 174 million. Even as ViacomCBS is seeking organic
growth, non-Executive Chair Shari Redstone has sought partners
as Discovery and Amazon bulk up through their acquisitions of
AT&T’s WarnerMedia assets and MGM, respectively.
On Wednesday, ViacomCBS and Comcast announced a joint
streaming service, SkyShowtime, that will launch in smaller
European markets next year.
“You want to create a virtuous cycle of content creation and
monetization, and I wouldn’t say that ViacomCBS is the gold
standard of doing that yet, and that’s probably one of the
strategic rationales of the CBS-Viacom merger: to create more
scale and create more franchises,” said Amobi.
