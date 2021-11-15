Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ViacomCBS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAC   US92556H2067

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Premier League nears record sale of U.S. TV rights for about $2 billion - FT

11/15/2021 | 01:33am EST
(Reuters) - The English Premier League is nearing the sale of its U.S. television rights for about $2 billion, setting a new overseas record, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Co-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast Corp's NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on Nov. 18, the FT report said.

Under the deal, which will be functional from the 2022-23 season until the 2027-28 season, Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages.

Deal discussions occurred amid fears revenue from football's domestic broadcast rights deals will fall across Europe's top leagues this year, due to a lack of competition between broadcasters.

If a deal comes through, it could set a record for Premier league's U.S. broadcasting rights, making it the soccer league's most lucrative overseas deal, according to the FT report.

Disney's ESPN, the Premier League and Comcast did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comments after business hours, while ViacomCBS could not be reached for a comment.

($1 = 0.7447 pounds)

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VIACOMCBS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 034 M - -
Net income 2021 2 722 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,33x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 22 933 M 22 933 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 22 109
Free-Float 51,6%
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 35,20 $
Average target price 48,02 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Stephen D. Mirante Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-5.53%22 933
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-11.89%290 068
COMCAST CORPORATION2.10%244 437
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP26.43%18 209
FORMULA ONE GROUP37.51%13 401
ITV PLC17.13%6 718