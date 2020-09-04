Log in
ViacomCBS : 6.6 Million Viewers Tuned in to Tyler Perry's New Sitcoms “Tyler Perry's House of Payne” and “Tyler Perry's Assisted Living” Last Wednesday Night on BET

09/04/2020

BET adds two more hit series to its winning Wednesday line up, with Tyler Perry’s new sitcoms, “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.” Executive Produced by Tyler Perry, BET’s new original series swoops into ratings success on its debut night, grossing 6.6 Million viewers P2+ during premiere night across premieres and encores (simulcast across BET and BET Her on 9/2/20).* “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” grew across every quarter-hour, peaking in the final quarter-hour (.592 P18-49 rating). The two-hour television event delivered the four most social primetime cable comedy episodes of the day on social media.** “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” occupied the #1 and #2 spots for Program social video views (excluding Sports and News & Talk), posting over 4M streams collectively.** New Episodes of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.” air Wednesdays starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005367/en/

“TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on BET. #HouseOfPayne



The P2+ numbers across the BET and BET Her simulcast are the following:

For “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”

  • Episode one premiere telecast: .513 P18-49 rating, 961 K total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .483 P18-49 rating, and 922 K total viewers P2+ (on BET alone)
  • Episode two premiere telecast: .612 P18-49 rating, 1126 K total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .587 P18-49 rating, and 1087 K total viewers P2+ (on BET alone)

For “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.”

  • Episode one premiere telecast: .598 P18-49 rating, 1118 K total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .590 P18-49 rating, and 1082 K total viewers P2+ (on BET alone);
  • Episode two premiere telecast: .579 P18-49 rating, 1098 K total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .565 P18-49 rating, and 1048 K total viewers P2+ (on BET alone)

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” are executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed serves as Executive Producer of both series for Tyler Perry Studios.

ABOUT “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE”

The seventh season of the hilarious comedy features retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his lovely wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) as they pick up five years later as they continue to navigate the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNEairs Wednesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on BET. #HouseOfPayne

Episode #703 -“By Your Side” premieres Wednesday, September 9, at 8 PM ET/PT- C.J and Janine find out that Lisa is pregnant. C.J and Janine decide to stand by Malik’s side. Ella and Curtis are shocked that C.J and Janine are being so lenient.

Episode #704 -“The Old People Game” premieres Wednesday, September 9, at 8:30 PM ET/PT- Jazmine believes that Janine may be expecting again. Jazmine learns that Malik is having a baby. Kaleb wants to have sex with Jazmine for the first time.

Watch and Share the series trailer: https://youtu.be/10ABi9O-Bjs

ABOUT “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING”

After losing his job, Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors. “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVINGairs at 9 PM ET/PT. Wednesdays on BET. #AssistedLivingBET

Episode #103 “Captain Crunch” premieres Wednesday, September 9, at 9 PM ET/PT- Jeremy tries to convince Vinny to renovate. Sandra and Philip speculate about why Jeremy and Leah seem to be in distress. Philip stumbles upon information about Jeremy that sheds light on their move.

Episode #104 “Assaulted” premieres Wednesday, September 9, at 9:30 PM ET/PT- Jeremy thinks he may have been a little too heavy-handed with Vinny. Vinny calls the police to handle a matter at the living facility. Leah warns Vinny that the police could find more than what he intends.

Watch and Share the series trailer: https://youtu.be/mEpTFaUD2DA

For more information on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” log on to BET.com.

* Source: Nielsen | Total viewer claims for night based on cumulative sum of average impressions across episodes (premieres & encores on 9.2.2020) | Simulcast coverage ratings based on BET Coverage Universe.

** Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, Trends24 (9.2.2020)

About BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

About Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.


© Business Wire 2020
