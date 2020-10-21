Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ViacomCBS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 4, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VIACOMCBS INC.
04:33pVIACOMCBS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/20VIACOMCBS : Snoop Dogg, T.I., Monica, Cordae, G Herbo and Trae Tha Truth Added t..
BU
10/20NICKELODEON LETS KIDS' VOICES BE HEA : Kids Pick the President Special Hosted by..
BU
10/20VIACOMCBS : Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
BU
10/20VIACOMCBS : Announces Leadership of Global Streaming Organization
BU
10/19VIACOMCBS : Over 7 Million Total Viewers Tuned In to BET's Winning Line Up of Ty..
BU
10/19VIACOMCBS : BET's ‘Project CRE8” Winning Film, “Alieu the Drea..
BU
10/14Amazon Expands NFL Coverage With Playoff Game--3rd Update
DJ
10/14AMAZON COM : Expands NFL Coverage With Playoff Game -- Update
DJ
10/14VIACOMCBS : BET+ Picks up New Scripted Comedy “Ms. Pat” From Award-w..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 842 M - -
Net income 2020 2 053 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 17 017 M 17 017 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 23 990
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 30,22 $
Last Close Price 27,46 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-32.17%17 017
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-13.61%225 793
COMCAST CORPORATION-1.56%202 230
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.84%12 125
FORMULA ONE GROUP-22.35%8 197
RTL GROUP S.A.-25.15%5 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group