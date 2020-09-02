Log in
ViacomCBS : Fall in Love All Over Again With BET's Hit-Dramedy, “Tyler Perry's Sistas,” Wednesday, October 14 Starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her

09/02/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” the #1 New Scripted Cable Series for Black People 18-49 and 25-54, Returns in a Two-Hour Television Event

#SistasOnBET

The wait is over! Today, BET and Tyler Perry Studios announced a premiere date for “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” the #1 new scripted cable series for Black people 18-49 and 25-54. The one-hour dramatic comedy returns in back-to-back episodes, Wednesday, October 14, starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. This new season will pick up right where it left off, with Tyler Perry taking viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s. The talented ensemble cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” season two includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett. “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” was filmed in July 2020 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, GA.

Watch, publish and share the “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” Season Two teaser promo: https://ql.mediasilo.com/ql/5f4fc8d8e4b0004e2fdf4c14

The “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” premiere dates news is announced on the eve of tonight’s back-to-back premieres of “Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” starting at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

About BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

About Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.


© Business Wire 2020
