ViacomCBS : This Fall BET and BET+'s Programming Slates Are Jam-Packed With Over 25 New Originals, Returning Favorites, Movies, and Specials, Solidifying Their Position as the Home Where Black Culture Lives

THE PROGRAMMING LINE-UP INCLUDES THE 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS,” “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE,” “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING,” “TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL,” “TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS,” “TWENTIES,” “TWENTIES AFTER-SHOW WITH B. SCOTT,” “GAMES PEOPLE PLAY,” “THE HOTLINE,” “THE WAITING ROOM,” “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” “DJ CASSIDY’S PASS THE MIC,” NEW ORIGINAL MOVIES AND MORE!

PLUS: SNEAK PEEK INTO BET+ FALL PROGRAMMING PREMIERES, NEW ORIGINAL FILMS AND SERIES, RETURNING FAVORITES, AND KICKING OFF IN SEPTEMBER WITH NEW SERIES “ALL THE QUEEN’S MEN,” “TYLER PERRY’S BRUH,” “AMERICAN GANGSTER PRESENTS: BIG FIFTY - THE DELRHONDA HOOD STORY,” “AMERICAN GANGSTER: TRAP QUEENS,” “CARL WEBER’S THE FAMILY BUSINESS,” “TYLER PERRY’S RUTHLESS,” AND MUCH MORE

To access key art and episodic images to our Fall programming lineup visit BETpressroom.com

BET and BET + unveil their 2021 Fall programming line-ups. The star-studded slate is bursting at the seams with hot new original series, returning hits, mind-blowing mega-specials, fun original movies, and more! On the heels of a successful summer programming season, BET keeps the momentum going with over 25 program premieres planned throughout the Fall as the Network continues its reign as the #1 network for African American households and BET+ as the leading streaming service for the Black community. BET’s diverse slate will reflect and celebrate Black culture like no other brand can.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006044/en/

BET has a show for every occasion, from hit scripted series by creative powerhouse Tracey Edmonds, “Games People Play” starring the Emmy® award-winning actress Karrueche Tran, to the acclaimed comedy “Twenties” from quintessential executive producer Lena Waithe returning for season two with an after show starring B. Scott, to Academy Award® winning multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry who is back with his roster of hit series, including fresh episodes of Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living,” “House Of Payne,” “The Oval,” and “Sistas” the #1 cable scripted series for Black viewers. The Network keeps the celebration going with its star-studded “BET Hip Hop Awards” and “Soul Train Awards” bringing music’s hottest artists to culture’s biggest stage: BET! BET also recognized the third Friday of each September as National Black Voter Day, to acknowledge the power of Black communities to create the futures they deserve by reclaiming their vote and fighting voter suppression. For more information please visit https://www.bet.com/reclaim-your-vote.html

Over on BET+, following a stellar summer line-up with original premieres including the hit debut series “The Ms. Pat Show” and the second season of fan-favorite “First Wives Club,” BET+ continues its fall programming with the new captivating series “All the Queen’s Men,” starring Eva Marcille and Christian Keyes, based on the popular book Ladies Night. “Tyler Perry’s Bruh” returns for a second season where they will welcome an old college friend who is rebuilding his life after divorce into the fold. Stepping into the lead role for her acting debut into acting award-winning rapper Remy Ma, will portray larger-than-life gangster Delrhonda “Big Fifty” Hood, in “American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story” the self-narrated film is set to premiere on the service October 6. “American Gangster: Trap Queens” and “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” will return from their mid-season breaks this fall, along with “Carl Weber’s Family Business” returning with a season three premiere, and even more original fall programming from BET+ that will be announced at a later date. In addition to all the amazing original programming, fans can catch up on all their favorites streaming commercial-free this Fall, including season two of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” Season 7 of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and Season 1 of “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” to name a few!

From music specials to sitcoms to movies, and more this Fall BET has you covered. See the full 2021 Fall programming below (in chronological order) by platform:

ON BET:

OCTOBER 2021

Tuesday, October 5

“BET Hip Hop Awards” at 9 PM ET/PT

The 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards” will return to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, October 1, with the broadcast premiere airing Tuesday, October 5, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET, and simulcast internationally on BET Africa on Wednesday, October 6, AT 3 AM CAT. The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to the best in hip hop culture under the banner of this year’s theme: In Hip Hop We Stand. The BET “Hip Hop Awards” reigns as one of the top three cable awards shows for Black viewers of 2021 (BET Awards (#1), NAACP Image Awards (#2) and BET Hip Hop Awards (#3) and ranks in the Top 10 for most social cable awards show in 2020. BET will work closely with Fulton County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Cardi B, Lil Durk, and Megan Thee Stallion lead this year’s nominations with an impressive nine nods each. For the full list of nominees, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, click HERE.

Double-diamond-selling superstar rapper and entrepreneur Nelly named the “BET Hip Hop Awards” recipient of the 2021 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. #HipHopAwards

Press Contacts: Chloe Duverge Chloe.Duverge@bet.net and Luis Defrank Luis.Defrank@bet.net

Wednesday, October 6:

BET+ on BET: “American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story”

BET+ Original “American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story” premieres Wednesday, October 6, at 9 PM ET/PT– The unbelievable, true story of bigger-than-life personality, Delrhonda 'Big Fifty" Hood, who went from street thug to respected gangster to finding redemption. Starring Remy Ma as Delrhonda Hood. #BigFiftyBET

Press Contact: Erin Dwyer Erin.Dwyer@bet.net

Tuesday, October 12:

Midseason Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” at 8 PM ET/PT

The midseason premiere of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” premieres Tuesday, October 12, at 8 PM ET/PT– The hilarious comedy features retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his lovely wife Ella. Together the loving couple navigates the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. Starring LaVan Davis as “Curtis Payne,” Cassi Davis Patton as “Ella Payne,” Allen Payne as “C.J. Payne,” Lance Gross as “Calvin Payne,” Larramie “Doc” Shaw as “Malik Payne,” and Keshia Knight Pulliam as “Miranda Payne.” Ahmarie Holmes as “Lisa” and Quin Walters as “Laura” join as recurring characters. “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” is the #1 comedy series on cable for African Americans P2+ on Cable in the calendar year 2020. In the midseason premiere episode “Me Against The World,” a family game night at the Payne’s is crashed by a surprise guest and Curtis is asked to fill in at the firehouse for CJ. #HouseOfPayne

Press Contacts: Danielle Davis Danielle.Davis@bet.net and Luis Defrank Luis.Defrank@bet.net

Midseason Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” at 8:30 PM ET/PT

The midseason premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” premieres Tuesday, October 12, at 8:30 PM ET/PT– In Tyler Perry’s comedy series “Assisted Living,” Mr. Brown, Cora, and the gang open their assisted living facility and a hilarious variety of personalities come to live in the home, bringing with them a ton of laughs and experiences. David Mann as ‘Mr. Brown,’ Tamela Mann as ‘Cora,’ J. Anthony Brown as ‘Vinny,’ Na’im Lynn as ‘Jeremy,’ Courtney Nichole as ‘Leah,’ Alex Henderson as ‘Philip,’ and Tayler Buck as ‘Sandra.’ “Assisted Living” is the #1 new scripted series for African Americans P18-49, P25-54, and P2+ on cable for broadcast season 20-21. In the midseason premiere “Who are you to judge,” after Jeremy buys a lemon from Mr. Brown, he takes legal action to recoup his loss. #AssistedLivingBET

Press Contacts: Danielle Davis Danielle.Davis@bet.net and Luis Defrank Luis.Defrank@bet.net

Season Three Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” at 9 PM ET/PT

The season three premiere of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” premieres Tuesday, October 12, at 9 PM ET/PT– “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas star in the one-hour drama. “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios. In the season premiere episode, “An Eye For An Eye,” The President and First lady barely dodge death but continue in their ways. Hunter vows for revenge, Victoria has lustful eyes on Sam, and Jason is ready to finish the job someone else started: taking his mother out. #TheOvalonBET

Press Contacts: Chloe Duverge Chloe.Duverge@bet.net and Luis Defrank Luis.Defrank@bet.net

Wednesday, October 13:

Midseason Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” at 9 PM ET/PT

The midseason premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” premieres Wednesday, October 13, at 9 PM ET/PT– The one-hour drama follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s. The talented ensemble cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. In the midseason premiere episode, “The Dollar Store” Robin has plans to travel back to London soon and wants to make his last few days memorable with Andi. #SistasonBET

Press Contacts: Chloe Duverge Chloe.Duverge@bet.net and Luis Defrank Luis.Defrank@bet.net

Wednesday, October 13:

Season Two of “Twenties” at 10 PM ET/PT

The second season of “Twenties'' premieres Wednesday, October 13, at 10 PM ET/PT– “Twenties,” from Executive Producer and Creator Lena Waithe, centers around a screenwriter, ‘Hattie’ and her girlfriends ‘Marie’ and ‘Nia’ as they pursue their dreams and love, while testing the limits of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in Los Angeles. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties. In the season opener, episode #201 “One Night Only?” ‘Hattie’ juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with ‘Ida B.’ played by Sophina Brown. Meanwhile, ‘Nia’ starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and ‘Marie’ questions her relationship with ‘Chuck,’ played by Jevon McFerrin. The dynamic ensemble cast includes Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin. Along with a recurring guest cast including Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, and Parker Young. #TwentiesOnBET

Press Contacts: Luis Defrank Luis.DeFrank@bet.net Justin Brown Justin.Brown@bet.net

“Twenties The After Show with B. Scott” at 10:30 PM ET/PT

“Twenties After-Show with B. Scott” premieres Wednesday, October 13, at 10:30 PM ET/PT– B. Scott makes a return to BET, a homecoming, eight years in the making as the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a show for the network. The new half-hour series will touch on key themes explored in “Twenties” and provide candid commentary and insights into some of the characters’ mishaps and successes. B. Scott will be joined by the cast and an esteemed roster of guests including voices from the Black LGBTQ+ community that haven’t always been given a platform to share their personal experiences. In the premiere episode B. Scott sits down with Lena Waithe and Jonica T. Gibbs where they will take a deep dive into the new season discussing, Why Lena took a chance on newcomer Jonica T. Gibbs? Why it is so significant to have a Queer, Black woman as a lead character on TV? How did “Twenties” find its home on BET? And a lot more! #TwentiesOnBET

Press Contacts: Luis Defrank Luis.DeFrank@bet.net Justin Brown Justin.Brown@bet.net

Tuesday, October 19:

Season Two of “Games People Play” at 10 PM ET/PT

The second season of “Games People Play” premieres Tuesday, October 19, at 10 PM ET/PT– ​​Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray “Games Divas Play,” “Games People Play” is a sexy, stylized one-hour drama about the L.A. high life, featuring a cast of characters where everyone plays to win, including a basketball player navigating both his equally rocky personal life and NBA career, a newly appointed team marketing executive who’s got a lot to prove, a tenacious journalist desperately seeking the truth and a struggling actress with a scandalous past. The talented ensemble cast includes Karrueche Tran, Lauren London in a limited role, Sarunas J. Jackson, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, and Kendall Kyndall and Brandi Denise. In addition, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vanessa Simmons, Shaun Robinson, Kevin Jackson, Barry Brewer, and Monti Washington reprise their recurring roles, with Cynthia Bailey, Nazanin Mandi, Ro Parrish, Hitman Holla, Leon, and Calvin Seabrooks to guest star in the ten-episode drama. #GamesPeoplePlay

Press Contact: Justin Brown Justin.Brown@bet.net

November 2021

“Soul Train Awards”

The annual celebration returns to recognize the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. #SoulTrainAwards

Press Contacts: Chloe Duverge Chloe.Duverge@bet.net and Luis Defrank Luis.Defrank@bet.net

“DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Soul Train Awards”

In celebration of “Soul Train Awards,” DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to an iconic once-in-lifetime line-up of legendary soul artists to sing their most uplifting, heartwarming, prolific records. #SoultrainAwards

Press Contact: Chloe Duverge Chloe.Duverge@bet.net

On BET Her

October 2021

Saturday, October 9

“The Waiting Room” at 10 PM ET/PT on BET Her

“The Waiting Room” features two short films following the lives of two women in a doctor's waiting room as they await to hear if they have breast cancer. Each short story will follow their journey after receiving the life-changing diagnosis. All stories are written and directed by and for Black women. #TheWaitingRoom

Ep #301 – “It Takes Two”: Dayna Stevens is a wealthy socialite whose unexpected illness moves her from the tennis courts to chemotherapy. When she has a chance encounter with a stranger, she gains the support she’s been lacking from the most important people in her life. Starring Eva Marcille, Candiace Dilliard, Debbie Morgan and directed by Ta’Rhonda Jones.

Ep #302 – “The Party”: Summer Jackson is a successful magazine executive preparing to celebrate being cancer-free for five years. When she is blindsided by the news that her cancer has returned, Summer would rather die than go through chemo for a second time. Starring Michelle Mitchenor, Gizelle Bryant, Brittany Inge, Debbie Morgan and directed by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Press Contact: Chloe Duverge Chloe.Duverge@bet.net

Saturday, October 23

“The Hotline” at 10 PM ET/PT on BET Her

“The Hotline” features short films that place a spotlight on domestic violence awareness. In episode #101 – “Her Lyfeline”: London is a popular singer who is trapped in a high profile, abusive relationship with her producer-boyfriend King Sire. London reaches out to a domestic violence hotline under a pseudonym to protect her image as she fights to leave her abuser and maintain their celebrity while keeping it out of the public eye. Starring Keri Hilson, Perri Camper, Jason Jones and directed by Carlene Robinson. #TheHotlineBETHer

Press Contact: Chloe Duverge Chloe.Duverge@bet.net

ON BET+:

SEPTEMBER 2021

Thursday, September 9

BET+ Original “All The Queen’s Men” Now Streaming

BET+ Original “All The Queen’s Men” now streaming exclusively on BET+– Based on the popular book Ladies Night, created by Christian Keyes, who also serves as a writer for the series, the one-hour drama centers around the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Eva Marcille. Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and is surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life?

Created by Keyes, “All The Queen’s Men” is one of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC, headed by the studio’s President of Production & Development, Michelle Sneed. The series received an unprecedented episode order increase by BET+ from eight half-hour episodes to ten one-hour episodes.

Click HERE to get watch, download and share the first look promo. #AllTheQueensMen

Press Contacts: Danielle Davis Danielle.Davis@bet.net and Justin Brown Justin.Brown@bet.net

Thursday, September 16:

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” Season Seven is now streaming. Joining the previous six seasons of House Of Payne, all seven seasons of the fan-favorite BET show will be available to stream on the platform ad-free and on demand. #HouseOfPayne

Press Contacts: Danielle Davis Danielle.Davis@bet.net and Luis Defrank Luis.Defrank@bet.net

Thursday, September 30

BET+ Original “American Gangster Trap Queens Presents: Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story”

BET+ Original “American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty - The Delrhonda Hood Story” premieres Thursday, September 30– The unbelievable, true story of bigger-than-life personality, Delrhonda 'Big Fifty" Hood, who went from street thug to respected gangster to finding redemption. Starring Remy Ma as Delrhonda Hood. #BigFiftyBET

Press Contact: Erin Dwyer Erin.Dwyer@bet.net

OCTOBER 2021

Thursday, October 7

BET+ Original “American Gangster: Trap Queens” Season Two Midseason Premiere

BET+ Original “American Gangster: Trap Queens” Season 2 returns, Thursday, October 7: The fan-favorite true crime series details the criminal chronicles of some of America’s most notorious female gangsters. Narrated by female hip hop icon Lil’ Kim, Trap Queens tells the fascinating true stories of fierce and savvy women who hustled hard and solidified their place in the game, however illicit their means may have been. Purported crimes range from laundering millions of dollars to narcotics distribution and trafficking, to tax evasion and property theft. Not only does the series portray captivating and infamous crime tales, but the stories are told by those who lived them - the Queens themselves, their closest allies, family members, legal team members, reporters and law enforcement. The show also highlights women who are now reformed and looking to use this platform to caution others who might be considering a life of crime. #AmericanGangster

Press Contact: Jamie Owens Jamie.Owens@bet.net

Thursday, October 14

BET+ Original “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” Season Three

BET+ Original “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” returns for season three Thursday, October 14: Welcome to the world of the Duncan family. They appear to be upstanding citizens running one of New York’s most respected car dealerships, but in reality, they’re leaders of the black mafia who control most of the East Coast underworld. No matter which job is at hand, one thing is true about the Duncans: there is nothing they won’t do for family. #TheFamilyBusinessBET

Press Contact: Jamie Owens Jamie.Owens@bet.net

Thursday, October 21:

The midseason premiere of BET+ Original “Tyler Perry’s Bruh”

BET+ Original “Tyler Perry’s Bruh” Season 2 returns, Thursday, October 21: The bruhs welcome an old friend to the fold when Tom’s college roommate, Greg, moves to Atlanta to rebuild his life after getting divorced. The crew is finally all back together but will have to fight even harder to keep their brotherhood intact. Bill, still reeling from his apparent loss of Regina, contemplates an out-of-state transfer to find and be with her; she entertains the idea, but Bill gets distracted when an ex re-enters his life. Mike feels he doesn’t need the guys and that he can stand on his own two; he’ll find out just how important his community of friends is when confronted with a dangerous addiction. John still owns the sandwich shop, but realizes it isn’t the lucrative opportunity he hoped for. He continues his journey to achieve career success at the level of the other guys; meeting a woman could elevate his ambition. Tom tries to be the glue to the bruhs. He gives so much attention to his friends, he hasn’t made time for much else; a family member’s health crisis could limit his interactions with the group. #TylerPerryBruh

Press Contact: Jamie Owens Jamie.Owens@bet.net

November 2021

Thursday, November 26:

The midseason premiere of BET+ Original “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless”

The midseason return of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” premieres Thursday, November 26, exclusively on BET+. As the season continues, many of the faithful followers have begun to uncover the evil that exists beneath the surface of the Rakudushis movement. Armed with this knowledge, Ruth and several new fearful cult members try to take control of their individual destinies. The attempts will prove to be almost impossible for anyone who does not have allies they think they can trust. Viewers will see more sex, lies, and murder in this cult that is living up to its fate. The adage ‘beware false prophets’ has never reigned more true. “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker. New cast members joining the series include Stevie Baggs, Jr., Colin McCalla, Samantha L. Thomas, Michelle Nunez, Alise Willis, and Jael Pettigrew. The one-hour drama will drop three episodes on its premiere date, with new episodes launching every Thursday on BET+. #Ruthless

Press Contact: Chloe Duverge Chloe.Duverge@bet.net

ON BET Digital:

SEPTEMBER 2021

Friday, September 24

BET Digital Original “Cooked in 5” Airs New Episodes every Friday on the BET Networks YouTube Channel

Step into the kitchens of rappers and other celebrities as they show off their culinary skills and share recipes for simple meals that can be prepared in just about five minutes.“Cooked In 5” is a cooking show where we go into the kitchen with some of our favorite rappers/celebs as they cook us up simple and easy meals that can be prepared fast. #CookedIn5 Watch now at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si_qlr_FTKE&list=PLJHDZGUl8IlqQLvJJF2c3Eh2Rz7t1iqbG

Press Contact: Luis Defrank Luis.Defrank@bet.net

For more information, viewers can log on to BET.com and join the conversation by following @BET on all social platforms.

About BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

About BET+:

BET+, a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, is the leading streaming service for the Black community. With thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stand-up specials, stage plays and more, BET+ offers the best of Black culture, including exclusive originals from best-in-class creators like Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless and Bruh, Carl Weber’s The Family Business and Sacrifice and Will Packer’s Bigger, to name a few. BET+ members can watch as much as they want anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen and always commercial-free. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus for the latest news and updates.

Follow us on Twitter @ BET_PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006044/en/