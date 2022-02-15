Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ViacomCBS Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VIAC   US92556H2067

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates on streaming strength

02/15/2022 | 04:13pm EST
uFILE PHOTO: Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Paramount + logo, in this illustration

(Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc surpassed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as more people subscribed to its streaming platforms and the media giant posted strong advertising sales.

The company's flagship Paramount+ streaming service added 1 million subscribers in just a week in November following the release of family film "Clifford the Big Red Dog", adult drama "Mayor of Kingstown" and concert event "Adele: One Night Only".

Overall, ViacomCBS added 9.4 million global streaming subscribers in the quarter, taking its total count to 56 million subscribers.

The company also benefited from the resumption of live sports and a rise in affiliate revenue at its cable networks, which refers to the fees collected from cable and satellite operators and online distributors.

Revenue rose 16% to $8 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.51 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Operating income rose to $2.66 billion from $1.08 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 073 M - -
Net income 2021 2 681 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,56x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 22 811 M 22 811 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 109
Free-Float 51,6%
